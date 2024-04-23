Leftist Loser Who Harassed Alec Baldwin LIES About Interaction, Gets Community Note Treatment

Yesterday, we told you about Alec Baldwin (justifiably) losing his cool over a jerk leftist harassing him at a coffee shop.

It's stupid and childish to do this to someone.

Now the apparent leftist is blaming Baldwin and -- shocker, we know -- playing the victim card here.

Watch:

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

But never fear. Community Notes set the record straight with not one but two notes.

The first reads:

The person filming this video was not “trying to get coffee”. They repeatedly and viciously harassed Alec Baldwin and refused to leave the establishment when asked to by the staff. There is also no evidence they were attacked.

And the second:

Alec Baldwin has not been convicted of any crime yet. Clearly he is being harassed in the footage, and depending upon what state he is in, he may be within his rights to remove the phone from his harasser.The post wording is also racist and will be reported. https://www.lexisnexis.co.uk/legal/glossary/harassment#:~:text=Harassment%20is%20subjecting%20someone%20to,intimidating%2C%20hostile%2C%20degrading%2C%20humiliating https://www.reuters.com/legal/fbi-tells-court-baldwins-rust-gun-would-not-fire-without-pulling-trigger-2024-02-26/

Just incredible stuff.

Twitter/X users had no qualms about setting the record straight on who's really at fault here:

If you end up making Alec Baldwin look good by comparison, you are doing something wrong.



Congratulations on doing something wrong. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 23, 2024

Yep. We're defending Alec Baldwin, so you've done messed up.

When do you think you're going to grow into your adult voice? — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) April 23, 2024

Heh.

It’s really hard to make Alec Baldwin seem like the sane one in an encounter, but you managed it. Congrats. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 23, 2024

Baldwin isn't known for being calm and rational or sane, but here he is.

Don’t make me like him. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 23, 2024

Right?

You don't get to compel speech and you don't get to choose someone's association. He didn't have to associate with you, and he didn't have to say your stupid words. Get ratioed. — ░L░Y░D░S░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@sourpatchlyds) April 23, 2024

Ratioed into the sun.

You're still alive aren't you? Consider yourself lucky. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2024

Yep.

Is this really you? If so, congratulations on making Alec Baldwin the sympathetic figure in this. That is impressive! — Pam D (@soirchick) April 23, 2024

Very impressive.

The “Free Palestine” folks managed to make a hero out of *squints* Alec Baldwin??? https://t.co/6YdjN2uJMe — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 23, 2024

Yes they did.

Everyone says Alec Baldwin has a bad temper, but I would've punched her way sooner than he did https://t.co/1mhBV9D7y1 — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) April 23, 2024

Way sooner.

Alec Baldwin literally shot and killed a woman only a few years ago and you're making him into a hero again you fools https://t.co/GZ1FLCl9QB — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 23, 2024

Fools, indeed.

I haven't liked Alec Baldwin this much since "The Hunt for Red October" https://t.co/eXKWSWZsd0 — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) April 23, 2024

A fantastic movie.

Team Baldwin.

You deserved it “Crackhead.” https://t.co/nPpdqKHzZB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 23, 2024

Richly deserved.