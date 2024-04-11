Best Economy Ever, Jack! NYT Reports Inflation 'Unexpectedly' Rose Sharply in March

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Despite reassurance from the White House that the economy is doing just fine, the average American who buys things like food and gas knows it's not.

Prices are still going up, making already tight budgets even tighter while.the White House says Biden is saving us money.

So imagine our shock when The New York Times of all places reports that inflation rose sharply in March.

More from NYT (emphasis added):

A closely watched measure of inflation remained stronger than expected in March, worrying news for Federal Reserve officials who have become increasingly concerned that their progress on lowering price increases might be stalling.

The surprisingly stubborn inflation reading raised doubts among economists about when — and even whether — the Fed will be able to start cutting interest rates this year.

Did you catch that?

Lowering price increases.

Not lowering prices.

Just making things more expensive slowly.

It's fine. Totally fine. Best economy ever.

Except totally expected.

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden's Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
No one is surprised. At least not people who pay bills.

Certainly part of it.

Only the NYT and other members of the media find this 'unexpected.'

We're totally shocked too.

Not.

We all know.

We eat. Drive cars. Pay mortgages.

They really are clowns.

'Transitory' indeed.

It's not Biden's fault. He never fails. He can only be failed.

*Raises hand*

To paraphrase Inigo Montoya: They keep using that word, we do not think it means what they think it means.

