We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Not Endorsing Biden

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 06, 2024
Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has really kicked a hornet's nest by saying he won't endorse Biden in the 2024 election.

First, it was a Leftist author asking what Johnson would do when his daughter is raped and 'forced' to carry the baby to term (a ridiculous assumption, all around).

She wasn't alone. There are more people who are very disappointed in Johnson for not endorsing the president. Who -- let's face it -- has been less than stellar. 

But Orange Man Bad, or something, so we have to endorse the obviously unwell, corrupt, and incompetent Biden.

First up, Matthew Dowd who has 'lost respect' for Johonson.

The entire premise is ridiculous. We're not a democracy, and Trump is not -- and never will be -- a threat to democracy.

Biden -- who is actively trying to block candidates from the ballot -- is, on the other hand.

We're totally sure Johnson knows who Dowd is.

Absolutely hilarious.

It's good for a laugh, if nothing else.

He probably will.

We're sure he'll survive, somehow.

Exactly.

Next up is David Corn, the DC Bureau Chief for 'Mother Jones'.

Why is democracy threatened, David? Because people might vote in a way you don't like?

Boom.

Exactly.

How can anyone say The Rock is a 'threat to democracy' with a straight face?

BIG difference.

And that's the problem here. They might lose, so 'democracy' is at stake.

'DEMOCRACY IS AT STAKE' is all they've got. And it's meaningless.

Exactly.

That's a bigger threat to democracy than anything Trump did, or the Left imagines he'll do.

It's all projection.

And last, but not least, Rachel Vindman.

Oh? So it's a bad thing when the leader punishes you because you disagree with him?

Biden does that quite a bit.

Why is it (D)ifferent, Rachel?

But they're the good guys, y'all.

Yep, they do.

Oh! Oh! We do!

That doesn't apply to diversity of thought.

They're not stupid. They know exactly what they're doing: fear mongering.

The irony is lost on her, for sure.

