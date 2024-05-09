Crushing Symbols of Human Creativity: Tim Cook TROUNCED for Depressing iPad Commercial

This commercial is all sorts of cringe. Apple CEO Tim Cook -- attempting to promote the newest iPad -- posted a commercial that is getting a lot of backlash for what it portrays.

Advertisement

WATCH and judge for yourself:

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

Did you get it?

Crushing years of human progress, creativity, and achievements.

We doubt we've seen a more offensive or on-the-nose metaphor.

I felt sad when I saw creative tools such as musical instruments and cameras being destroyed. I don't think the creators will like this video. Is it my Japanese sensibility that makes me feel this way? — Takuta (@Takuta) May 7, 2024

It's not just you. We feel the same way, and so do many other X users.

This ad effectively convinced me I need less technology in my life. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) May 8, 2024

Kinda feel that way, too.

If you brag about your desire to stamp out human creativity and initiative, you’re probably a psychopath or a demon. Or maybe in your case, both. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 8, 2024

Both works.

This is the worst commercial in the history of computer companies — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 8, 2024

It really is. And there have been bad commericals out there.

Forty years ago, Apple released the 1984 commercial as a bold statement against a dystopian future. Now you are that dystopian future. Congratulations. — Yuval Kordov (@YuvalKordov) May 8, 2024

Congrats indeed, Apple.

At least the mother nature ad was comically stupid. This is just depressing. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 8, 2024

We wrote about that ad, too.

Doing a bang up job there, Tim.

I can't relate to this video at all. It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators. — うさ夫(うさマガ) (@usaotoday) May 7, 2024

All of this.

It's so disrespectful.

It is a heartbreaking, uncomfortable, and egotistic advertisement. When I see this result, I'm ashamed to buy Apple products since nineteen years. — Hiroki Akiyama (@akiroom) May 7, 2024

This writer loves her MacBook.

But she also loves her record player, and video game consoles, and all the things Apple crushed in this video.

"iPad crushes the soul of humanity" — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) May 8, 2024

Who greenlit this ad? Seriously.

You forgot to put all the slave laborers in there https://t.co/2jKl8QTFPA — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) May 9, 2024

Yes he did.

Apple - literally crushing the symbols of human culture and creativity. If this isn't soul destroying for any thinking feeling person, I don't know what is. https://t.co/BVEKPDcnge — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) May 9, 2024

It made our soul hurt.

The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley. https://t.co/273XB3CfnF — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) May 8, 2024

That's all it is.

This ad perfectly encapsulates the insight that people think technology is killing everything we ever found joy in. And then presents that as a good thing.



I haven't seen such a visceral backlash to a spot in a long time. https://t.co/QWIHwPWgJ4 — Katie Deighton (@DollyDeighton) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

The backlash is pretty darned universal.

Bruh people hate this ad. I hate this ad. https://t.co/QOZwYvghQw — Venom Rach ☧ (@SocialNomadRach) May 9, 2024

They've united us in hatred for this ad.

however unintentional, this really is a perfect encapsulation of the current moment in tech — an industry so high on its own fumes that it can no longer come up with reasons. “with our obscene and senseless hubris on full display, ‘just imagine’ the wanton flattening of culture.” https://t.co/IstxX1bYwc — Sarah Badr سارة بدر (@sarahbadr) May 8, 2024

It's completely intentional, we think. This went through a lot of production before it was posted by Cook.

They're dense, but not that dense.

Nailed it.