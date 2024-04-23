LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy
Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
Biden Drools Over AOC, Alec Baldwin Rages, Trump Lawyer Spits Fire!
FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
RIP: Terry Carter, Groundbreaking Actor from Original 'Battlestar Galactica', 'McCloud', D...
John Wick Mode Activated! Writer Gets MAJOR Blowback for Suggesting Dogs Should Be...
They’re Talking About ‘Species-Affirming’ Surgery Now
Biden Tries to Dunk on Trump and Infrastructure, Gets SCHOOLED on His Record...
Taylor Lorenz Shaming Man Praising His Jewish Wife for Not Masking at Yale...
Has Bill Maher Finally Seen the Light?
'WTH are You Being TAUGHT?!' Jon Lovitz Pulls ZERO Punches Calling Columbia Student...
NYU Prof Laughed Off X for Claiming He's Not Sure How He Can...
'Ivy League Has LOST Its Mind': Mike Rowe Calls Out Elite, Ivy League...

WATCH: Mike Huckabee Sums Up Just HOW BAD Bidenomics Is for the Average Family

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

No matter how much gaslighting the Biden administration and the fawning media do about the economy, the reality Americans face doesn't change. So when guys like Jonathan Chait and Paul Krugman say everything is fine, it smacks of arrogance and privilege. For guys like them -- insular, coddled, rich -- maybe Bidenomics is working.

Advertisement

For normal Americans? Well, watch Mike Huckabee put things into perspective:

Build back better!

Best economy ever, Jack!

Pardon us while we go vomit.

Just brutal.

Elections have major consequences.

It's an election year, so they've got to lie. Gotta win those votes.

21% might be low, actually.

When you massage the numbers and ignore things like food, housing, and gas you can lie about inflation like this.

Imagine where we'll be in four more years if he wins again.

Recommended

WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yep.

And on illegal immigrants and giving it away in student loan forgiveness.

Can't you just feel how much better things are?

Families with budgets are struggling.

Yep. We're all paying for it. Through the nose.

And then things get really interesting.

We all know it's not 3.5% like they keep telling us.

Advertisement

It'll keep going up until spending stops.

Fair enough. But Biden is the president now. His administration lies about this and is doing nothing to address it. 

They always put Americans last.

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMY INFLATION PRESIDENT BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
Aaron Walker
FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
Brett T.
John Wick Mode Activated! Writer Gets MAJOR Blowback for Suggesting Dogs Should Be Banned in Cities
Amy Curtis
LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy
Amy Curtis
Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ
Brett T.
'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes Aaron Walker
Advertisement