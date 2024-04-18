President Joe Biden Warns the Israelis Not to Attack Israel
Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional Hearing

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 18, 2024
Meme

After the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Penn made fools of themselves at congressional hearings on campus anti-semitism, you'd think any presidents called to subsequent hearings would be paying attention and do a better job.

Columbia's president, Minouche Shafik, didn't get that memo. Here's some of the, well, high points of the hearing.


Really?

Are they going to play semantics here and say that because she didn't literally see them, it didn't happen. Or will they say the protests were 'anti-Israel' and therefore not antisemitic?

In the real world, however:

Huh.

Welp.

Yep.

It's a literal definition in a college-provided document. That's antisemitism.

So either she's incompetent and doesn't know what's being handed out on campus or she's lying.

We'll let her decide.

Oh, also, the 'folx' thing:

This is a straight up lie.

It's 'folx' because that's woke speak for people that won't offend Leftists.

Or is she saying her university is producing illiterate students and hiring illiterate staff?

It would be refreshing.

Remember how the Left says you can't 'misgender' or 'deadname' someone and that making students feel safe and comfortable on campus is the priority?

What about Jewish students on campus?

Do you think they feel safe with professors like this?

Why don't their feelings matter?

By the way, after harassing and intimidating Jewish students on campus, the pro-terror protesters claimed they were the victims of a 'chemical attack.'

Turns out that was some major GASlighting.

Unlike the other universities called to congressional hearings, at least the Columbia staff admit calling for the genocide of Jews violates the school's code of conduct:

But what will they do about it?

