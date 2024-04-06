We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Not Endorsing Biden

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has really kicked a hornet's nest by saying he won't endorse Biden in the 2024 election.
First, it was a Leftist author asking what Johnson would do when his daughter is raped and 'forced' to carry the baby to term (a ridiculous assumption, all around).
She wasn't alone. There are more people who are very disappointed in Johnson for not endorsing the president. Who -- let's face it -- has been less than stellar.
But Orange Man Bad, or something, so we have to endorse the obviously unwell, corrupt, and incompetent Biden.
First up, Matthew Dowd who has 'lost respect' for Johonson.
come on @TheRock this is so ridiculous. you go on Fox News with Will Cain and talk about bringing the country when he and Fox spend hours every day tearing the country apart. And how about being in the fight for democracy and unite country around that? Loss of respect for you. https://t.co/6awrv2fC42— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 5, 2024
The entire premise is ridiculous. We're not a democracy, and Trump is not -- and never will be -- a threat to democracy.
Biden -- who is actively trying to block candidates from the ballot -- is, on the other hand.
The Rock is reportedly devastated that (checks notes) Matthew Dowd has, uhh, lost respect for him.— sixtolezcano (@sixtolezcano4) April 5, 2024
We're totally sure Johnson knows who Dowd is.
"Fight for democracy"....hilarious.— JL Murphy, ESQ (@JLMurphy7) April 5, 2024
Absolutely hilarious.
I hope he sees this, bro...— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 5, 2024
It's good for a laugh, if nothing else.
Lmao. Cry more— Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) April 5, 2024
He probably will.
Oh no The Rock has lost Matthew’s respect.— Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟♂️🧟♂️🧟♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) April 6, 2024
I don’t know how he recovers from this.
Meanwhile, in Philadelphia… https://t.co/rqAJoPbDxY
We're sure he'll survive, somehow.
Matthew Dowd: “Loss of respect for you.”— Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) April 5, 2024
The Rock: https://t.co/JRa0gmIAIw pic.twitter.com/FCVTGNAegY
Exactly.
Next up is David Corn, the DC Bureau Chief for 'Mother Jones'.
When democracy is threatened and you don’t take action, you are part of the threat. https://t.co/kvno8ZLyCJ— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 6, 2024
Why is democracy threatened, David? Because people might vote in a way you don't like?
I won't be lectured about supposed threats to democracy by people who support destroying the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, circumventing the electoral college and secretly using government to suppress speech.— Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) April 6, 2024
Trying being a journalist instead of a shill for the state.
Boom.
This chick wants to remove Trump from the ballot but the Rock is the threat to democracy. Dumb clown.— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 6, 2024
Exactly.
How can anyone say The Rock is a 'threat to democracy' with a straight face?
Democracy isn't threatened. Democratic Party rule is threatened.— Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) April 6, 2024
Big difference.
BIG difference.
And that's the problem here. They might lose, so 'democracy' is at stake.
LOL. Little David Corn thinks he can bully The Rock into supporting the dumpster fire that is Joe Biden.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 6, 2024
Your "BUT MUH DEMOCRACY!!" gaslighting doesn't work on anyone, Davey.
Sucks for you that you never learned how to make an ACTUAL argument. https://t.co/tr1IQw6Qyu
'DEMOCRACY IS AT STAKE' is all they've got. And it's meaningless.
Maybe The Rock now thinks "democracy" is threatened and by not endorsing Biden again that's his way of not being a part of the threat. https://t.co/huhMVpOD8W— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 6, 2024
Exactly.
But enough about the Democrats locking up their political opponents like a banana republic. https://t.co/5e7ZuV0yqV— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 6, 2024
That's a bigger threat to democracy than anything Trump did, or the Left imagines he'll do.
Democrats use unconstitutional lawfare to arrest their chief political rival 4X, charge him 91X, indict him 4X, jail his supporters, and raid his private residence.— Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) April 6, 2024
When all of that fails they attempt to remove him from ballots.
Democrats are the fascists they think they’re… https://t.co/03KgwNedAB
It's all projection.
And last, but not least, Rachel Vindman.
You know what also causes division? Fascism. Authoritarianism. Because if you don’t agree with the leader, they punish you. I sincerely thought he was intelligent but I have dispelled of that opinion. https://t.co/76mV9vZyMy— Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) April 6, 2024
Oh? So it's a bad thing when the leader punishes you because you disagree with him?
Biden does that quite a bit.
Why is it (D)ifferent, Rachel?
If he doesn't support Joe Biden, he is a fascist and he should be silenced, blacklisted and be banned from making a living. This is unacceptable for him to speak such horrible things. We need to punish him and teach him to not be an authoritarian. 🙁— ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 6, 2024
But they're the good guys, y'all.
Don’t you hate it when the browns think for themselves?— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 6, 2024
Yep, they do.
Your leader is trying to throw his opponent in jail. Do you know what that’s called?— NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) April 6, 2024
Oh! Oh! We do!
What happened to diversity is our strength, girlfriend?— e-beth (@ebeth360) April 6, 2024
That doesn't apply to diversity of thought.
You were our hero when you voted for our guy, now you won’t, you are a fascist.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 6, 2024
Why is everything so emotional with these people?
I’ll break it down for you. If Trump was a fascist, Biden wouldn’t have been elected, you muppet.
Why are these people so stupid? https://t.co/0O0eVWoRJ6
They're not stupid. They know exactly what they're doing: fear mongering.
“Fascists punish you for not agreeing with the leader” she said, before tearing into him for not lining up behind Biden. https://t.co/W9cba2aYnU— Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) April 6, 2024
The irony is lost on her, for sure.
***
