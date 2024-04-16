Visit a College Campus Sometime: NBC News Sounding the Alarm on X Accounts 'Amplifying Pro-Nazi Content'

Amid rampant anti-semitism on college campuses, and pro-Hamas protesters shutting down roadways in Chicago and elsewhere, NBC News has the real culprits of anti-semitism in their sights:

Advertisement

NBC News found that at least 150 paid “Premium” subscriber X accounts and thousands of unpaid accounts have posted or amplified pro-Nazi content on X in recent months, often in apparent violation of X’s rules. https://t.co/DQcNasdAwJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 16, 2024

Oh no. 150 accounts. As of last April, there were 640,000 paid premium accounts, according to Statista.

They write:

Elon Musk’s X is a thriving hub for Nazi support and propaganda, with paid subscribers sharing speeches by Adolf Hitler or content praising his genocidal regime. NBC News found that at least 150 paid “Premium” subscriber X accounts and thousands of unpaid accounts have posted or amplified pro-Nazi content on X in recent months, often in apparent violation of X’s rules. The paid accounts posting the content all consistently posted antisemitic or pro-Nazi material. Examples included praise of Nazi soldiers, sharing of Nazi symbols and denials of the Holocaust. The pro-Nazi content is not confined to the fringes of the platform. During one seven-day period in March, seven of the most widely shared pro-Nazi posts on X accrued 4.5 million views in total. One post with 1.9 million views promoted a false and long-debunked conspiracy theory that 6 million Jews did not die in the Holocaust. More than 5,300 verified and unverified accounts reshared that post, and other popular posts were reshared hundreds of times apiece.

Wow.

That's crazy. How many pro-communist? — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) April 16, 2024

How many pro-Hamas? Anti-Israel?

Guess those are okay, huh, NBC?

That’s what the block button is for, you morons. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 16, 2024

Yep. Use it frequently.

A while 150 people, that's insane. 🙄 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 16, 2024

150 out of 630,000 is 0.23%, for the mathematically challenged out there.

Lol. That's free speech. Speech we reject and find offensive, must be allowed too, you insufferable hacks. — Puddintane (@imwren) April 16, 2024

The media don't like free speech, except for themselves.

NBC News uses unpopular speech as the reason to institute fascist restrictions of the 1A.



Counter the speech with better arguments instead.



Popular speech needs no constitutional protection.



Our 1A Rights are specifically for speech that the Fascist NBC wants to shut down. — h.e. davis (@hedavis6) April 16, 2024

Exactly this.

They fear X for one simple reason. It provides a platform where the citizenry can openly communicate with each other. Thus, they're losing the ability to craft their disingenuous narratives, and inundate us with them. They're losing the means to divide, propagandize, and control… — John-Paul Berg (@JohnBer02386296) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

Yep. They hate what Twitter/X does.

People discuss things on the internet. Not so much NBC News these days. — Lego King (@Leg0King) April 16, 2024

The media are a dying breed.

And we're okay.

150 out of how many? Manipulative hacks.



No matter how much you hate the media, it’s never enough. They are vile. https://t.co/okIZybblTC — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 16, 2024

Absolutely vile.

SpeechCops on the beat https://t.co/e1NFE6mWf1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 16, 2024

And patrolling hard.

There’s a lot of paid blue ticks who are antisemites tho whether they’re Nazis, hard leftists or Islamists is a good question https://t.co/XHNNY6SZ5k — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🥁🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@MattBoxer94) April 16, 2024

Boom. Most likely the last two.

Hit piece designed to damage Musk and X. https://t.co/O33BHjOD66 — NotYngwie (@NotYngwie) April 16, 2024

That's all this is. Again.