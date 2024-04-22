Leftist Protestor Harasses Alec Baldwin Until He Majorly Loses His Cool

Here we go! Alec Baldwin has once against allegedly assaulted a camera person. To be fair, this one was particularly dumb and like any Leftist, very annoying.

Alec Baldwin gets harassed in public and punches the camera. Seems like the person filming him had it coming. pic.twitter.com/Ciyg2wO5nN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 22, 2024

In the end, Alec can no longer restrain himself and punches the camera.

Always stand behind Alec Baldwin, or this will happen to you: https://t.co/gHavuUUrrf — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) April 23, 2024

Never a good idea to stand in front of Alec.

Can’t fault Alec for this one. He punched a commie. https://t.co/C6D974h0AH — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) April 22, 2024

Even a broken clock is right twice per day.

I'm not a Alec Baldwin supporter but these Libtards believe they can force their will on the free will of the people

Remember when they were trying to force people to say "Black lives matter" miss me with that!!!🙄 Losers!!! https://t.co/zrk3BfmYHy — Backtalk (@backtalk333) April 23, 2024

Indeed! Today, they found out not everyone is going to stand by and take their nonsense.

I’m definitely not an Alec Baldwin fan but this was harassment and I don’t fault his reaction. — equilibrium (@Equilibrium_420) April 22, 2024

People who act like that waive their right to physical safety



If you do that to someone, they should be able to anything they want to you in return



Literally, anything — Chris Roy (@AceOfDigBiz) April 22, 2024

The barista wearing a mask is simply incredible. the south and lib areas are like different countries at this point — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) April 22, 2024

Love that this somehow has to do with Israel vs Palestine — Paul Bean (@pbeanVT) April 22, 2024

Oh, it's about whatever cause du jour they insist the public adopts this week.

I can understand his frustration here….



Like what did everyone expect??

You can only provoke so much before someone snaps…..



It would have been good for him just to walk away but I can understand why he did what he did — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) April 22, 2024

The Left will harass and harass until a person loses their cool on camera.

As much as I dislike Alec. I’d do the same. These people should be outside the capital not a local small business — Brad Utah 🏄‍♂️ (@BradUtah3) April 23, 2024

Damn he got that quick punch 🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/uEFoqZJ7I8 — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) April 22, 2024

Even at his advanced age, his reactions are lightning fast.

Not a big fan of the man except I like his movies! But yeah, she had it coming. — I Tried Didn't I (@LeastIDidThat) April 23, 2024

I don’t even like him and I would’ve helped HIM . He waited a minute too long — Grumpy ☄️ (@TonyMguru) April 22, 2024

Yeah. I’m no Baldwin fan at all….. But, I also don’t like this type of harassing behaviour either. Neither are good. — AJH (@1_2_question) April 22, 2024

The crazy thing is, Alec aligns with these people quite closely. It goes to show you will never be 'woke' enough for the mob. Alec is finding that out firsthand.











