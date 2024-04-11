Best Economy Ever, Jack! NYT Reports Inflation 'Unexpectedly' Rose Sharply in March

Despite reassurance from the White House that the economy is doing just fine, the average American who buys things like food and gas knows it's not.

Prices are still going up, making already tight budgets even tighter while.the White House says Biden is saving us money.

So imagine our shock when The New York Times of all places reports that inflation rose sharply in March.

Breaking News: U.S. consumer prices rose 3.5% in the year through March, an unexpectedly sharp pickup in the rate of inflation. https://t.co/EZ17Ggl1zg — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 10, 2024

More from NYT (emphasis added):

A closely watched measure of inflation remained stronger than expected in March, worrying news for Federal Reserve officials who have become increasingly concerned that their progress on lowering price increases might be stalling. The surprisingly stubborn inflation reading raised doubts among economists about when — and even whether — the Fed will be able to start cutting interest rates this year.

Did you catch that?

Lowering price increases.

Not lowering prices.

Just making things more expensive slowly.

It's fine. Totally fine. Best economy ever.

Except totally expected.

Hummm I'm not surprised 🤨 with everything else going on...$$... — GKLEFF MOORE (@GkleffMoore) April 10, 2024

No one is surprised. At least not people who pay bills.

Too much government spending and the money printing needed to pay for it are the root causes of inflation — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) April 10, 2024

Certainly part of it.

unexpected for the NYT — bellavita333 (@bellavita333) April 10, 2024

Only the NYT and other members of the media find this 'unexpected.'

How is this still unexpected?!?!?



The laws of economics are undefeated. The policies of the Democrats and uniparty have a very expected outcome pic.twitter.com/DXELO4xHXZ — HabitualLinestepper (@HabitualLinest) April 10, 2024

We're totally shocked too.

Not.

We all know.

We eat. Drive cars. Pay mortgages.

They really are clowns.

'Transitory' indeed.

"Unexpectedly" is the economic version of "Republicans pounce"—whenever news is bad for liberals and Democrats, there's always an exogenous explanation. Either evil planning on the other side or a 'gee who could have guessed this would happen it must be like a freak thing' https://t.co/S1RWouVREr — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 10, 2024

It's not Biden's fault. He never fails. He can only be failed.

Raise your hand is this is not "unexpected" to you and you've been feeling it deeply for months. https://t.co/MfB58c94zR — Drew Schnoebelen (@Dschnoeb) April 10, 2024

*Raises hand*

To paraphrase Inigo Montoya: They keep using that word, we do not think it means what they think it means.