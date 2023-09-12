Cringe Apple commercial celebrates a commitment to 'climate change' but NOT ending child labor

Today, Apple released probably one of the most cringe ads in recent memory. Also, it was very long so very few people probably could stomach the whole ad.

At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world’s most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest—a real force of nature—stop by to check on our progress. pic.twitter.com/neLSEqPmGu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

If you managed to watch the whole ad, we will give you some time to go take an alka seltzer for your nausea. Please don't roll your eyes into the back of your head. There is no over the counter medicine for that.

The world doesn’t have to be this stupid. https://t.co/cQSPIpgZtd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 13, 2023

But it is.

Apple is planting whole forests. What more do you want?

This is an ad for why the planet is not worth saving. https://t.co/O5RCdPAXVI — ᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴏʟᴅ 🐒 (@MedGold_) September 13, 2023

It's time to just start all over.

You get your lithium from child slave labor in Africa. https://t.co/pU6W3TVXCd pic.twitter.com/5EdEwBNW2a — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 13, 2023

Ok, but did you hear about the mangroves and getting rid of plastic packaging?

Slave labor and child workers are probably a bigger problem in 2023 to be honest… https://t.co/K6YZg9YeDC — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 13, 2023

Apparently, to the Left, child labor is not a bigger problem. They are making it clear that is not their priority. America should believe them.

Mother Nature is a black woman and Apple worships her. https://t.co/xsPkHVO81J — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 13, 2023

This makes me want to run over my iPhone with a truck https://t.co/dqIWf9mRk5 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 13, 2023

Then, people would know you as an Android user and which is worse?

The most environmentally friendly thing apple can do unironically, is to make a phone that lasts forever, and can be repaired more easily. A phone that, like a watch, can be passed down from generation to generation. Less waste. Hmmmm why wouldn’t you do that? https://t.co/Ckecv9lBo8 — Megha (@classicalideal) September 13, 2023

Yes, much like appliances of old that would last decades and not 5 years.

This is like satire, from when The Onion was funny. A black woman sits in middle as a stand in for Gaia and berates everyone? It’s laughably ham handed and legitimately racist. https://t.co/MATC89VcHy — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 13, 2023

Remember, when they told us the 'angry Black woman' trope was racist? Apparently, not so much now.

this is so cringe, i might sell all of my apple stocks tomorrow



now i want apple to fail https://t.co/CcDVeV9L6s — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) September 13, 2023

The unforgiving god of climate hysteria.



This video is so cringe, everything about it... https://t.co/HyrfQc1c24 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 13, 2023

Steve Jobs brought computing to the masses, enabled us to take thousands of songs with us in our pockets, and launched the Mac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad.



Tim Cook gave us stock buybacks and whatever the hell this is. https://t.co/MNcx2bu6AQ — RJR Capital (@RJRCapital) September 13, 2023

This is the wealthy giving the normies and poors a weekly lecture about how they are so very high minded and better than the rest of us.

