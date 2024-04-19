'Nixon Singularity': Bizarre Presidential Racism Chart Gets All the Mockery It Deserves

This chart of 'presidential racism' is making the rounds on Twitter/X, and it's a real head-scratcher that's got everyone talking. And it might fit the definition of 'engagement farming' that'll get you suspended, but let's have fun with it while we can.

Where does your favorite United States president fall? pic.twitter.com/d5JQbzTL6H — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) April 18, 2024

It's a sight to behold. Abraham Lincoln -- white supremacist and anti-racist.

And it's apparently from Wikipedia, which explains:

Professors Hanes Walton Jr. and Robert Smith conducted a poll in 2002 for their book American Politics and the African American Quest for Universal Freedom, where 44 African-American political scientists and historians ranked presidents for their personal and institutional racism against their policies to counter racial subordination. The polls have been updated for subsequent editions of the book. The results (through Donald Trump) were as follows. "White supremacist" refers to personal belief; the other categories refer to policy.

Ah. There's the rub. 'White supremacist' is a personal belief, but the rest are policy. Only professors would come up with such nonsense.

Wearing my Andrew Jackson hoodie tomorrow — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) April 18, 2024

Heh.

Woodrow Wilson not only helped usher in a new era of the KKK by screening Birth of a Nation at the White House he intentionally re-segregated government service.



But, sure, he’s “institutionally racist” on the same level as Trump. — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) April 18, 2024

Again, professors.

Coolidge is neutral. I'll take that. And Jackson and Wilson being white supremacists? Yeah, makes sense. But LBJ was anti-racist? Lmfao — Article 1, Section 8 🇺🇲 (@Art1_Sec8) April 19, 2024

LBJ was about as anti-racist as this writer is the Queen of England.

Only in one's imagination.

How is Nixon on both sides and how is Johnson on that end? — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) April 18, 2024

Don't ask them to make sense of this.

Huh? Eisenhower was not a white supremacist — Tyler (@Tyler_The_Wise) April 18, 2024

It's like they've never opened a history book.

Most of the people listed under “anti-racist” were pretty damn racist. — WMMA Scene Now (@NowWmma) April 18, 2024

But they were apparently the right kind of racist. Or something.

Nixon singularity — Joshua Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) April 18, 2024

Laughed out loud.

Aside: 'Nixon Singularity' would also make a great band name.

FDR neutral? He locked Japanese Americans in concentration camps. Dude! https://t.co/b7zFmqS2st — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) April 18, 2024

Dude is putting it mildly.

Guess they forgot that little historical fact.

"laughing at the idea that FDR was neutral and Eisenhower both white supremacist and ambivalent about it" https://t.co/a4TkycUBxw — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) April 18, 2024

It's hysterical.

Hanging with PLO and Farrakhan and you think my man is anti-racist. https://t.co/hV2cCNyCg9 pic.twitter.com/1ScFy7sik7 — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) April 18, 2024

It's adorable they think this.

Kinda hilarious that one of guys in the Anti-racist column had a well-documented history of calling black people the N word and another wanted them all deported to Liberia. https://t.co/8RAslqLMYu — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 18, 2024

Yep.

lincoln, truman, and nixon being simultaneously white supremacist and anti racist https://t.co/gTD7lgJfsB pic.twitter.com/yfZzb5jD9y — ☭ Daydream of Hell 🏳️‍⚧️ (@zoesnotaposter) April 19, 2024

A bold strategy.

Heh.

Abraham Lincoln transcending space and time by freeing the slaves but in a White supremacist kind of way https://t.co/QakOlugj4X pic.twitter.com/RvrzzJHByQ — Your Average Social Media Douchebag (@matheusedusch) April 18, 2024

Perfect.

The duality of man https://t.co/XXfk15lUxt pic.twitter.com/fg7dbDLPWJ — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) April 18, 2024

Love it.

Harry Truman and Abraham Lincoln both being both anti-racist and white supremacist https://t.co/DZiYlzZXEO pic.twitter.com/2NUrqXDZOr — Habeas Corpus Linguistics (@HabCorpLinguist) April 18, 2024

Thanos would approve. Perfectly balanced.

Calvin Coolidge was not neutral. He argued that skin color did not determine humanity. He wanted increased funding of black colleges. He wanted Congress to pass federal anti-lynching laws. https://t.co/iXKmniZsg8 — Teddy (@Teddy68487961) April 18, 2024

Coolidge. This writer's favorite President.

Richard Nixon being both “white supremacist” and “anti-racist” is a wild manifestation of horseshoe theory. https://t.co/NCzlNC6Xta — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) April 18, 2024

Yes it is.

Good time to remind you all that the new CEO of NPR used to work for Wikipedia, where she admitted to re-writing history because it 'favored' white people too much. She'd probably approve of this chart.