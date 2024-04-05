Off the Record: Axios Gets Spun for Lame 'Exclusive' on Trump's Spotify Playlist

Ah, priorities. Since there's absolutely nothing of import going on the world right now, Axios has decided to bring you some really hard-hitting news.

Donald Trump's Spotify playlist.

We know. We laughed, too.

But they're serious.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's closest friends say his Mar-a-Lago Spotify playlist —and his "Deejay T" performance — are a window into how his mind works.



• He alone controls the volume

• The songs stay the same

• His excitement never fades

• It'll never change https://t.co/Q4bPuyChhR — Axios (@axios) April 4, 2024



We will give them points for the unintentional poem in that post.

But 'man has musical preferences for property he owns' isn't exactly news, guys.

They write:



Former President Trump thinks, talks and acts like no other politician in our lifetime. There's a Rosetta stone that demystifies how his mind works, his closest friends tell us: his Mar-a-Lago Spotify playlist. At his oceanside retreat in Palm Beach, Trump controls the surround-sound stereo system on the breezy dining patio with his big iPad and its Spotify list. Regulars jokingly call it the "Deejay T" performance.

Why it matters: To those who know him best, Trump spinning through his golden oldies provides a telling lens into his style on much bigger stages. It captures his obsession with a few familiar hits — controlling the volume, never changing.

We wonder how much they spent on journalism school to write this.

RESPECT THE GAME!!!😎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jyW0GbEyha — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) April 4, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

But what about his bathroom habits? How does that tell us Trump is a would-be fascist dictator who is ten times worse than Hitler?? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 4, 2024

They spent the past eight years threatening us with the 'pee tape'; please don't give them ideas.

EXCLUSIVE: Axios' continued and frivolous non-stories about Donald Trump -- and their unending obsession with him -- are a window into how their minds are broken. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 5, 2024

We suppose we should be glad they didn't make up another lie, like the 'bloodbath' smear from last month.

BREAKING NEWS EXCLUSIVE!!!!



Trump likes to control the AUX at his own house. pic.twitter.com/bLlhU6ipOk — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 4, 2024

Literally worse than Hitler.

Or something.

Stop. I love him already. Don't need to sell me on him more. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) April 4, 2024

Yeah, was this news supposed to damage him or something?

Ru f kidding me, Axios? I thought It was delayed April's fool. I had to check time stamp 5 times. — RassegnaTA Stampa Podcast (@RassegnataS) April 4, 2024

So did we.

Not an April Fool's joke.

Trump is a great DJ. Love it when he blares Pavarotti at the rallies. pic.twitter.com/QDWUYMv5jh https://t.co/cDWta6dP8i — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 4, 2024

Could do worse than Pavarotti.

Why is this written like Cormac McCarthy describing the judge https://t.co/6Q9JyIYkXc — Cletus Van Damme (@Callicleez) April 5, 2024

Good question.

Yes.



Also, this is the content - real Trump being Trump - that won him the presidency. https://t.co/OMxQP7LQA6 — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) April 4, 2024

For most Americans, it's an unwritten rule that -- when driving -- the driver controls the radio. This absolutely makes him more relatable.

Yeah... this is basically me during my hosted BBQs at the house over the summer. https://t.co/tBMgfpwLB6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 5, 2024

And countless other Americans.

This a real story. You guys they got him now-

Donald Trump is a selfish DJ. Literally chooses the music.



You heard that right. Donald J. Trump, or DJ-T as his stage name, literally CHOOSES the music, like some kind of DJ.



It's all over you guys. They got him. https://t.co/jgrqAaQwCs pic.twitter.com/uMgSTrvKJY — DoppelSquibbley (@newsquibbley) April 4, 2024

Stick a fork in him. He's done.

Not.

The idea that how Trump’s mind works would be some deep mystery is very funny. https://t.co/9tjBTM5T1m — Jesse Brenneman (@Jesse_Brenneman) April 5, 2024

Very, funny.

Some of the playlist? Well, here you go:

That's not a bad selection. Eclectic, for sure.

Axios is unaware the majority of American fathers do this exact same thing at any family gathering in their own home. https://t.co/LPPDVWiZdg — Will O'Grady (@WillOGrady61) April 4, 2024

There are a great many things of which they are unaware. Obviously.

***

