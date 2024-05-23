Yikes: Spain's Vice President Calls to Wipe Israel Off the Map

AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on May 23, 2024
Twitchy

On the heels of Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognizing Palestine as a state (it's not), and after Israel released disturbing video of Hamas' female hostages, the Vice President of Spain has called for the annihilation of Israel.

Advertisement

No, really.

Watch:

Wow.

Just. Wow.

Yep.

Absolutely disgusting.

Yeah, we notice Spain isn't exactly opening its arms to Palestinians.

We're surprised, too.

Advertisement

Repulsive is putting it mildly.

Yes it does.

Odious is sorely underused word.

They are completely fine with the rape of women, the murder of babies, and the terror Hamas committed.

This is scary, scary stuff.

Doesn't seem to be official policy. Yet.

Advertisement

This is not a 'mistake' or an error.

It's intentional.

'Never again' means something, but it sure seems certain countries are okay with the destruction of Israel and the Jews.

