Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages

You've probably seen the video by now. Israel waited until it had the permission of the families to post this video of five 19-year-old hostages who were taken captive by Hamas on October 7. Warning if you haven't already seen it: It's disturbing.

Advertisement

(TRIGGER WARNING)



A video of the instances in which female IDF observers were kidnapped from the IDF Nahal Oz base to the Gaza Strip on October 7 was published on Wednesday evening.



Read more: https://t.co/rSRzPIT3uy pic.twitter.com/klx2G1BoDS — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 22, 2024

The Jerusalem Post reports:

A video depicting female IDF observers being kidnapped from their IDF’s Nahal Oz base into the Gaza Strip on October 7 was released on Wednesday evening, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced. The video, taken from Hamas terrorists’ body cameras, is a little over three minutes long and has been censored. The forum stated that the decision to release the video was made by the families of the five lookouts who are still being held captive by Hamas, namely Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy. Seven lookouts were kidnapped alive from the base. Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF in October, and Noa Marciano was killed by Hamas in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF in November and returned for burial in Israel.

Did you catch that? They weren't innocent civilians … they were IDF observers. So we guess they deserved it.

2- Portraying them as innocent civilians - teenage girls



💠The video starts with clearly stating it’s Nahal Oz BASE which is a military base- IMG1



💠They failed to mention that these “girls” are actually soldiers in the IDF so they were taken as Prisoners of war - IMG 2 & 3.… pic.twitter.com/qpYxfHHzT0 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 22, 2024

"Suppressed News" seems to have the facts and has "debunked the video." Prisoners of what war? The one Hamas declared?

What always stuns this editor is how Hamas sympathizers so vehemently deny there was any sexual violence on October 7 … sure, they burned families alive and beheaded an IDF soldier, but Hamas would never stoop so low as to rape anyone.

3- Rape Claims because of blood stains.



I will remind you that till this day israel has not provided any evidence to back any rape claim however let’s examine the video.



In this screenshot from the actual footage you can clearly see the blood stains are cause from the… pic.twitter.com/R9Pmn0bBOF — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 22, 2024

Palestine is a sickness.



They will defend any form of violence as long as it's against Jews. https://t.co/C7NekDzqA5 — Max (@MaxNordau) May 22, 2024





Even the UN, which is wholly sympathetic, released a report on sexual violence on October 7.

This is whom all of those stupid college kids support. Sen. John Fetterman, once again, stepped up:

This is Hamas: cowards and rapists, abusing and terrorizing Israeli female soldiers.



The UN can’t condemn Hamas and the ICC equates this depravity to Israel’s war. pic.twitter.com/XhtoJo70uV — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

The hostage families have agreed to release this full video of Hamas taking 7 girls hostage on 10/7.



Please do not look away. Please take the time to watch. 5 of these girls ( Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Lev) are still held hostage. pic.twitter.com/FoB3K7h42k — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 22, 2024

And these are the ones they didn't kill.

These Israeli teenagers are tough as nails, stoic, and brave. Avenge them and wipe out Hamas. No mercy, no quarter. — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) May 22, 2024

I can’t watch, but I don’t need to see this specific brutality to remain firm in support of Israel against Hamas terrorism.



End Hamas. Do what is necessary. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 22, 2024

I did not look away. I have a daughter of a similar age. May God protect these girls and bring them safely home. I stand with Israel 🇮🇱 — Richard Morgan (@arrjayyem) May 22, 2024

What is the moral code of supporters of Hamas ? — James F Rogan (@JamesY54939) May 22, 2024

Let's reward these monsters by giving them a state. We live in a simulation. — Ovadyah (@Ovadyah) May 22, 2024

Yeah, funny this video was released the same day Ireland, Norway, and Spain decided to reward Hamas by recognizing Palestine as a state. Here's Israel's minister of foreign affairs:

Advertisement

I issued a severe Démarche for the ambassadors of Spain, Ireland, and Norway in Israel following their governments' decision to award a gold medal to Hamas terrorists who kidnapped our daughters and burned infants.



During the Démarche, the ambassadors will watch a video of the… pic.twitter.com/hWDPLinJV7 — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 22, 2024

During the Démarche, the ambassadors will watch a video of the brutal and cruel kidnapping of our daughters by Hamas terrorists, to emphasize the distorted decision their governments have made. @sanchezcastejon, @SimonHarrisTD & @jonasgahrstore - Look into the eyes of our daughters!

Those three countries just sent the message loud and clear that terrorism pays.

***



