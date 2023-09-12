AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence
Picture book for kids ages 2-5 teaches them there are lots of different...
HOGGing the spotlight: David Hogg whines about getting kicked out of North Carolina...
CNN's Jake Tapper tries again to get someone to admit Elon Musk is...
JUST FOR FUN --> Fashion Week crasher brings 'Derelicte' to life and LOL...
Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Republicans pounce on President Biden's news conference in Vietnam
Ian Milhiser worries that 'Biden is old' is the new 'But her emails'
Joe Scarborough wants to know 'who killed the cops' on January 6
NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez calls Gov. Grisham's executive order unconstitutional, wil...
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …
Liberal Activist Accidentally Exposes Biden's Censorship Regime
Weirdo alert: John Fetterman bizarrely mocks GOP impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden (watch...
'WITCH HUNT'! Chuck Schumer sure sounds DIFFERENT now that it's an impeachment inquiry...

Cringe Apple commercial celebrates a commitment to 'climate change' but NOT ending child labor

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:40 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Today, Apple released probably one of the most cringe ads in recent memory. Also, it was very long so very few people probably could stomach the whole ad.

If you managed to watch the whole ad, we will give you some time to go take an alka seltzer for your nausea. Please don't roll your eyes into the back of your head. There is no over the counter medicine for that.

But it is. 

Apple is planting whole forests. What more do you want?

It's time to just start all over.

Ok, but did you hear about the mangroves and getting rid of plastic packaging?

Apparently, to the Left, child labor is not a bigger problem. They are making it clear that is not their priority. America should believe them.

Recommended

Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Brett T.

Then, people would know you as an Android user and which is worse?

Yes, much like appliances of old that would last decades and not 5 years.

Remember, when they told us the 'angry Black woman' trope was racist? Apparently, not so much now.

This is the wealthy giving the normies and poors a weekly lecture about how they are so very high minded and better than the rest of us.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: APPLE CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE IPHONE CLIMATE CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Brett T.
AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence
Brett T.
'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)
Sam J.
JUST FOR FUN --> Fashion Week crasher brings 'Derelicte' to life and LOL (watch)
Grateful Calvin
CNN's Jake Tapper tries again to get someone to admit Elon Musk is a traitor
Brett T.
HOGGing the spotlight: David Hogg whines about getting kicked out of North Carolina Legislature
Tertullianus

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family Brett T.