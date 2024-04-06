She Mad: Lefty Asks Disgusting Question of The Rock After He Refuses to Endorse Biden

NJ Senate Candidate on the Earthquake: It's Not the Fault's Fault, It's the...
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 AM on April 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

For people who claim to be about tolerance, diversity, compassion, and kindness, the Left sure get ugly when you don't follow their demands in lockstep.

Meet Kimberly. She's an author and a podcaster. And she thinks if Trump is re-elected women -- including The Rock's Daughter -- will be raped and forced to carry the pregnancy to term.

What an absolute ghoul.

We'll ignore the fact Biden would allow biological men into the locker rooms with The Rock's daughter, Kim.

Or the fact Democrat soft-on-crime policies would set her rapist free with no bail and little prison time.

But sure, Biden will 'protect' her.

Yes.

Highly recommend.

It really speaks volumes about how sick and twisted they really are.

Don't endorse the candidate I like? 'I hope your daughter is raped and has a baby.'

Not really a surprise the same people who defend Hamas for raping Israeli women, as a form of 'resistance' think it's a consequence for political disloyalty.

They have no shame.

Ouch.

But see, in Kimberly's world, being raped by the illegal alien isn't the problem here. It's having a baby that's the problem.

And call it 'empowerment.'

A sicko, that's who.

Heh.

+1000 for the 'Godfather' reference.

Those women don't count.

A very valid point.

Also a valid point.

Always comes back to abortion for the Left.

***

