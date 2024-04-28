Not a Shocker: Like Most Environmentalists, German Green Party LIED to Shutdown Nuclear Plants

The Left will do whatever it takes to pass their agenda. Including lie. We see it with the trans issue -- where they not only lied about the safety of puberty blockers, but threaten anyone who contradicts the narrative. So it's no surprise they do it about environmentalism and 'climate change'.

Advertisement

Because they've been doing that for years: New York was supposed to be underwater by now, and they keep moving the goal posts.

NEW - Top officials of the Green party falsified expert judgments and thus misled the public in Germany on the "nuclear phase-out," internal documents show. pic.twitter.com/qMgmbhf2n6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 25, 2024

More from German media:

In the spring of 2022 it was clear to experts: With the major Russian attack on Ukraine, the nuclear phase-out was history. After the failure of Russian gas supplies, the risk of widespread power outages and skyrocketing electricity prices seemed too high to afford a nuclear shutdown. But things turned out differently. After a short period of operation over the winter, the last German nuclear power plants went off the grid on April 15, 2023. How could this happen? Cicero editor Daniel Gräber has released documents that now allow an insight into the decisions of Economics Minister Robert Habeck ( Greens ). The report suggests that top Green officials from the economics and environment ministries deliberately falsified expert reports. They obviously wanted to push through the nuclear phase-out at any price, if necessary against all economic and scientific reason.

'Against all economic and scientific reason' -- they didn't care if it hurt the German people. It advanced their agenda, and that's all that mattered.

Really? Is there a legal investigation? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2024

Doubtful.

Shocking! The powers that be made unlimited energy “bad” so they could run a dystopian dictatorship?



Yeah, we’ve known. — Salvador Meatbalè (@meatbales) April 25, 2024

We've known for a long time.

The corruption is real! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 25, 2024

Very real.

They caused a huge environmental harm and should be prosecuted for it. Jail for them. — traveler_0x (@0x1traveler) April 25, 2024

Prosecuted for lying, too.

I wonder what else has been manipulated — Eurasian Emperor (@empireenjoyer10) April 25, 2024

We're guessing a lot of things.

Greens = Spoiled Commie Brats — Kalibre (@Kalibre2022) April 25, 2024

Watermelons -- green on the outside, red on the inside.

Now we have concrete evidence that Green Party members altered the conclusions of experts in order to stop a reconsideration of nuclear in Germany.



The decision to continue the shut down of nuclear plants in the country even after the invasion of Ukraine has been baffling to… https://t.co/oRqGlYQHdP pic.twitter.com/klRhef2gQ8 — isabelle 🪐 (@isabelleboemeke) April 26, 2024

Advertisement

Nuclear energy is clean, abundant, and affordable.

Which is why the Left hates it. They want you to suffer.

By intentionally deceiving the German public about nuclear power, the Green Party has done incalculable damage to the environment. https://t.co/V9O5JyBPLA pic.twitter.com/ZAVBtjqiFn — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) April 25, 2024

It's horrible.

Germany’s Green Party (part of the coalition govt) is just evil. https://t.co/vTmgMr3ejP — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 26, 2024

Pure evil.

Still breaks my brain the 'green party' forced Germany to turn off zero-emission elemental energy so they had to bring dirty coal plants back online. It's almost like they don't actually care about the environment https://t.co/NlQuVicRsl pic.twitter.com/sMNTiOkpVx — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) April 25, 2024

It's all about control.

Nailed it.

Absolutely disgusting and intentionally deceptive.



We deserve environmental policy that actually cares for the environment.



If you care about climate change, emissions reductions is the only litmus test that matters. Nuclear energy is clean energy. https://t.co/lpxvIT1HuR — Danielle Butcher Franz (@DanielleBFranz) April 27, 2024

Advertisement

Yes it is.

Greens in Germany actually faked documents and evidence to speed up getting rid of nuclear. Morbid. https://t.co/YBwUWDYjYd — Каррик 🇮🇪 🇷🇺 🇵🇸🔻 (@menjazovutcrog) April 26, 2024

'Morbid' is putting it mildly.

It appears the German Greens lied to the public about the consequences of the nuclear phase out.



To quote the warriorpoet Nate Diaz: https://t.co/MPbbm7DA0w pic.twitter.com/GVBjwz0ldQ — Emmet Penney - Nuclear Barbarian ⚔️⚛️⚔️ (@nukebarbarian) April 25, 2024

We're not shocked at all.

Will they face consequences?

Doubtful. And even if they do, the damage is already done.