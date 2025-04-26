VIP
Requiescat In Pace: World Leaders and Faithful Gather at the Vatican to Pay Respects to Pope Francis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 26, 2025
AP Photo/R S Iyer

This morning in Rome, hundreds of thousands of people, including several world leaders, gathered in St. Peter's Square to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis.

This included Prince William, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's PM Georgia Meloni, former President Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump.

A papal Requiem Mass is always a solemn ceremony replete with tradition, and here are some of the highlights of the day:

And here are more images from the start of the Requiem Mass

Pope Francis' casket was carried past the crowd.

Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, presided.

The President and First Lady paid their respects to the late pontiff.

Very moving.

Pope Francis asked to be interred at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, and his funeral procession went through the streets of Rome.

And here is video of his burial:

Sometime between now and May 5-6, the College of Cardinals will meet in the Conclave and begin the process of selecting a new Pope to lead the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH DONALD TRUMP FUNERAL JOE BIDEN POPE FRANCIS

