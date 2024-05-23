Yikes: Spain's Vice President Calls to Wipe Israel Off the Map

On the heels of Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognizing Palestine as a state (it's not), and after Israel released disturbing video of Hamas' female hostages, the Vice President of Spain has called for the annihilation of Israel.

No, really.

Watch:

After giving a gift to Hamas, the Vice President of the Government of Spain calls to erase the State of Israel, saying, "From the river to the sea Palestine will he free”.

pic.twitter.com/USKXg2SALA — raz_sauber (@raz_sauber) May 22, 2024

Wow.

Just. Wow.

General Franco all over again. — David Victo 🇮🇱צה”ל חזק (@victo9021) May 23, 2024

Yep.

This is disgusting — Nachum Zvi נחמן צבי #IStandWithIsrael 🇮🇱 (@AmYsraelChai) May 23, 2024

Absolutely disgusting.

When will they allow Palestinians in there country they are suffering. Even gaza people .. they need to b in spain — Destroy Islamist terrorist (@Jai09653) May 23, 2024

Yeah, we notice Spain isn't exactly opening its arms to Palestinians.

Frankly, I am surprised that anti-Israel activist @Yolanda_Diaz_ when making her disgraceful announcement wasn't wearing the Arafat/Hamas/PLO scarf representing palestinian nationalism & the notion that "Palestine" equals all of Israel. #Antisemitism #Spain @ACOM_es https://t.co/aNc6UwYKXT pic.twitter.com/I5AV2JkvQ5 — Shaun Murray (@BestWebEnglish) May 23, 2024

We're surprised, too.

Physically repulsive. The Spanish government is encouraging rape, kidnap & murder of Jews on its own territory, emphatically pronouncing the hamas genocidal chant. https://t.co/kxTT3PLGX2 — Ivan Uemlianin (@llaisdy) May 23, 2024

Repulsive is putting it mildly.

Yes it does.

Germany and the Netherlands ban this phrase, Spain makes it government policy.



Odious antisemites. https://t.co/8NrPDMYRFB — willieeckerslike (@willieckerslike) May 23, 2024

Odious is sorely underused word.

The state of Spain. Terrorist sympathisers https://t.co/OlWzrQ6xq1 — Daniel Anderson (@cllranderson) May 23, 2024

They are completely fine with the rape of women, the murder of babies, and the terror Hamas committed.

This is scary, scary stuff.

Doesn't seem to be official policy. Yet.

The statements made by Spanish VP Yolanda Díaz, using the slogan "from the river to the sea," are a complete disgrace.



This chant has been championed by fundamentalist Islamist terrorists for years and is a clear call for the elimination of Israel, fostering hatred and violence… pic.twitter.com/AjoZQwi1Cy — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) May 23, 2024

This is not a 'mistake' or an error.

It's intentional.

While #Norway sponsors "From the river to the sea" events for Palestinian children, we now have confirmation from #Spain that the recognition of a "Palestinian State" is only a step towards a "Free Palestine, From the river to the sea" as stated by @Yolanda_Diaz_ VP of Spain.… https://t.co/aeSo0lXY6G pic.twitter.com/HlxgHdBpWM — Leslie Kajomovitz (@lkajomovitz) May 23, 2024

'Never again' means something, but it sure seems certain countries are okay with the destruction of Israel and the Jews.