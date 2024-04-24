Paging Dr. Freud: Biden's Slip of the Tongue Is the MOST Honest Thing He's Said All Week

Ol Grandpa Joe is having a banner day. When he's not doing a Ron Burgundy impression, he's saying things that we actually believe are true.
Watch:
BIDEN: "How many times does [Trump] have to prove we can't be trusted!?" pic.twitter.com/g3o9cM6zQ5— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024
'We can't be trusted' -- yeah, Joe, we know.
We wouldn't trust you as far as we can throw you.
Whoops, a little bit of truth slipped out for a change.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 23, 2024
Yep. For a change.
I think he has pretty much proven it. You can’t be trusted with the economy, oil independence, the border, foreign affairs, safety in our communities, protecting Jewish students, etc.— DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) April 23, 2024
Nope. None of it.
omg. The truth slipped out. He’s malfunctioning AGAIN.— eve (@eveforamerica) April 23, 2024
Amazing that the only time we get the truth is when he's malfunctioning.
Stop. Did he say that?!— meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) April 23, 2024
Yes, he did. We heard it with our own ears.
Trump doesn't have to prove you [and your administration] can't be trusted...you all do that all on your own— Lippy McGirk 🇺🇸 🍀 🦅 (@Labradoofus) April 23, 2024
And they do it very well.
Trump doesn't have to... Joe Biden does that every day. pic.twitter.com/iFQRs2BmBy— Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) April 24, 2024
Every single day.
Biden tells the Truth... but normally Biden lies and lies and lies! pic.twitter.com/sdy1txwJIE— Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) April 23, 2024
All the lies.
This guy lies about how his son died. Why should we trust him any more? Or less?— @based_seattle (@based_seattle) April 23, 2024
Exactly. He lies about a lot of things.
Dr. Freud… Paging Dr. Sigmund Freud…— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 23, 2024
Please pick up on line one, Doc, we’ve got a doozy for you here https://t.co/KShhw4D2xY
A big doozy.
@TrumpWarRoom— Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) April 24, 2024
Just sayin
That’s a helluva Freudian slip 😂😂 https://t.co/tVfgdKOuqM
A helluva slip.
The most honest Joe Biden has ever been… https://t.co/1nFjfNy87n— 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) April 24, 2024
Yes.
GorT: zero. You are proving it all on your own. https://t.co/P4kISm0TfR— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 23, 2024
Without help from Trump.
.@joebiden proves he can't be trusted every time he opens his stupid mouth. https://t.co/7K3NyrNOeN— sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) April 23, 2024
Yep. It's nothing but lies and gaslighting.
Agreed, Joe — you can’t be trusted! https://t.co/vMY1mxNYFB— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) April 23, 2024
No, he cannot be.
FACT CHECK: True, Biden can’t be trusted! https://t.co/ub65glsvLk— GOP (@GOP) April 23, 2024
Fact.
I agree!— A (@bonjourblonde) April 23, 2024
How many times? He keeps exposing you democrats, but nothing happens. https://t.co/rhLVXfGybI
We agree too.
Biden's attack on Trump goes wrong. https://t.co/Agepd7gabE— Jerone Davison for Congress #AZCD4 (@Jerone4Congress) April 23, 2024
Horribly wrong.
Why did Biden drop out of the ‘88 campaign again? Maybe he shouldn’t lecture on honesty and trust https://t.co/TGTxhkPOxY— Thats O’Neill with two L’s (@carlphx1) April 23, 2024
No, he shouldn't lecture us on anything. Ever.
