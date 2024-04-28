Not a Shocker: Like Most Environmentalists, German Green Party LIED to Shutdown Nuclear...
Twitter/X's Reaction to Biden's 'Not a Joke' Dig at Trump Gives Me Hope...
College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From...
'Impeachment Has Come for Less': Biden Admin Won't Name Qatar Terror State; Biden...
Never Forget: Corey DeAngelis Takes Us Down the Memory Lane of COVID School...
CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD...
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing...
GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys,...
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilarious...
He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner...
Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as...
MEH: Biden Is Boring and SNL's Colin Jost Wimps Out at the White...
Woke Preacher Explains How Drag is Holy
Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci

When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Harvard Lefty Loons Replace U.S. Flag With Palestinian One

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 28, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman

We all know what the goal(s) of the nationwide campus 'protests' (we use the quotes because those aren't protests -- riots, trespassing, mobs, but not protests) are, and it has less to do with ending war and 'genocide' and everything to do with hating Jews and the United States.

Advertisement

The 'protesters' are a bunch of rich, spoiled left-wing bullies who despise the country that has made them rich and spoiled. And there isn't an anti-American or antisemitic cause for which they won't jump on the bandwagon.

But when they do stuff like this, it tells us everything we need to know:

These college students will be tomorrow's politicians and lawyers. This should terrify you.

They have no idea what Palestine and Hamas would actually do to them.

Yeah, it should scare all of us.

Harvard has no shame.

And live stream it.

But they'll gladly take our money to pay off their student loans.

Recommended

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
Advertisement

We all know why.

Haven't been for a long time.

Yup.

That's precisely what they mean.

That's a good start.

Yes. This is the fruit, and it is rotten to the core.

It's evil.

Too bad.

Advertisement

If they are, heaven help us all.

Because we were told we couldn't hurt anyone's feelings.

Solid advice.

There's also this little video from George Washington University

'Socialist reconstruction.'

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Tags: AMERICAN FLAG FLAG HARVARD PALESTINE PALESTINIAN PROTESTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions
ArtistAngie
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilariously BRUTAL
Sam J.
GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys, It's the LITTLE Things (Video)
Sam J.
He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner Wins Twitter
Sam J.
CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD Backfires ... HILARIOUSLY (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis Sam J.
Advertisement