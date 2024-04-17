'New Level of Sleazeball': Fetterman, Others DRAG Menendez Plan to Blame Wife at Bribery Trial

Welp. Things have to be awkward at the Menendez home, if there's any truth to this report.

US Senator Bob Menendez is prepared to blame his wife at his bribery trial, per Bloomberg.



Senator Bob Mendez and his wife have allegedly been influenced by Egypt, receiving gold, cash and car payments. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 17, 2024

Yikes.

More from Bloomberg:

US Senator Bob Menendez is prepared to blame his wife at his bribery trial for withholding information from him about gifts they allegedly accepted from businessmen seeking favors, a newly unsealed court document shows. The revelation came Tuesday in a portion of a March court filing in which lawyers for the New Jersey Democrat asked a US judge to try him separately from his wife, Nadine. They are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a car to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government. Menendez, 70, is also charged with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. At trial, Menendez may testify about communications he had with his wife regarding their dinners with Egyptian officials and her explanation of why two of the businessmen gave her “certain monetary items,” according to the March filing. But US District Judge Sidney Stein agreed Tuesday to a media coalition’s request to unseal a passage that showed a rift between the couple.

Those bus tires are going to leave a mark.

Senator John Fetterman, who has been a vocal (and hilarious) critic of Menendez, didn't miss a chance to chime in:

lol that’s a new level of sleazeball pic.twitter.com/VkhYjm4glX — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 17, 2024

It really is.

Only a spineless man would blame his wife for any wrongdoing.



Get this man out of office— ASAP 🙄 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) April 17, 2024

He needed to be out of office a long, long time ago.

Of course he is. Bet he blamed her for him paying underage prostitutes in other countries too — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) April 17, 2024

And she didn't divorce him then?

Wowza.

What a gentlemen, throws his wife under the bus.🤦 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 17, 2024

A real stand up guy, Bob.

Bob's defense (for his second public corruption trial): pic.twitter.com/2nSQmD7KEc — Charles Jones (@ChasBWI) April 17, 2024

Pretty much.

Our money says it doesn't.

Take one for the team honey… — KMS (@GaslightGroupie) April 17, 2024

Imagine how those discussions are going.

What a class act - lol. https://t.co/LacXFzWm1r — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 17, 2024

Total class act.

Your honor my client’s freaking wife https://t.co/4kz11kExx2 — Lolo (@LolOverruled) April 17, 2024

We laughed out loud.

Just right under the bus.

Ok, @SenFettermanPA, your move. I can't wait to see your tweet about this. 🍿 https://t.co/1LKmKoyD2s — David Williams (@tpapres) April 17, 2024

He was the first person we thought of, and he didn't disappoint.

Take my wife, PLEASE - for bribery https://t.co/GhTyLeLuug — C.M. Crockford (cmcrockford.bsky.social) (@cm_crockford) April 17, 2024

Well played.