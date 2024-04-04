Newsom: California to Give College Savings Account to Every Baby Born in the Bankrupt State

Katie Pavlich Calls President Biden's Demands of Netanyahu 'Completely Backwards'
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 04, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Why is inflation so bad? Why is the cost of college continuing to skyrocket?

The answer to both is: unfettered government spending.

But don't worry, California governor Gavin Newsom is going to give every baby born in California a college savings account.

Might we remind you California is facing a $68 billion budget deficit? Someone should probably tell ol' Gavin.

California has much bigger problems than college.

A smart investment.

And Gavin doesn't mind if babies aren't born.

How can you get into college when you can't even read?

Or the bankrupt state will raid the funds and confiscate them.

They really see government as mommy and daddy.

No, they don't.

But college will be free!

By the way, each individual American's share of the national debt was $102,984 as of March 1.

Think of all the college tuition that would cover.

Eventually, they will have to disincentivize having kids, so would not surprise us.

Just like 'women' become a thing when the Left needs votes, 'babies' are suddenly a thing when they're spending taxpayer money.

What's a few thousand dollars more in taxes?

Yep.

This will happen. Bank on it.

Breathtakingly so.

***

