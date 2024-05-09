A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter
Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq
Robert F. Kennedy Likely Just Ended His Presidential Campaign with His Latest EXTREME...
Trump & Hillary Are Fighting...Again!
Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Praises Biden for Withholding Israeli Aid
BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans...
You KNOW It's Gotten Bad for Biden When Even ABC News Is Calling...
JOURNALISM: Politico Super DISAPPOINTED Courts Won't Decide Trump's Political Fate
Day 3 of My Google Encampment: HELP! The Squirrels Are Getting Woker
Burgess Owens Blisters Biden Education Secretary Over Title IX
Court Sketch Artist Must Be MAGA Because ROFL-WOW These Stormy Daniels Sketches Are...
'Joe Biden Endorses His Own Impeachment' in 2019 Tweet About Trump That's Aged...
Climate Defiance Toughies Laughed OFF X After Threatening to Make Life Miserable for...

Crushing Symbols of Human Creativity: Tim Cook TROUNCED for Depressing iPad Commercial

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 09, 2024
Various

This commercial is all sorts of cringe. Apple CEO Tim Cook -- attempting to promote the newest iPad -- posted a commercial that is getting a lot of backlash for what it portrays.

Advertisement

WATCH and judge for yourself:

Did you get it?

Crushing years of human progress, creativity, and achievements.

We doubt we've seen a more offensive or on-the-nose metaphor.

It's not just you. We feel the same way, and so do many other X users.

Kinda feel that way, too.

Both works.

It really is. And there have been bad commericals out there.

Recommended

Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Coucy
Advertisement

Congrats indeed, Apple.

We wrote about that ad, too.

Doing a bang up job there, Tim.

All of this.

It's so disrespectful.

This writer loves her MacBook.

But she also loves her record player, and video game consoles, and all the things Apple crushed in this video.

Who greenlit this ad? Seriously.

Yes he did.

It made our soul hurt.

That's all it is.

Advertisement

The backlash is pretty darned universal.

They've united us in hatred for this ad.

It's completely intentional, we think. This went through a lot of production before it was posted by Cook.

They're dense, but not that dense.

Nailed it.

Tags: APPLE COMMERCIAL CULTURE TECHNOLOGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Coucy
Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq
Brett T.
BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans Held Hostage
Grateful Calvin
Robert F. Kennedy Likely Just Ended His Presidential Campaign with His Latest EXTREME Abortion Stance
justmindy
A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter
justmindy
You KNOW It's Gotten Bad for Biden When Even ABC News Is Calling Out His Economic Lies
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED Coucy
Advertisement