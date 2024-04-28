When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Harvard Lefty Loons Replace U.S. Flag With Palestinian One

We all know what the goal(s) of the nationwide campus 'protests' (we use the quotes because those aren't protests -- riots, trespassing, mobs, but not protests) are, and it has less to do with ending war and 'genocide' and everything to do with hating Jews and the United States.

Advertisement

The 'protesters' are a bunch of rich, spoiled left-wing bullies who despise the country that has made them rich and spoiled. And there isn't an anti-American or antisemitic cause for which they won't jump on the bandwagon.

But when they do stuff like this, it tells us everything we need to know:

Harvard students cheer as they replace an American Flag with a Palestinian Flag.



Are you paying attention yet?



H/t @sfmcguire79 @OliLondonTV pic.twitter.com/yhtxUlY8C1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2024

These college students will be tomorrow's politicians and lawyers. This should terrify you.

College liberals are the stupidest people on the planet — Clinton (@614clinton) April 28, 2024

They have no idea what Palestine and Hamas would actually do to them.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2024

Yeah, it should scare all of us.

This is disgraceful.



Harvard should be ashamed of themselves but clearly they have no shame.



No flag should ever replace the U.S. Flag. Let alone one that promotes terrórism like the Palestine flag. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 28, 2024

Harvard has no shame.

Send them to Gaza, let them be “humbled” — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 28, 2024

And live stream it.

This should NEVER be allowed to happen in America. They want to raise another flag they need to be removed from our country — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) April 28, 2024

But they'll gladly take our money to pay off their student loans.

why is Harvard allowing this to happen? 🤔 — вєтѕу•ʙᴏꜱꜱ (@misscygnette) April 28, 2024

We all know why.

Ivy league schools are no longer prestigious — FancyNancy🇺🇲 (@SagesMonya) April 28, 2024

Haven't been for a long time.

Palestinian, BLM and Pride banners are all flags of conquest. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 28, 2024

Yup.

In the old days when you placed your flag in another country it meant to conquer and take over. — Angry Crab Cake (@AngryCrabCake66) April 28, 2024

That's precisely what they mean.

Every grant Harvard has from the government should be revoked. https://t.co/BRfGSd8tFp — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 28, 2024

That's a good start.

Now you can see the real fruit that has come from the Woke communist movement that has infiltrated academia. https://t.co/3tKydKOWaG — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 28, 2024

Yes. This is the fruit, and it is rotten to the core.

This does not come from these kids. You know that, right?



These are the most comfortable, privileged kids in the world.



There are dark forces at work. https://t.co/YjXEkRoDnu — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) April 28, 2024

It's evil.

Harvard students are kulaks. Too bad they don't know what commies do to kulaks. https://t.co/nctAoiiMJQ — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) April 28, 2024

Too bad.

Supposedly these students are the best and brightest in the country. https://t.co/3dGLS3SlRS — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) April 28, 2024

Advertisement

If they are, heaven help us all.

We’ve allowed things to get this far.

How is it that people who hate our country get to dictate how it should run?



They have no business being here. https://t.co/NdCqOkmB0R — Carla (@thecoffeesfresh) April 28, 2024

Because we were told we couldn't hurt anyone's feelings.

These universities are reaping what they've sewn.



I see no reason to spend one taxpayer dollar funding or defending these broken institutions.



Let them collapse and burn under the weight of their own ideology, I say. Everyone there who isn't insane should GTFO immediately. https://t.co/CzZqmehH7L — Last Man Standing (@dwbgabriel) April 28, 2024

Solid advice.

There's also this little video from George Washington University

At a far-left rally for Gaza at George Washington U @GWtweets, an extremist on the microphone says: “There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/RGJ5J1EKE5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

'Socialist reconstruction.'

When they tell you who they are, believe them.