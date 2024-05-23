Yikes: Spain's Vice President Calls to Wipe Israel Off the Map

On the heels of Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognizing Palestine as a state (it's not), and after Israel released disturbing video of Hamas' female hostages, the Vice President of Spain has called for the annihilation of Israel.
No, really.
Watch:
After giving a gift to Hamas, the Vice President of the Government of Spain calls to erase the State of Israel, saying, "From the river to the sea Palestine will he free”.— raz_sauber (@raz_sauber) May 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/USKXg2SALA
Wow.
Just. Wow.
General Franco all over again.— David Victo 🇮🇱צה”ל חזק (@victo9021) May 23, 2024
Yep.
This is disgusting— Nachum Zvi נחמן צבי #IStandWithIsrael 🇮🇱 (@AmYsraelChai) May 23, 2024
Absolutely disgusting.
When will they allow Palestinians in there country they are suffering. Even gaza people .. they need to b in spain— Destroy Islamist terrorist (@Jai09653) May 23, 2024
Yeah, we notice Spain isn't exactly opening its arms to Palestinians.
Frankly, I am surprised that anti-Israel activist @Yolanda_Diaz_ when making her disgraceful announcement wasn't wearing the Arafat/Hamas/PLO scarf representing palestinian nationalism & the notion that "Palestine" equals all of Israel. #Antisemitism #Spain @ACOM_es https://t.co/aNc6UwYKXT pic.twitter.com/I5AV2JkvQ5— Shaun Murray (@BestWebEnglish) May 23, 2024
We're surprised, too.
Physically repulsive. The Spanish government is encouraging rape, kidnap & murder of Jews on its own territory, emphatically pronouncing the hamas genocidal chant. https://t.co/kxTT3PLGX2— Ivan Uemlianin (@llaisdy) May 23, 2024
Repulsive is putting it mildly.
#Fascism rears its ugly head in #Spain again. https://t.co/NYOvEkxFRv— Ranulf (@RanulfHere) May 23, 2024
Yes it does.
Germany and the Netherlands ban this phrase, Spain makes it government policy.— willieeckerslike (@willieckerslike) May 23, 2024
Odious antisemites. https://t.co/8NrPDMYRFB
Odious is sorely underused word.
The state of Spain. Terrorist sympathisers https://t.co/OlWzrQ6xq1— Daniel Anderson (@cllranderson) May 23, 2024
They are completely fine with the rape of women, the murder of babies, and the terror Hamas committed.
This is scary, scary stuff.
So #spain does not recognize #israel anymore ? https://t.co/zcRwjpysFV— ISRNWS - News about Israel (@isrnws48) May 23, 2024
Doesn't seem to be official policy. Yet.
The statements made by Spanish VP Yolanda Díaz, using the slogan "from the river to the sea," are a complete disgrace.— European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) May 23, 2024
This chant has been championed by fundamentalist Islamist terrorists for years and is a clear call for the elimination of Israel, fostering hatred and violence… pic.twitter.com/AjoZQwi1Cy
This is not a 'mistake' or an error.
It's intentional.
While #Norway sponsors "From the river to the sea" events for Palestinian children, we now have confirmation from #Spain that the recognition of a "Palestinian State" is only a step towards a "Free Palestine, From the river to the sea" as stated by @Yolanda_Diaz_ VP of Spain.… https://t.co/aeSo0lXY6G pic.twitter.com/HlxgHdBpWM— Leslie Kajomovitz (@lkajomovitz) May 23, 2024
'Never again' means something, but it sure seems certain countries are okay with the destruction of Israel and the Jews.
