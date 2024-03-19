Axios Goes All In on Godwin's Law, Claims Ron DeSantis is Persecuting Gay...
'You just made it up' - Democrats Claim You Can't Make Up Made Up 'Bloodbath' Narrative

Gordon K  |  8:45 PM on March 19, 2024
Meme

Lying liars go all in on the "bloodbath" spin. You don't even have to be Trump fan or even a Trump voter to see how awful Democrats lie and play on their base's ignorance. See for yourself.

Notice the dishonest edits that would make even truth-challenged Aaron Rupar blush.

Same thought, but with a picture.

Folks noticed that this seems like a desperation move due to the electoral bloodbath coming in November.

Recall that last week, the Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) tried to make Trump's "bloodbath" remark into the rise of the Fourth Reich, genocide and the End of Democracy!™ Apparently the Democrats think that they can try to make it stick, which seems optimistic seeing that the whole thing collapsed by Saturday afternoon. 

God Bless America! German Man Unintentionally Reminds Us How GREAT it is That We DON'T Live in Germany
Coucy
While framing Trump as the anti-Semitic racist, Democrats seem to be completely clueless regarding their own behavior. It's not 2016 anymore, guys. We've seen your pro-Hamas tantrums, your university presidents, the Squad and yes, the Oscars. 

This is politics now. Sadly, stupid people - either willfully or genetically, couldn't wait to pounce and sieze.

Sorry, we didn't know you had to serve in Vietnam or watch "Platoon" in order to use the term "bloodbath". This will come as a shock to Politico and countless other media outlets that use that term liberally.

Someone ate it up - with a shovel.

So in conclusion ...

***

