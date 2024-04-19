Elon Musk Says Accounts Caught 'Engagement Farming' Will Be Suspended, Users Have Questions

Hoo boy.

Elon Musk has declared war on accounts that do 'engagement farming', and this could make things very, very interesting on Twitter/X in the coming days and weeks.

Any accounts doing engagement farming will be suspended and traced to source — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2024

Finally, thank God! This is much needed. I'm so tired of seeing clickbait pages and those who put out fake news solely for engagement farming just for clicks, likes, and comments, and solely for profit, nothing else. It's been cluttering up mine and many others' feeds with… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 19, 2024

The entire post reads:

Finally, thank God! This is much needed. I'm so tired of seeing clickbait pages and those who put out fake news solely for engagement farming just for clicks, likes, and comments, and solely for profit, nothing else. It's been cluttering up mine and many others' feeds with irrelevant contentBut the real question is what does 'engagement farming' mean in this context? Like for pages that produce horrendous headlines that didn't happen or what?

Those are fair questions. We need a definition of 'engagement farming' so the rules are consistently applied.

Krassenstein brothers are done? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 19, 2024

What is the official definition of engagement farming? — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) April 19, 2024

Lots of people asking this question. And it's a fair one.

The rules about 'violent speech', for example, are clear as mud.

THIS is what we’ve all been waiting for. Thank you. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 19, 2024

Honestly, if it means no more 'p***y in bio' bots in our mentions, we're cool with this. Thank you.

Now can you tell us what you were going to do for accounts that are frozen and being censored?



Who do we reach out to? How can we get help on this platform? — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 19, 2024

Also good questions.

The very purpose of posting a tweet onto Twitter is to get engagement from others. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) April 19, 2024

The word of the day on Twitter is “Engagement Farming.” For those who don't know, it's when someone posts obnoxious/generic things to get replies or likes. pic.twitter.com/W3CVurM3UP — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) April 19, 2024

And Twitter/X needs to be clear about what crosses into the line into 'farming' territory.

Whatever happened to this promise Elon? pic.twitter.com/IX1tdTBtjS — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 19, 2024

Great idea Elon! Who else is with us that engagement farming is a great idea?? Like and share if you agree!!!! 🔥🚨🚨‼️‼️‼️😶‍🌫️ https://t.co/ncOR4rMXoL — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 19, 2024

Honestly, I'd just be happy if my followers could see my posts consistently. 🤷‍♂️☕️ https://t.co/FV9h4JpE3v — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 19, 2024

Because I'm not that original, I just do engagement sharecropping instead. https://t.co/880CWoudls — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) April 19, 2024

Watch out engagement farmers, Elon Musk is coming to plow you. https://t.co/Q7znNvSvYu pic.twitter.com/zmXJN8l7p6 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 19, 2024

We'll see how this goes. And how many legit accounts get swept up in the suspensions.