Elon Musk Says Accounts Caught 'Engagement Farming' Will Be Suspended, Users Have Questions

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Hoo boy. 

Elon Musk has declared war on accounts that do 'engagement farming', and this could make things very, very interesting on Twitter/X in the coming days and weeks.

Make some popcorn.

The entire post reads:

Finally, thank God! This is much needed. I'm so tired of seeing clickbait pages and those who put out fake news solely for engagement farming just for clicks, likes, and comments, and solely for profit, nothing else. It's been cluttering up mine and many others' feeds with irrelevant contentBut the real question is what does 'engagement farming' mean in this context? Like for pages that produce horrendous headlines that didn't happen or what?

Those are fair questions. We need a definition of 'engagement farming' so the rules are consistently applied.

Heh.

Lots of people asking this question. And it's a fair one.

The rules about 'violent speech', for example, are clear as mud.

Honestly, if it means no more 'p***y in bio' bots in our mentions, we're cool with this. Thank you.

Also good questions.

Boom, indeed.

Well, yeah.

But farming it is another thing.

And Twitter/X needs to be clear about what crosses into the line into 'farming' territory.

Also a good question.

Laughed out loud.

Amen.

Well played.

Hahahahahahaha.

We'll see how this goes. And how many legit accounts get swept up in the suspensions.

