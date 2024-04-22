Orwell to White Courtesy Phone: NYT Argues Government Surveillance Keeps Us Safe, Earns MASSIVE Scorn

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't. They've morphed into the propaganda arm of the Democrat party and big government, and think we should admire them for it.

Advertisement

So it's really no surprise the New York Times op-ed section goes all in on government surveillance as a good thing for society.

Here's the original post from the NYT:

Government surveillance keeps us safe.



Read: https://t.co/0MHyLzU7he — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) April 21, 2024

Sure, Jan.

Even Pravda is aghast.

This message has been approved by The Ministry of Truth. https://t.co/AOo7YqJaYC pic.twitter.com/cqtpHBRLcX — Muad'dib's Most Loyal, Least Competent Fedaykin (@NotmesomeoneLs) April 21, 2024

Yes it has been.

The ⁦@nytimes⁩, ⁦@washingtonpost⁩, @cnn… All totally undisguised proxies for intelligence services now.



Note how anyone objecting to these laws is deemed a “privacy” advocate, not rights or civil liberties.

https://t.co/EtfkfsTRxs — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 21, 2024

Here's some of the Orwellian drivel from the op-ed:

Although Section 702 can be used only to target foreigners abroad, it does include Americans when they interact with foreign targets. Not only is such incidental collection inevitable in today’s globalized world; it can be vital to U.S. security. If a terrorist or spy abroad is communicating with someone here, our government must find out why. Some of what is found via Section 702 is therefore sent from the National Security Agency to the F.B.I. The F.B.I., which investigates threats to national security in the United States, can then check that database for Americans under investigation for national security reasons. We agree that those queries raise legitimate privacy concerns. And those concerns are especially acute for public officials and journalists whose communications with foreign officials and other potential intelligence targets may be sensitive for political or professional reasons. It is also true that the F.B.I. has broken the rules around these 702 database checks repeatedly in recent years. Agents ran improper queries related to elected officials and political protests.

They even admit the FBI has broken rules, but it's okay because reasons.

WTF did I just read?



Do they no longer ask people to say this oath:



“I, [Name], do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I… — Allister Clisham (@AllisterClisham) April 21, 2024

It's meaningless, that oath.

The Democrat-controlled Senate can blatantly ignore their Constitutional duty; what makes anyone think the FBI, CIA, or other agency will abide by its oaths of office?

It's been this way for decades sir. — Coldwaterholdings (@Coldwaterhold) April 21, 2024

Yep.

are we all on a list — Carol James (@CarolJames54772) April 21, 2024

Undoubtedly we are.

Welcome to reality. I’m glad the Twitter Files woke you up. — 604Terry (@604Raincouver) April 21, 2024

Reality bites. Hard.

Someone needs to read 1984 again. — FelixThinx (@FelixThinxx) April 21, 2024

They did, and used it as an instruction manual.

The mainstream media does the heavy lifting and PR work for the government and people still behave as though these companies have great journalists with our best interest in mind https://t.co/PqmHDrO2py — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) April 22, 2024

Some people. Trust in the media has hit at an all-time low. Can't imagine why that is.

I love that the it opens with 10/7 and Israel’s unpreparedness to justify FISA 702 to avoid a similar attack on the US. Sadly, FISA does nothing to protect us from the millions of unknown illegal aliens that freely stream across the border, that is a direct threat to our safety. https://t.co/TXXgwidf9K — Jeremiah Clawson (@Bullfrogger66) April 21, 2024

Advertisement

Bingo. How many terrorists are coming across the open border?

Matt’s correct. I don’t think even in the pre-Church Committee days did the intelligence agencies have this much power.



Almost every major institution has been corrupted. https://t.co/Th8CEXcyUz — TheJesterHead (@thejesterhead9) April 22, 2024

Yes they have been.

I had to click through to convince myself it was a real headline.



Damn. https://t.co/KOd9HaBM3p — Agam (@agambrahma) April 21, 2024

It's real.

War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery, And...Government Surveillance Keeps Us Safe! https://t.co/8l0BWLPMfY pic.twitter.com/NWYYTVLxvb — Hrvoje Morić 🇭🇷🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@HrvojePM) April 22, 2024

Up is down, right is wrong.

Just incredible stuff.