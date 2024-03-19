'You just made it up' - Democrats Claim You Can't Make Up Made Up 'Bloodbath' Narrative

Lying liars go all in on the "bloodbath" spin. You don't even have to be Trump fan or even a Trump voter to see how awful Democrats lie and play on their base's ignorance. See for yourself.

You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/0PaNswXrz5 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 19, 2024

Notice the dishonest edits that would make even truth-challenged Aaron Rupar blush.

You just made it up. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 19, 2024

Same thought, but with a picture.

Folks noticed that this seems like a desperation move due to the electoral bloodbath coming in November.

No.

Your desperation is pretty evident and totally believable. — Jacob "Joilet Jake" Stein AFM 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 (@BurtDoggYo) March 19, 2024

Except you did and continue to. But you must be SCARED to be going back to this well. — Bill DeWahl (@MaxKillcount) March 19, 2024

The desperation of the left is hilarious — Ryan F Samuels (@RyanFSamuels) March 19, 2024

Recall that last week, the Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) tried to make Trump's "bloodbath" remark into the rise of the Fourth Reich, genocide and the End of Democracy!™ Apparently the Democrats think that they can try to make it stick, which seems optimistic seeing that the whole thing collapsed by Saturday afternoon.

BLOODBATH BLOODBATH BLOODBATH BLOODBATH BLOODBATH BLOODBATH — Ed Dans (@DexStarDog) March 19, 2024

While framing Trump as the anti-Semitic racist, Democrats seem to be completely clueless regarding their own behavior. It's not 2016 anymore, guys. We've seen your pro-Hamas tantrums, your university presidents, the Squad and yes, the Oscars.

I can't believe he wore an antisemitic pin to the Oscars. https://t.co/KicSMottgS — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 19, 2024

This is politics now. Sadly, stupid people - either willfully or genetically, couldn't wait to pounce and sieze.

Wondering what bloodbath means to a person who couldn't serve in Vietnam due to bone spurs. https://t.co/AmHES3bpHc — Jacqueline (@2lightacandle2) March 19, 2024

Sorry, we didn't know you had to serve in Vietnam or watch "Platoon" in order to use the term "bloodbath". This will come as a shock to Politico and countless other media outlets that use that term liberally.

Keep showing your racism. Just because you see a black person voting for that POS, doesn’t mean the ones in their right mind will. 😅 https://t.co/vmqNbI2CHr — Shelinda (@shelindalewis) March 19, 2024

Someone ate it up - with a shovel.

So in conclusion ...

The most shameless and blatant example of fearmongering propaganda I have ever seen. https://t.co/XEgygTvQvS — Austinthedirtguy (@DirtAndTobacco) March 19, 2024

