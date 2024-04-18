Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional Hearing

After the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Penn made fools of themselves at congressional hearings on campus anti-semitism, you'd think any presidents called to subsequent hearings would be paying attention and do a better job.

Columbia's president, Minouche Shafik, didn't get that memo. Here's some of the, well, high points of the hearing.





Columbia president, under questioning from Ilhan Omar, says she has not seen any protests against Jews at Columbia. Wow. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 17, 2024

Are they going to play semantics here and say that because she didn't literally see them, it didn't happen. Or will they say the protests were 'anti-Israel' and therefore not antisemitic?

In the real world, however:

Somebody in Congress should show this film right nowhttps://t.co/clwaClJfkz — ShaunaK2 (@K2Shauna) April 17, 2024

Columbia’s school of social work orientation glossary defines “Ashkenormativity” as a “system of oppression that favors white Jewish folx.”



The radical Left has turned our universities into hotbeds for antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/OeYQIIve5q — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) April 17, 2024

It's a literal definition in a college-provided document. That's antisemitism.

Congressman Jim Banks: During orientation at the Columbia School of Social Work at Columbia University, students are given a glossary with the word Ashkenormativity. It is defined here as: "A system of oppression that favors white Jews based on the assumption that all Jewish folx… pic.twitter.com/SP913nzTgZ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 17, 2024

So either she's incompetent and doesn't know what's being handed out on campus or she's lying.

Oh, also, the 'folx' thing:

Fun moment from today's House Committee on Flagellating University Presidents:



JIM BANKS: Can you explain the word "folks" is spelled f-o-l-x throughout this guidebook?



COLUMBIA PRESIDENT SHAFIK: They don't know how to spell? — David Weigel (@daveweigel) April 17, 2024

This is a straight up lie.

It's 'folx' because that's woke speak for people that won't offend Leftists.

Or is she saying her university is producing illiterate students and hiring illiterate staff?

Columbia students glorifying mass rapists and murderers as the school's president quietly tries to shoo the government away is the epitome of American academia. Would be refreshing if university presidents just started admitting that their student bodies have serious issues with… https://t.co/pvsNs06e4Q — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) April 17, 2024

After October 7, Columbia University hired a Muslim professor, Muhamed Abdul, who said: “Yes, I am with Hamas and Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad” on his social media account.



The professor is still employed by Columbia to grade student papers.pic.twitter.com/Yf90gK40ts — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 17, 2024

Remember how the Left says you can't 'misgender' or 'deadname' someone and that making students feel safe and comfortable on campus is the priority?

What about Jewish students on campus?

Do you think they feel safe with professors like this?

Why don't their feelings matter?

By the way, after harassing and intimidating Jewish students on campus, the pro-terror protesters claimed they were the victims of a 'chemical attack.'

Turns out that was some major GASlighting.

NEW: Pro-Palestinian activists claimed in January that an Israeli student had deployed an IDF-made chemical weapon against peaceful student protesters at Columbia.



That "weapon" appears to have been a harmless fart spray purchased on Amazon for $26.11.🧵https://t.co/qFTNQRxlmE — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

Unlike the other universities called to congressional hearings, at least the Columbia staff admit calling for the genocide of Jews violates the school's code of conduct:

All of the Columbia University representatives testifying before Congress right now (including the president) said calling for genocide of a Jews violates the school’s code of conduct.



MIT, Harvard and Penn did not do the same. pic.twitter.com/PsW6jIpDIa — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 17, 2024

But what will they do about it?