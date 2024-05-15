Bill Kristol Gets Jump on 2024 Election Denial, Says If Trump Wins It's Putin's 'Geostrategic Coup'

Bill Kristol is ridiculous. We remember when he used to be a serious conservative thinker, until he let Trump break his brain. For all Kristol's bloviating about democracy, he sure seems opposed to people voting in ways he might not like.

“If Trump wins, then Putin will have executed one of the geostrategic coups of the last century. He will have…through soft and hard power, defeated and broken NATO because he understood the character of the American voter better than anyone in the West.” https://t.co/9Ulki7imAr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 15, 2024

Wowza, Bill.

He's quoting a Bulwark article that only briefly mentions Trump and Putin, but that's what Bill focuses on.

Because Orange Man Bad. Or something.

Is Putin in the room with you now Bill? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2024

Probably.

Putin annexed Crimea while Obama did this pic.twitter.com/UbyAeEl1d2 — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) May 15, 2024

We remember that.

Remember when Putin attacked all those countries during the Trump administration?



Crimea? Ukraine?



Me neither. — Brent Anderson (@BrentAnderson99) May 15, 2024

Because Trump is Putin's puppet. Or something.

if Trump wins, it will have had nothing to do with Putin. you clown — ukrainian noble, upstanding and right-thinking (@doukhobour) May 15, 2024

It'll be the democracy Bill loves so much.

The sky is falling! The sky is falling! — Mouncie 🇺🇸 ☮️ (@Mouncie1) May 15, 2024

That's all they've got right now.

"If democracy doesn't go our way, we're going to deny the election results with another conspiracy theory. It's different when we do it though." — Dronetek Media (@TheDronetek) May 15, 2024

That's exactly what he's saying.

Bill has been wrong about everything. — Richard Morchoe (@Rmorchoe) May 15, 2024

If Bill told us the sky was blue, we'd go look for ourselves.

Ah, the 2016 playbook. "If Trump wins, Putin wins" again. https://t.co/UU6VawPdwV — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 15, 2024

Everything old is new again.

If American liberalism genuinely thought Trump this sort of threat then it would not be running an older guy too mentally diminished to be prosecuted or a vice president so unqualified she makes Dan Quayle look like Trajan https://t.co/QiQhYpaX0L — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) May 15, 2024

Bingo.

Accepting this premise arguendo, if (small-d) democratic elites were outfoxed in understanding their electorates by an autocrat half a world away whose geopolitical success is at best (for him) mixed, those elites deserved to fail. https://t.co/UR40vEuPxb — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) May 15, 2024

A very good point.

Bill is already denying the 2024 election. https://t.co/eNh9YKS7sx — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) May 15, 2024

Yep. We thought election denial was a bad thing.

Sure. Almost as impressive as when he planted Robby Mook in HRC's 2016 campaign and blocked her from paying any attention to Michigan, Wisconsin, & Pennsylvania. If DJT wins in 2024, (D) incompetence, not Putin, will be the reason. https://t.co/9AQkbp3Wrt — Atty Tom Dickinson (@AttyTMD) May 15, 2024

And the economy, the open borders, rising crime.

Billy has now reached the desperation stage

RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA again https://t.co/Hil7Z3DjcZ — PTM (@ptm_fredalan39) May 15, 2024

It's the only card they've got left to play.