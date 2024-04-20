We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to Testify on Behalf of Trump

Well, we never saw this coming. And we're betting you didn't either.

Michael Avenatti -- the disgraced lawyer who the Left loved because he was going to take down Trump -- is in prison. A week ago, he was doing media hits from prison and the media didn't care. They wanted him to run for president at one point.

We're guessing all that good will is going to buh-bye now:

NEW from me@MichaelAvenatti says he's in touch with Trump's legal team and would be prepared to testify at his trial for the defense. He says the case is BS, Trump is being railroaded and warns Stormy Daniels will commit perjury if called to the stand.https://t.co/X5DBhtuu7b — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 20, 2024

More from Levine at The New York Post:

Disgraced Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has been in contact with former President Trump’s legal defense team and is ready and willing to testify against his former client, he told The Post in an interview from jail. “The defense has contacted me,” Avenatti told The Post in a phone call from Terminal Island, a minimum-security federal prison in Los Angeles where he is currently serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement and other federal crimes. “I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year,” Avenatti said.

This is wild.

... Avenatti spoke to me from his jail cell at FCI Terminal Island — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 20, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

Amazing 😂 — Lhop (@Lhop963) April 20, 2024

Really is amazing.

This from a disbarred attorney who is serving a prison term for extortion, fraud, and embezzlement. I'm sure he'd be credible on the stand.🙄 — Lantern Girl (@708Diogenes) April 20, 2024

We're sure the prosecution would absolutely wreck him.

He knows Trump is going to win the next election and is looking for a pardon. — JR (@Blueeyedbull56) April 20, 2024

Possibly.

And hilarious, if true.

This writers room is amazing

Just when you think they making up and no idea how to land you see it’s all part of a great arc — Vestigaliberal (@Ami61495883) April 20, 2024

Honestly, it sure feels like we're on a TV show for space aliens, or something.

Didn't see that one coming. — Puritan Judge (@furnaceop42) April 20, 2024

Nope. Completely out of left field.

I’m honestly impressed by the man’s shamelessness https://t.co/KKBiGk10g3 — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) April 20, 2024

It really is something, isn't it?

Would be perfect if he ends up on Newsmax. lol. https://t.co/oQir16Pscd — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) April 20, 2024

It's really a *chef's kiss*

This is too good. @LevineJonathan’s tweet should sit next to the supercut video of everything fawning over this guy, including those who wanted him to run for president. https://t.co/H0VHmbWjYx pic.twitter.com/Qv32hgKL5l — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 20, 2024

Make this happen.

Trump has the dumbest lawyers alive. https://t.co/O8FEZLPmJ0 — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) April 20, 2024

We're not lawyers and we think this is probably not a wise idea.

Strange bedfellows. So to speak... https://t.co/HOMPATyD3a — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) April 20, 2024

Very strange.



