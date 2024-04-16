Visit a College Campus Sometime: NBC News Sounding the Alarm on X Accounts 'Amplifying Pro-Nazi Content'

Soros-Funded Community Justice Exchange Behind Bail Fund for Pro-Hamas Road Blockers
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 16, 2024
Journalism meme

Amid rampant anti-semitism on college campuses, and pro-Hamas protesters shutting down roadways in Chicago and elsewhere, NBC News has the real culprits of anti-semitism in their sights:

Oh no. 150 accounts. As of last April, there were 640,000 paid premium accounts, according to Statista.

They write:

Elon Musk’s X is a thriving hub for Nazi support and propaganda, with paid subscribers sharing speeches by Adolf Hitler or content praising his genocidal regime. 

NBC News found that at least 150 paid “Premium” subscriber X accounts and thousands of unpaid accounts have posted or amplified pro-Nazi content on X in recent months, often in apparent violation of X’s rules. The paid accounts posting the content all consistently posted antisemitic or pro-Nazi material. Examples included praise of Nazi soldiers, sharing of Nazi symbols and denials of the Holocaust. 

The pro-Nazi content is not confined to the fringes of the platform. During one seven-day period in March, seven of the most widely shared pro-Nazi posts on X accrued 4.5 million views in total. One post with 1.9 million views promoted a false and long-debunked conspiracy theory that 6 million Jews did not die in the Holocaust. More than 5,300 verified and unverified accounts reshared that post, and other popular posts were reshared hundreds of times apiece.

Wow.

How many pro-Hamas? Anti-Israel?

Guess those are okay, huh, NBC?

Yep. Use it frequently.

150 out of 630,000 is 0.23%, for the mathematically challenged out there.

The media don't like free speech, except for themselves.

Exactly this.

Yep. They hate what Twitter/X does.

The media are a dying breed.

And we're okay.

Absolutely vile.

And patrolling hard.

Boom. Most likely the last two.

That's all this is. Again.

