WATCH: Mike Huckabee Sums Up Just HOW BAD Bidenomics Is for the Average Family

No matter how much gaslighting the Biden administration and the fawning media do about the economy, the reality Americans face doesn't change. So when guys like Jonathan Chait and Paul Krugman say everything is fine, it smacks of arrogance and privilege. For guys like them -- insular, coddled, rich -- maybe Bidenomics is working.

Advertisement

For normal Americans? Well, watch Mike Huckabee put things into perspective:

🔊 … "The typical American family is paying $11,434 more for the same exact standard that you had when Joe Biden took office"



"The median priced home is up 80% to 100% during his 3 years"



"Gasoline for your car, it's up 60%"



"Food costs are up 21%"



"Electricity up 28%"… pic.twitter.com/0O5s4S7zzh — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 22, 2024

Build back better!

Best economy ever, Jack!

Pardon us while we go vomit.

Who said Voting didn’t have consequences 🥱 pic.twitter.com/Ywwf6l099L — RAN_DUMB_LIBS (@Ran_Dumb_Libs) April 22, 2024

Just brutal.

Elections have major consequences.

Yet they claim that inflation is down and the economy is doing great. All the while more and more people end up homeless because they can’t afford to keep their homes. — Charles (@ProveMe59327731) April 22, 2024

It's an election year, so they've got to lie. Gotta win those votes.

I don’t believe food is only up 21% - my grocery bill has doubled — Americanism not globalism🇺🇸 (@Trumpfan81) April 23, 2024

21% might be low, actually.

and they have the audacity to say inflation is only 4% — Wicked🧙🏽‍♂️ (@blockfaced) April 22, 2024

When you massage the numbers and ignore things like food, housing, and gas you can lie about inflation like this.

Biden is the unaffordable president — Orange Man Vlad (@RightisRightPA) April 22, 2024

Imagine where we'll be in four more years if he wins again.

They want us focused on the sham Trump trial, not the devastation this administration has caused. — Rebecca S NH (@RebeccaDart25) April 23, 2024

Yep.

This is what happens when we have a government that is so addicted to spending... and what better war to spend than on war? They are sending all our tax dollars abroad to fund endless wars. https://t.co/QThJQmC17k — Lisa Liberty 🦔✡️🕊️ (@lisa617) April 23, 2024

And on illegal immigrants and giving it away in student loan forgiveness.

Electric bill was $185 per month under Trump



It’s over $300 per month now



Don’t even get me started about groceries



😾🇺🇸 https://t.co/AiUeddxHbd — 🇺🇸 TheKitty 🇺🇸 (@ZeroDarkKitty) April 23, 2024

Can't you just feel how much better things are?

I do all of the grocery shopping in my family and have for years - I’d say grocery costs are closer to 2X what they were 3 years ago https://t.co/CK307Q8DUM — Nicola R (@Chi_Chacted) April 23, 2024

Families with budgets are struggling.

What are you complaining about? Someone has to pay for that Build Back Better boondoggle. https://t.co/r8frNyp1jT — WtchyWoman (@WtchyW) April 23, 2024

Yep. We're all paying for it. Through the nose.

Economy is in shambles. Next the stock market declines then the massive layoffs begin. https://t.co/reemf3Yg7A — reganrj (@reganrj) April 23, 2024

And then things get really interesting.

Say it louder for the Econ Gen Y and Z illiterates in the back

The actual inflation rate is 54% not 3.5% like the bidumb regime reports#FJB #bidenflation https://t.co/tk3UEfAyA1 — Straston "Forest Pupper" Calhoun (@StrastonCalhoun) April 23, 2024

We all know it's not 3.5% like they keep telling us.

Meanwhile, guys like @JohnCornyn and Democrats want to send $95 billion of your money overseas so you get to pay even more when inflation rises again in the future. Thank him and his Uniparty friends. https://t.co/Oae06gTDwU — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) April 22, 2024

Advertisement

It'll keep going up until spending stops.

Let me preface this by saying I am not a fan of Biden (nor nearly any congressional politician)



We can’t blame this on one person.



This is the result of our Congressmen and women working with Corporations to pass bills that are harmful to the very citizens they represent. https://t.co/T8DFzV32FA — ₿TFD & HODL (@_TheDivergence_) April 23, 2024

Fair enough. But Biden is the president now. His administration lies about this and is doing nothing to address it.

Yet who depend on Social Security saw just over a 3.5% COL increase for 2024, after real COL for food, fuel & rent were up 18-30% & NOT factored into COL. The elderly are literally dying for lack of adequate resources while this admin is giving free food & housing to Illegals. https://t.co/45VbTKb12S — Judy Holiday (@msjudyholiday) April 23, 2024

They always put Americans last.