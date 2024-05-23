Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison Because He Is 'Trans'

The transgender activism harms women and girls. And the Democratic Party is fine with this. Biden gutted Title IX, opening up women's sports to men, along with their bathrooms, locker rooms, scholarships, and athletic opportunities.

So it's no surprise one of Biden's judicial nominees -- Sarah Netburn -- is fine with putting a 'trans woman' (read: man) in a woman's prison, despite the man being convicted of sex crimes and rape.

Senators grill Biden judicial nominee over transgender inmate transfer request despite sex crimes convictions https://t.co/7xehWDNAkT pic.twitter.com/vcQCrrJRoK — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A President Biden judicial nominee was grilled Wednesday over a 2022 recommendation that a biological male, who has apparently transitioned and identifies as a female, be transferred to a female prison despite previous convictions for raping children and possession of child pornography. During a Senate Judiciary hearing, Republican Sens. John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Ted Cruz of Texas, questioned US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, who was nominated to serve on the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, over why she recommended William McClain, who goes by July Justine Shelby, be housed with female inmates in a federal prison. “Miss Shelby said I don’t want to go to a male prison. I want to go to a female prison,” Kennedy told Netburn. “And the Board of Prisons said ‘What planet did you parachute in from? You’re going to a male prison with this kind of record.’ And you sent him to a female prison, did you? You said that the Board of Prisons was trying to violate Ms Shelby, former Mr. McClain’s, constitutional right, didn’t you?”

Women deserve safety and safe spaces -- even, and especially, women in prison.

In case she would go to prison, would she want to be locked up with that guy? She should answer this question — Not you again 👀 🖕🏻 (@B4lishag) May 23, 2024

A very good question. On one hand, she would probably say no. On the other, she might put 'tolerance' ahead of her safety. She certainly put it ahead of the safety of the women in prison.

This must be what Obama was touting yesterday when he proudly talked about Biden’s accomplishments regarding his choices of judges. https://t.co/J80U2ExJnF https://t.co/su6qsPLtJs — Randy Barnett (@randybarnettttt) May 23, 2024

Senator Ted Cruz absolutely grilled Netburn on this:

Absolute FIRE line of questioning from @SenTedCruz today 🔥🔥🔥 bravo!



"Do they have the right to not have a 6'2" man who is a repeat serial rapist put in as their cell mate?" pic.twitter.com/TSzIMjdmmi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 23, 2024

The only possible way she could review the facts of the case and reach the conclusion she did was by putting her ideology ahead of everything else. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 23, 2024

So what kind of judge would she be when the rule of law contradicts her ideology?

She exemplifies everything wrong with the judiciary. Incredible. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 23, 2024

For those interested in more information on the male inmate mentioned in this hearing, Reduxx had covered him in December.



July Justine Shelby was transferred into a women's prison after claiming he was facing "discrimination" while in a men's facility.https://t.co/4I8WHKbQM3 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 23, 2024

Same people upset with Harrison Butker are cool with Men being a Woman’s Prison. Make it make sense. — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 23, 2024

Dave Chappelle called it (warning: NSFW language), too:

Dave Chappelle called this a while ago. It’s scary when satire becomes a reality pic.twitter.com/emUY4OvegC — Anthony Tomasello (@a_tomasello12) May 23, 2024

And it's reality for women under Leftist ideology.

The trans movement has relegated women back to second class citizens.

And the Democratic Party not only lets them, it encourages and codifies this.

There is never any excuse to put a serial sexual predator in a women’s prison.



The left wants you to believe that the right is against women.



It’s not the right allowing this to happen. It’s not the right who stripping us of our sports. It wasn’t the right who decided we no… https://t.co/T0WOi7y4EZ — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 23, 2024

The only thing the Left supports when it comes to women is abortion.

On everything else, we don't matter.

So stop voting for them.

Activists should be removed as judges https://t.co/CY4ODsj5Hp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2024

It is a sign of how severely gender ideology has corroded some people's brains - to the point that a judge believed a 6'2" serial rapist should be put in a women's prison - that *Ted Cruz* is now a voice of sanity https://t.co/bjkWnPB8oD — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) May 23, 2024

Democrats claim they care about women...



Then allow serial r*pists to be locked in jail cells with them.



This is insane 👇👇👇 https://t.co/sn8pcMBPFe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 23, 2024

This comes at a time when a significant portion of Europe is pulling back from the trans nonsense. The Cass Report, the England's NHS defining sex and barring men from women's wards, and general scientific skepticism to transitioning people (especially children) is now the prevailing attitude.

Except in America. Where we plow ahead with believing men can be women if they simply say so.

While women get hurt.