Protesters Say Dexter Reed Was Shot, Assassinated, and Overly-Killed

We Can Take a Guess: Israel Unsure Why Pentagon Leaked Info on Iran Retaliation to US Media

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday, we had reports of multiple explosions in Iran, Iraq, and Syria last night, it what seems to be retaliation for Iran's attack earlier this week.

At this time, Israel is not taking official responsibility for the strike for 'strategic reasons.'

Israel let the U.S. know they planned to strike back, and apparently counted on the U.S. not leaking that info.

They counted wrong.

Wow.


Here's more from The Jerusalem Post:

Israeli official security and governmental sources told The Jerusalem Post on Friday: "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Israel retaliated where they were attacked.”

That said, officially, Israel will not accept responsibility for this attack for strategic reasons. Sources explain that the Iranians claim it was an “explosion at a factory” because they wish to avoid escalation. Israeli sources told the Post that it's unclear why the Pentagon disclosed to the American media that Israel was involved; they could have remained silent, they say. They could have preserved Iran's dignity and avoided escalating the situation on their own.

At the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entire security and diplomatic leadership have been present for 24 hours, coordinating with regional partners in Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

We all know what's going on here.

Biden is trying not to mess up the relationship with an ally, but he's so worried about the Dearborn vote he's got to play both sides.

Truly.

We're not really surprised, to be honest.

Nope. Not when there's an election to win.

No doubt.

The media lying? They never lie.

Yeah, we couldn't write that with a straight face.

Duh, indeed.

We all know why it was leaked.

