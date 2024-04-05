This Is the Cover of MI Gov. Whitmer's Upcoming Book (and It Was...
Looney Tunes: Take a Look at Sacramento Thief's Disguise As He Steals Package...
No Blarney: Ireland Social Democrat Sinn Féin Party Backpedals on Hate Crime Legislation
Stupefy! Baylor Professor's Post About His Harry Potter Class (Yes, That's a Thing)...
Here's a Little Extra Context About Last Month's Jobs Numbers the MSM's Avoiding
WATCH: Rutgers Town Hall Descends Into Chaos As Jewish Students Beg Police to...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Biden Endorsement: How It Started vs. How It's Going
Scathing Our Allies to the Benefit of Jihadists: Andy McCarthy WRECKS Biden's Weakness...
Dana Loesch Notes Biden WH Set a New Record for Single-Day Knee-Bending
Death by DEI: Christopher Rufo Talks to Boeing Insider and Whoa, Nelly ......
CRINGE: Kamala Harris Explains the Long Struggle of Women to Obtain … Tournament...
Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive...
Keith Olbermann: 0, The Internet Telling Keith Olbermann to Shut Up: 2,735
Well That Escalated Quickly: Redsteeze and Scott Ritter Battle Over Hunger Striking Airman

Off the Record: Axios Gets Spun for Lame 'Exclusive' on Trump's Spotify Playlist

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Ah, priorities. Since there's absolutely nothing of import going on the world right now, Axios has decided to bring you some really hard-hitting news.

Donald Trump's Spotify playlist.

Advertisement

We know. We laughed, too.

But they're serious.

We will give them points for the unintentional poem in that post.

But 'man has musical preferences for property he owns' isn't exactly news, guys.

They write:


Former President Trump thinks, talks and acts like no other politician in our lifetime. There's a Rosetta stone that demystifies how his mind works, his closest friends tell us: his Mar-a-Lago Spotify playlist.

  • At his oceanside retreat in Palm Beach, Trump controls the surround-sound stereo system on the breezy dining patio with his big iPad and its Spotify list. Regulars jokingly call it the "Deejay T" performance.


Why it matters: To those who know him best, Trump spinning through his golden oldies provides a telling lens into his style on much bigger stages. It captures his obsession with a few familiar hits — controlling the volume, never changing.

We wonder how much they spent on journalism school to write this.

Recommended

This Is the Cover of MI Gov. Whitmer's Upcoming Book (and It Was 'Begging for a Spoof')
Doug P.
Advertisement

Hahahahahaha.

They spent the past eight years threatening us with the 'pee tape'; please don't give them ideas.

We suppose we should be glad they didn't make up another lie, like the 'bloodbath' smear from last month.

Literally worse than Hitler.

Or something.

Yeah, was this news supposed to damage him or something?

Advertisement

So did we.

Not an April Fool's joke.

Could do worse than Pavarotti.

Good question.

For most Americans, it's an unwritten rule that -- when driving -- the driver controls the radio. This absolutely makes him more relatable.

And countless other Americans.

Advertisement

Stick a fork in him. He's done.

Not.

Very, funny.

Some of the playlist? Well, here you go:

That's not a bad selection. Eclectic, for sure.

There are a great many things of which they are unaware. Obviously.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: 2024 JOURNALISM MEDIA MUSIC SPOTIFY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is the Cover of MI Gov. Whitmer's Upcoming Book (and It Was 'Begging for a Spoof')
Doug P.
Death by DEI: Christopher Rufo Talks to Boeing Insider and Whoa, Nelly ... It Is BAD
Grateful Calvin
No Blarney: Ireland Social Democrat Sinn Féin Party Backpedals on Hate Crime Legislation
Amy Curtis
Stupefy! Baylor Professor's Post About His Harry Potter Class (Yes, That's a Thing) Gets Obliviated
Amy Curtis
Looney Tunes: Take a Look at Sacramento Thief's Disguise As He Steals Package From Porch
Amy Curtis
Here's a Little Extra Context About Last Month's Jobs Numbers the MSM's Avoiding
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is the Cover of MI Gov. Whitmer's Upcoming Book (and It Was 'Begging for a Spoof') Doug P.
Advertisement