'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapon

Pro-Palestine protestors gripe over imaginary places and grievances and now apparently they lie about so called 'chemical weapons from the IDF' used against them at Columbia. This claim is is both so outrageous and so dumb, it is hard to believe it was ever believed.

NEW: Pro-Palestinian activists claimed in January that an Israeli student had deployed an IDF-made chemical weapon against peaceful student protesters at Columbia.



That "weapon" appears to have been a harmless fart spray purchased on Amazon for $26.11.🧵https://t.co/qFTNQRxlmE — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

Yes, the 'weapon' was actually fart spray likely delivered in less than 24 hours by Amazon.

The imbroglio started when pro-Palestinian protesters told the Columbia Spectator they had been sprayed with "skunk," a crowd-control chemical developed by the Israeli Defense Forces, at a rally in January. https://t.co/loURehz8v5 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

Mainstream media amplified the allegations, and Columbia suspended a student involved in the "attack"—who had previously served in IDF—within days. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

The narrative was a progressive fever dream: At one of the best universities in the country, an Israeli student had deployed chemical weapons against peaceful student protesters for challenging the alleged depredations of the Jewish state. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

Columbia president Minouche Shafik repeated this claim at a meeting of the university’s senate. "Demonstrators," she said, "were sprayed with a toxic chemical."



It now appears that the "toxic chemical" was a harmless fart spray purchased on Amazon for $26.11. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

According to a lawsuit filed against Columbia on Tuesday, the suspended student had in fact dispersed "Liquid Ass"—a "gag gift for adults and kids," per its product description—at an unsanctioned pro-Palestinian rally. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

The result was a swift suspension for which the student is now suing, alleging that the university "rushed to silence Plaintiff and brand him as a criminal" through "biased misconduct proceedings." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

In February the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice filed a lawsuit against Columbia and Barnard alleging that Jewish students had been "assaulted, spit on, threatened, and treated unequally," in part due to the schools’ failure to enforce their own policies. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 17, 2024

While this particular incident is a hilarious embarrassment for Columbia, what is more concerning is the actual treatment of Jewish students on American campuses and the lack of protection for those students.

The fact that they rushed to condemn the Israeli student- all to bolster their narrative- really stinks. pic.twitter.com/WKVQvoI3cY — Gege, An Adult Human Female. i.e.: A Woman (@Pomquat) April 17, 2024

