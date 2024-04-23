What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog
On Truth Social, Trump Assures His Second Term Will Be ‘Vitriolic’ and ‘Vengeful’
Anti-Trump Media Lawyers Hold Weekly Zoom Call to Discuss Trial
WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for...
WaPo Notes the Uptick of ‘Antiwar’ Protests on Campus
LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy
Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
WATCH: Mike Huckabee Sums Up Just HOW BAD Bidenomics Is for the Average...
Biden Drools Over AOC, Alec Baldwin Rages, Trump Lawyer Spits Fire!
FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
RIP: Terry Carter, Groundbreaking Actor from Original 'Battlestar Galactica', 'McCloud', D...
John Wick Mode Activated! Writer Gets MAJOR Blowback for Suggesting Dogs Should Be...
They’re Talking About ‘Species-Affirming’ Surgery Now

Leftist Loser Who Harassed Alec Baldwin LIES About Interaction, Gets Community Note Treatment

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on April 23, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Yesterday, we told you about Alec Baldwin (justifiably) losing his cool over a jerk leftist harassing him at a coffee shop.

It's stupid and childish to do this to someone.

Advertisement

Now the apparent leftist is blaming Baldwin and -- shocker, we know -- playing the victim card here.

Watch:

But never fear. Community Notes set the record straight with not one but two notes.

The first reads:

The person filming this video was not “trying to get coffee”. They repeatedly and viciously harassed Alec Baldwin and refused to leave the establishment when asked to by the staff. There is also no evidence they were attacked.

And the second:

Alec Baldwin has not been convicted of any crime yet. Clearly he is being harassed in the footage, and depending upon what state he is in, he may be within his rights to remove the phone from his harasser.The post wording is also racist and will be reported. 

https://www.lexisnexis.co.uk/legal/glossary/harassment#:~:text=Harassment%20is%20subjecting%20someone%20to,intimidating%2C%20hostile%2C%20degrading%2C%20humiliating

https://www.reuters.com/legal/fbi-tells-court-baldwins-rust-gun-would-not-fire-without-pulling-trigger-2024-02-26/

Just incredible stuff.

Recommended

WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Twitter/X users had no qualms about setting the record straight on who's really at fault here:

Yep. We're defending Alec Baldwin, so you've done messed up.

Heh.

Baldwin isn't known for being calm and rational or sane, but here he is.

Right?

Ratioed into the sun.

Yep.

Advertisement

Very impressive.

Yes they did.

Way sooner.

Fools, indeed.

A fantastic movie.

Richly deserved.

Tags: ALEC BALDWIN HARASSMENT HOLLYWOOD PALESTINE PROTESTER TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering'
Amy Curtis
On Truth Social, Trump Assures His Second Term Will Be ‘Vitriolic’ and ‘Vengeful’
Brett T.
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
Aaron Walker
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog
Amy Curtis
Anti-Trump Media Lawyers Hold Weekly Zoom Call to Discuss Trial
Brett T.
FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering' Amy Curtis
Advertisement