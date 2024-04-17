That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
DHS Statement After Senate Dems Support Mayorkas (and Biden's) Dereliction of Duty Is...
Donald Trump Plans to Conquer New York
Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)
'New Level of Sleazeball': Fetterman, Others DRAG Menendez Plan to Blame Wife at...
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't...
Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's...
Expecto Patronum: J.K. Rowling Defends Women From Humza Yousaf's Sexist 'Misogyny Law'
'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)
New Chief of NPR's Hat Explains Why a Thriving Conservative Alternative to These...
NPR Whistleblower Uri Berliner Resigns From His Job, Blames 'Disparagement by New CEO'...
'Paroled ILLEGALLY': Impeached DHS Director Won't Answer Question About Laken Riley's Kill...
'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to...

'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapon

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Pro-Palestine protestors gripe over imaginary places and grievances and now apparently they lie about so called 'chemical weapons from the IDF' used against them at Columbia. This claim is is both so outrageous and so dumb, it is hard to believe it was ever believed.

Advertisement

Yes, the 'weapon' was actually fart spray likely delivered in less than 24 hours by Amazon. 

If your flatulence smells like a skunk, please seek medical attention.

Oh, of course, mainstream media picked the claim up with no evidence whatsoever. Isn't that what they always do?

Recommended

Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Coucy
Advertisement

The Media loves to run a story about the big bad Israel supporters, always.

Yes, the very toxic chemical known as 'fart spray' purchased off of Amazon. It kills thousands of people per year. Heh.

If they are going to start suspending college students for pranks like fart spray, they are going to have a huge dip in enrollment quite quickly.

Advertisement

Farts are now apparently hate crimes. Please alert all the husbands in America.

While this particular incident is a hilarious embarrassment for Columbia, what is more concerning is the actual treatment of Jewish students on American campuses and the lack of protection for those students.

Oh, we see what you did there. Heh.





Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PROTEST PROTESTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Coucy
Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)
Brett T.
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't Want to Ban
Amy Curtis
'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)
Doug P.
DHS Statement After Senate Dems Support Mayorkas (and Biden's) Dereliction of Duty Is Disgraceful
Doug P.
Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's Point
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT Coucy
Advertisement