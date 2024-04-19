We Can Take a Guess: Israel Unsure Why Pentagon Leaked Info on Iran Retaliation to US Media

Yesterday, we had reports of multiple explosions in Iran, Iraq, and Syria last night, it what seems to be retaliation for Iran's attack earlier this week.

At this time, Israel is not taking official responsibility for the strike for 'strategic reasons.'

Israel let the U.S. know they planned to strike back, and apparently counted on the U.S. not leaking that info.

They counted wrong.

JUST IN: Israel will not accept responsibility for attack on Iran for strategic reasons — not clear why Pentagon leaked info on attack to American media - JPOST

Officially, Israel will not accept responsibility for the air strike on Iran for strategic reasons. Sources explain that the Iranians claim it was an "explosion at a factory" because they wish to avoid escalation.





Here's more from The Jerusalem Post:

Israeli official security and governmental sources told The Jerusalem Post on Friday: "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Israel retaliated where they were attacked.” That said, officially, Israel will not accept responsibility for this attack for strategic reasons. Sources explain that the Iranians claim it was an “explosion at a factory” because they wish to avoid escalation. Israeli sources told the Post that it's unclear why the Pentagon disclosed to the American media that Israel was involved; they could have remained silent, they say. They could have preserved Iran's dignity and avoided escalating the situation on their own. At the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entire security and diplomatic leadership have been present for 24 hours, coordinating with regional partners in Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

We all know what's going on here.

Biden is trying not to mess up the relationship with an ally, but he's so worried about the Dearborn vote he's got to play both sides.

Our government IS the evil empire — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 19, 2024

Lmao. Been saying this for hours. — Mind Your Business (@FirelnTheSun) April 19, 2024

Breaking News: The United States Government leaked classified information on the Israel retaliation.



This government can't be trusted. https://t.co/3kK6j7ROUz — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) April 19, 2024

Nope. Not when there's an election to win.

The American media of today would have reported the exact size and location of the WWII D-day invasion before it happened. https://t.co/IB7XficW17 — TBlanch (@TBlanch7828) April 19, 2024

Apparently, nothing happened and American Media is lying.



I've never witnessed that before. https://t.co/n55R4bb2Uw pic.twitter.com/74b8abYMvm — @XRPillionaire (@xrpillionaire) April 19, 2024

Israeli sources to Post: Not clear why Pentagon leaked info on attack - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/F7Vj0NZuYR — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) April 19, 2024

We all know why it was leaked.