Paging Dr. Freud: Biden's Slip of the Tongue Is the MOST Honest Thing He's Said All Week

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 24, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Ol Grandpa Joe is having a banner day. When he's not doing a Ron Burgundy impression, he's saying things that we actually believe are true.

Watch:

Advertisement

'We can't be trusted' -- yeah, Joe, we know.

We wouldn't trust you as far as we can throw you.

Yep. For a change.

Nope. None of it.

Amazing that the only time we get the truth is when he's malfunctioning.

Yes, he did. We heard it with our own ears.

And they do it very well.

Every single day.

Advertisement

All the lies.

Exactly. He lies about a lot of things.

A big doozy.

A helluva slip.

Yes.

Without help from Trump.

Yep. It's nothing but lies and gaslighting.

Advertisement

No, he cannot be.

Fact.

We agree too.

Horribly wrong.

No, he shouldn't lecture us on anything. Ever.

Tags: BIDEN GAFFE PRESIDENT BIDEN TELEPROMPTER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

