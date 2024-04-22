Leftist Protestor Harasses Alec Baldwin Until He Majorly Loses His Cool

'Biden's Newest Handler': #EarthDay Brought Biden and AOC MUCH Closer Together (Caption Th...
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on April 22, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Here we go! Alec Baldwin has once against allegedly assaulted a camera person. To be fair, this one was particularly dumb and like any Leftist, very annoying. 

In the end, Alec can no longer restrain himself and punches the camera.

Never a good idea to stand in front of Alec.

Even a broken clock is right twice per day.

Indeed! Today, they found out not everyone is going to stand by and take their nonsense.

Oh, it's about whatever cause du jour they insist the public adopts this week. 

The Left will harass and harass until a person loses their cool on camera.

Even at his advanced age, his reactions are lightning fast.

The crazy thing is, Alec aligns with these people quite closely. It goes to show you will never be 'woke' enough for the mob. Alec is finding that out firsthand.




