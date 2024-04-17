Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'

Bitter little dwarf Robert Reich is mad that -- under Trump's tax plan -- the people who paid more in taxes got more back.

It's simple math, but we're guessing that wasn't Bob's best subject in school.

Look at this chart. This is what the Trump tax cuts for the rich have done. This is what they want to double down on. It's a scam in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/y9rKht9Hnh — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 15, 2024

Heaven forbid we let people keep more of the money they earn. What a 'scam' that is.

It's much better for a corrupt, bloated, inefficient government to spend that money as they see fit. Or to lose it or waste it.

Wait....you mean those who paid the majority of taxes got a slightly bigger break relative to those who paid NO taxes?



Seriously? — Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) April 16, 2024

He's serious.

Reich thinks people are idiots. The rich did not receive the highest percentage of tax cuts.



What a shady man he is. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 17, 2024

He does think people are stupid.

You’re such a moron and a liar.



“How do percentages work….”



1% Cut on $50,000 ($500) is OBVIOUSLY LESS than 1% Cut on $500,000 ($5,000).



EVERY SINGLE BRACKET WAS CUT.



In fact the Top 5% and 1% saw a slight INCREASE in their rates. pic.twitter.com/bTiuNMH6UA — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) April 16, 2024

Math is hard.

But they do this intentionally, knowing people won't read past the first sentence or two.

The scam here is that people actually take you seriously. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) April 17, 2024

Oh, but they do.

Because they pay the most, genius. — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 16, 2024

BUT THEIR FAIR SHARE. Or something.

Imagine thinking this chart shows anything other than a distribution of which category pays which percentage of all tax receipts. — Paul Kroenke (@PaulKroenke) April 16, 2024

Imagine.

Trump's tax cuts resulted in a massive tax revenue increase while most of it went to the middle class, you tiny elitist snob. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2024

The dirty little not-so-secret here is guys like Bob also hate the middle class.

People who pay more in taxes will get more dollars back. That isn't a scam. It's math. https://t.co/BrHD64HeXw — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 17, 2024

Math is unfair.

Most everyone got a tax cut, generally related to how much they paid (that is, the top 1% pays nearly 46% of the taxes, so they got more dollars than the 50% of the people who paid 2.3% of the tax dollars). What a scandal!!



Progressives think you are stupid. https://t.co/37mh4gTper — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 16, 2024

They do think people are stupid.

And some people are eager to prove them right.

This talking point will be parroted throughout the election. People will believe it.

So, the top 1% gave the government an interest-free $61,000 loan.

Got it. https://t.co/HXoxcftTXM — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) April 17, 2024

That's another way to put it.

@RBReich @JoeSquawk @WSJ



Reich knows perfectly well that the rich did not receive the highest percentage decrease but rather those earning between $100K to $150K received the largest percentage decrease in taxes.



So he uses absolute numbers, which is deceptive because as… https://t.co/blAeeewun9 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 17, 2024

Deception is all they've got.

SHOCKING! The people who pay the most dollars in taxes benefited the most dollars from the tax cuts. 🤯 https://t.co/cNTBMbya7K — GML w/ Nate & Charlie (@GoodAMLiberty) April 15, 2024

Guys like Bob think the government is entitled to more and more of your money.

And they get mad when they don't get it.

What an absolute joke of a tweet. If you fall for this you’re an incredible idiot. https://t.co/6Q0PJ8G9vR — EEE (@EEElverhoy) April 16, 2024

Bob's counting on that.