Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and...
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'
'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS...
Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets...
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buy...
Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been...
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
S.F. Mayor's 'Just Imagine' Ride on China's High-Speed Rail Makes Some Points (None...
'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization...
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X
Deadly DEI: UC Davis Breast Cancer Surgical Applicant Requirements Show Danger of Woke...
Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea...

We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to Testify on Behalf of Trump

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 20, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Well, we never saw this coming. And we're betting you didn't either.

Michael Avenatti -- the disgraced lawyer who the Left loved because he was going to take down Trump -- is in prison. A week ago, he was doing media hits from prison and the media didn't care. They wanted him to run for president at one point.

Advertisement

We're guessing all that good will is going to buh-bye now:

More from Levine at The New York Post:

Disgraced Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has been in contact with former President Trump’s legal defense team and is ready and willing to testify against his former client, he told The Post in an interview from jail.

“The defense has contacted me,” Avenatti told The Post in a phone call from Terminal Island, a minimum-security federal prison in Los Angeles where he is currently serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement and other federal crimes.

“I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year,” Avenatti said.

This is wild.

Recommended

SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hahahahahaha.

Really is amazing.

We're sure the prosecution would absolutely wreck him.

Possibly.

And hilarious, if true.

Honestly, it sure feels like we're on a TV show for space aliens, or something.

Nope. Completely out of left field.

It really is something, isn't it?

Advertisement

It's really a *chef's kiss*

Make this happen.

We're not lawyers and we think this is probably not a wise idea.

Very strange.


Tags: COURT DEFENSE DONALD TRUMP TRIAL STORMY DANIELS MICHAEL AVENATTI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Amy Curtis
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and They Were NOT U.S. Flags)
Doug P.
Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'
Doug P.
Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets Ratio Nuked
Doug P.
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats Amy Curtis
Advertisement