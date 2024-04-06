We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Not Endorsing Biden

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has really kicked a hornet's nest by saying he won't endorse Biden in the 2024 election.

First, it was a Leftist author asking what Johnson would do when his daughter is raped and 'forced' to carry the baby to term (a ridiculous assumption, all around).

Advertisement

She wasn't alone. There are more people who are very disappointed in Johnson for not endorsing the president. Who -- let's face it -- has been less than stellar.

But Orange Man Bad, or something, so we have to endorse the obviously unwell, corrupt, and incompetent Biden.

First up, Matthew Dowd who has 'lost respect' for Johonson.

come on @TheRock this is so ridiculous. you go on Fox News with Will Cain and talk about bringing the country when he and Fox spend hours every day tearing the country apart. And how about being in the fight for democracy and unite country around that? Loss of respect for you. https://t.co/6awrv2fC42 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 5, 2024

The entire premise is ridiculous. We're not a democracy, and Trump is not -- and never will be -- a threat to democracy.

Biden -- who is actively trying to block candidates from the ballot -- is, on the other hand.

The Rock is reportedly devastated that (checks notes) Matthew Dowd has, uhh, lost respect for him. — sixtolezcano (@sixtolezcano4) April 5, 2024

We're totally sure Johnson knows who Dowd is.

"Fight for democracy"....hilarious. — JL Murphy, ESQ (@JLMurphy7) April 5, 2024

Absolutely hilarious.

I hope he sees this, bro... — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 5, 2024

It's good for a laugh, if nothing else.

Lmao. Cry more — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) April 5, 2024

He probably will.

Oh no The Rock has lost Matthew’s respect.



I don’t know how he recovers from this.



Meanwhile, in Philadelphia… https://t.co/rqAJoPbDxY — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) April 6, 2024

We're sure he'll survive, somehow.

Matthew Dowd: “Loss of respect for you.”



The Rock: https://t.co/JRa0gmIAIw pic.twitter.com/FCVTGNAegY — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) April 5, 2024

Exactly.

Next up is David Corn, the DC Bureau Chief for 'Mother Jones'.

When democracy is threatened and you don’t take action, you are part of the threat. https://t.co/kvno8ZLyCJ — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 6, 2024

Why is democracy threatened, David? Because people might vote in a way you don't like?

I won't be lectured about supposed threats to democracy by people who support destroying the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, circumventing the electoral college and secretly using government to suppress speech.



Trying being a journalist instead of a shill for the state. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) April 6, 2024

Boom.

This chick wants to remove Trump from the ballot but the Rock is the threat to democracy. Dumb clown. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 6, 2024

Exactly.

How can anyone say The Rock is a 'threat to democracy' with a straight face?

Advertisement

Democracy isn't threatened. Democratic Party rule is threatened.

Big difference. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) April 6, 2024

BIG difference.

And that's the problem here. They might lose, so 'democracy' is at stake.

LOL. Little David Corn thinks he can bully The Rock into supporting the dumpster fire that is Joe Biden.



Your "BUT MUH DEMOCRACY!!" gaslighting doesn't work on anyone, Davey.



Sucks for you that you never learned how to make an ACTUAL argument. https://t.co/tr1IQw6Qyu — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 6, 2024

'DEMOCRACY IS AT STAKE' is all they've got. And it's meaningless.

Maybe The Rock now thinks "democracy" is threatened and by not endorsing Biden again that's his way of not being a part of the threat. https://t.co/huhMVpOD8W — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 6, 2024

Exactly.

But enough about the Democrats locking up their political opponents like a banana republic. https://t.co/5e7ZuV0yqV — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 6, 2024

That's a bigger threat to democracy than anything Trump did, or the Left imagines he'll do.

Democrats use unconstitutional lawfare to arrest their chief political rival 4X, charge him 91X, indict him 4X, jail his supporters, and raid his private residence.



When all of that fails they attempt to remove him from ballots.



Democrats are the fascists they think they’re… https://t.co/03KgwNedAB — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) April 6, 2024

Advertisement

It's all projection.

And last, but not least, Rachel Vindman.

You know what also causes division? Fascism. Authoritarianism. Because if you don’t agree with the leader, they punish you. I sincerely thought he was intelligent but I have dispelled of that opinion. https://t.co/76mV9vZyMy — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) April 6, 2024

Oh? So it's a bad thing when the leader punishes you because you disagree with him?

Biden does that quite a bit.

Why is it (D)ifferent, Rachel?

If he doesn't support Joe Biden, he is a fascist and he should be silenced, blacklisted and be banned from making a living. This is unacceptable for him to speak such horrible things. We need to punish him and teach him to not be an authoritarian. 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 6, 2024

But they're the good guys, y'all.

Don’t you hate it when the browns think for themselves? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 6, 2024

Yep, they do.

Your leader is trying to throw his opponent in jail. Do you know what that’s called? — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) April 6, 2024

Oh! Oh! We do!

What happened to diversity is our strength, girlfriend? — e-beth (@ebeth360) April 6, 2024

That doesn't apply to diversity of thought.

You were our hero when you voted for our guy, now you won’t, you are a fascist.



Why is everything so emotional with these people?



I’ll break it down for you. If Trump was a fascist, Biden wouldn’t have been elected, you muppet.



Why are these people so stupid? https://t.co/0O0eVWoRJ6 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 6, 2024

Advertisement

They're not stupid. They know exactly what they're doing: fear mongering.

“Fascists punish you for not agreeing with the leader” she said, before tearing into him for not lining up behind Biden. https://t.co/W9cba2aYnU — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) April 6, 2024

The irony is lost on her, for sure.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!