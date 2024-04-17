'New Level of Sleazeball': Fetterman, Others DRAG Menendez Plan to Blame Wife at Bribery Trial

Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Welp. Things have to be awkward at the Menendez home, if there's any truth to this report.

Advertisement

Yikes.

More from Bloomberg:

US Senator Bob Menendez is prepared to blame his wife at his bribery trial for withholding information from him about gifts they allegedly accepted from businessmen seeking favors, a newly unsealed court document shows.

The revelation came Tuesday in a portion of a March court filing in which lawyers for the New Jersey Democrat asked a US judge to try him separately from his wife, Nadine. They are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a car to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government. Menendez, 70, is also charged with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt.

At trial, Menendez may testify about communications he had with his wife regarding their dinners with Egyptian officials and her explanation of why two of the businessmen gave her “certain monetary items,” according to the March filing. But US District Judge Sidney Stein agreed Tuesday to a media coalition’s request to unseal a passage that showed a rift between the couple.

Those bus tires are going to leave a mark.

Senator John Fetterman, who has been a vocal (and hilarious) critic of Menendez, didn't miss a chance to chime in:

Advertisement

It really is.

He needed to be out of office a long, long time ago.

And she didn't divorce him then?

Wowza.

A real stand up guy, Bob.

Pretty much.

Our money says it doesn't.

Imagine how those discussions are going.

Advertisement

Total class act.

We laughed out loud.

Just right under the bus.

He was the first person we thought of, and he didn't disappoint.

Well played.

