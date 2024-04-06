She Mad: Lefty Asks Disgusting Question of The Rock After He Refuses to Endorse Biden

For people who claim to be about tolerance, diversity, compassion, and kindness, the Left sure get ugly when you don't follow their demands in lockstep.
Meet Kimberly. She's an author and a podcaster. And she thinks if Trump is re-elected women -- including The Rock's Daughter -- will be raped and forced to carry the pregnancy to term.
So, @TheRock, what will you tell your daughter if Trump wins she is raped and forced to carry the pregnancy to term?— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) April 5, 2024
Will you say, "Well, honey, I just couldn't use my massive influence to endorse the only candidate who would have protected you,"? https://t.co/aIsYnFD4AV
What an absolute ghoul.
We'll ignore the fact Biden would allow biological men into the locker rooms with The Rock's daughter, Kim.
Or the fact Democrat soft-on-crime policies would set her rapist free with no bail and little prison time.
But sure, Biden will 'protect' her.
You should seriously consider seeking the services of a mental health professional.— killmaven (@Killmaven) April 6, 2024
Yes.
Highly recommend.
Yeah, because that’s why abortion exists and is the predominant reason women get abortions…because they were raped. It’s not convenience, it’s rape.— PatriotSnail🇺🇸 (@PatriotSnail) April 6, 2024
It really speaks volumes about how sick and twisted they really are.
Don't endorse the candidate I like? 'I hope your daughter is raped and has a baby.'
Not really a surprise the same people who defend Hamas for raping Israeli women, as a form of 'resistance' think it's a consequence for political disloyalty.
This is both distorted and sick. Shameful honestly.— Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) April 6, 2024
They have no shame.
Was she raped by one of Biden’s illegal aliens?— Anthony (@Anthony45068001) April 6, 2024
Ouch.
But see, in Kimberly's world, being raped by the illegal alien isn't the problem here. It's having a baby that's the problem.
this is what she means, dwayne - pic.twitter.com/r1NX0JHPxI— Booker T and the MG42's (@davegalt17) April 6, 2024
And call it 'empowerment.'
Yeah! It will be WAY better for her to be die of the measles or scarlet fever from unvaccinated 3rd world criminals pouring in...— Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) April 6, 2024
who talks like this to a father? you are far gone
A sicko, that's who.
I guess Dwayne doesn't take orders from suburban white women. What's his problem?!— DDS (@__DDS___) April 6, 2024
Heh.
You come into my house on the day of Wrestlemania and criticize The People’s Champion? https://t.co/mSnN9BJnSw pic.twitter.com/QjhaKpKYvr— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆 (@ING2Firebrand) April 6, 2024
+1000 for the 'Godfather' reference.
The current President does NOT protect women.— OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) April 6, 2024
Just ask Laken Riley's parents, or the countless others who are losing loved ones to violent illegal immigrants, or to Fentanyl overdoses, or whose daughters, sisters and nieces aren't safe in private women's spaces anymore.
But… https://t.co/HjsYTFyiO8
Those women don't count.
She thinks some guy would have the stones to rape The Rock’s daughter https://t.co/55bu7GtAwr— Geoff Axworthy (@ShovelingYou) April 6, 2024
A very valid point.
First, Trump is (unfortunately) not against killing an unborn child if the mother has been raped, so the scenario Ms. Johnson presents wouldn’t exist.— Gabriel Hughes (@Pastor_Gabe) April 6, 2024
Second, even children who are the result of rape are worthy of the right to life. Why condemn a child for someone else’s evil? https://t.co/KaBspxIgvl
Also a valid point.
Notice how she isn’t against the rape but against the banning of abortion. She believes it’s ok for girls to be raped so long as you can kill the rape baby. https://t.co/nVDnuQCJWI— Nate Spinney (@nate_spinney) April 6, 2024
Always comes back to abortion for the Left.
***
