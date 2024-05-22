Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages

NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana

You've probably seen the video by now. Israel waited until it had the permission of the families to post this video of five 19-year-old hostages who were taken captive by Hamas on October 7. Warning if you haven't already seen it: It's disturbing.

The Jerusalem Post reports:

A video depicting female IDF observers being kidnapped from their IDF’s Nahal Oz base into the Gaza Strip on October 7 was released on Wednesday evening, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced.

The video, taken from Hamas terrorists’ body cameras, is a little over three minutes long and has been censored.

The forum stated that the decision to release the video was made by the families of the five lookouts who are still being held captive by Hamas, namely Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

Seven lookouts were kidnapped alive from the base. Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF in October, and Noa Marciano was killed by Hamas in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF in November and returned for burial in Israel.

Did you catch that? They weren't innocent civilians … they were IDF observers. So we guess they deserved it.

"Suppressed News" seems to have the facts and has "debunked the video." Prisoners of what war? The one Hamas declared?

What always stuns this editor is how Hamas sympathizers so vehemently deny there was any sexual violence on October 7 … sure, they burned families alive and beheaded an IDF soldier, but Hamas would never stoop so low as to rape anyone.


Even the UN, which is wholly sympathetic, released a report on sexual violence on October 7.

This is whom all of those stupid college kids support. Sen. John Fetterman, once again, stepped up:

And these are the ones they didn't kill.

Yeah, funny this video was released the same day Ireland, Norway, and Spain decided to reward Hamas by recognizing Palestine as a state. Here's Israel's minister of foreign affairs:

During the Démarche, the ambassadors will watch a video of the brutal and cruel kidnapping of our daughters by Hamas terrorists, to emphasize the distorted decision their governments have made.

@sanchezcastejon, @SimonHarrisTD & @jonasgahrstore - Look into the eyes of our daughters!

Those three countries just sent the message loud and clear that terrorism pays.

***


