When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Harvard Lefty Loons Replace...
Twitter/X's Reaction to Biden's 'Not a Joke' Dig at Trump Gives Me Hope...
College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From...
'Impeachment Has Come for Less': Biden Admin Won't Name Qatar Terror State; Biden...
Never Forget: Corey DeAngelis Takes Us Down the Memory Lane of COVID School...
CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD...
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing...
GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys,...
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilarious...
He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner...
Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as...
MEH: Biden Is Boring and SNL's Colin Jost Wimps Out at the White...
Woke Preacher Explains How Drag is Holy
Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci
The White House Correspondents' Dinner aka 'Nerd Prom' is as Obnoxious as You...

Not a Shocker: Like Most Environmentalists, German Green Party LIED to Shutdown Nuclear Plants

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 28, 2024
meme

The Left will do whatever it takes to pass their agenda. Including lie. We see it with the trans issue -- where they not only lied about the safety of puberty blockers, but threaten anyone who contradicts the narrative. So it's no surprise they do it about environmentalism and 'climate change'. 

Advertisement

Because they've been doing that for years: New York was supposed to be underwater by now, and they keep moving the goal posts.

More from German media:

In the spring of 2022 it was clear to experts: With the major Russian attack on Ukraine, the nuclear phase-out was history. After the failure of Russian gas supplies, the risk of widespread power outages and skyrocketing electricity prices seemed too high to afford a nuclear shutdown. But things turned out differently. After a short period of operation over the winter, the last German nuclear power plants went off the grid on April 15, 2023.

How could this happen? Cicero editor Daniel Gräber has released documents that now allow an insight into the decisions of Economics Minister Robert Habeck ( Greens ). The report suggests that top Green officials from the economics and environment ministries deliberately falsified expert reports. They obviously wanted to push through the nuclear phase-out at any price, if necessary against all economic and scientific reason.

Recommended

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
Advertisement

'Against all economic and scientific reason' -- they didn't care if it hurt the German people. It advanced their agenda, and that's all that mattered.

Doubtful.

We've known for a long time.

Very real.

Prosecuted for lying, too.

We're guessing a lot of things.

Watermelons -- green on the outside, red on the inside.

Advertisement

Nuclear energy is clean, abundant, and affordable.

 Which is why the Left hates it. They want you to suffer.

It's horrible.

Pure evil.

It's all about control.

Nailed it.

Advertisement

Yes it is.

'Morbid' is putting it mildly.

We're not shocked at all.

Will they face consequences? 

Doubtful. And even if they do, the damage is already done.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Harvard Lefty Loons Replace U.S. Flag With Palestinian One
Amy Curtis
College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions
ArtistAngie
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilariously BRUTAL
Sam J.
GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys, It's the LITTLE Things (Video)
Sam J.
He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner Wins Twitter
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis Sam J.
Advertisement