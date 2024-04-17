Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'

Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 17, 2024
Twitchy

Bitter little dwarf Robert Reich is mad that -- under Trump's tax plan -- the people who paid more in taxes got more back.

It's simple math, but we're guessing that wasn't Bob's best subject in school.

Heaven forbid we let people keep more of the money they earn. What a 'scam' that is.

It's much better for a corrupt, bloated, inefficient government to spend that money as they see fit. Or to lose it or waste it.

He's serious.

He does think people are stupid.

Math is hard.

But they do this intentionally, knowing people won't read past the first sentence or two.

Oh, but they do.

BUT THEIR FAIR SHARE. Or something.

Imagine.

The dirty little not-so-secret here is guys like Bob also hate the middle class.

Math is unfair.

They do think people are stupid.

And some people are eager to prove them right.

This talking point will be parroted throughout the election. People will believe it.

That's another way to put it.

Deception is all they've got.

Guys like Bob think the government is entitled to more and more of your money.

And they get mad when they don't get it.

Bob's counting on that.

