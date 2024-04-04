Newsom: California to Give College Savings Account to Every Baby Born in the Bankrupt State

Why is inflation so bad? Why is the cost of college continuing to skyrocket?
The answer to both is: unfettered government spending.
But don't worry, California governor Gavin Newsom is going to give every baby born in California a college savings account.
Every baby born in California gets a college savings account at birth worth up to $1,500.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 3, 2024
It's simple. Every kid should have the opportunity to succeed.
Register your child's account here: https://t.co/q0lhticuT1
Might we remind you California is facing a $68 billion budget deficit? Someone should probably tell ol' Gavin.
Every baby born in California also has to learn how to navigate around spent needles as they walk through homeless encampments.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 3, 2024
Every baby born in California has to worry about their parents being accosted while taking them on a walk.
Every baby born in California has to worry… https://t.co/00JSzxDPYr
California has much bigger problems than college.
I was thinking of starting up my Birth Tourism business again. Thanks, Gav!— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 3, 2024
A smart investment.
But, only the babies that are born, right Gavy?— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 4, 2024
And Gavin doesn't mind if babies aren't born.
California is number one in the nation … for illiteracy.— Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) April 4, 2024
Viz, https://t.co/kG2rq52u9m
How can you get into college when you can't even read?
By the time the kid is old enough to go to college, that will be barely enough to buy a lunch.— AHIMSA (@AA2ANJ) April 4, 2024
Or the bankrupt state will raid the funds and confiscate them.
"Free for you, free for you...."— Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) April 4, 2024
Let daddy government take care of you.
They really see government as mommy and daddy.
now colleges will cost $1500 more for everyone 🤷♂️— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 4, 2024
y’all really don’t understand what happens when you incentivize in stupid ways
No, they don't.
The state is $73 billion in debt and the country is $34.6 TRILLION in debt adding $1 TRILLION every 100 days!— Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) April 4, 2024
The kid will be on he hook for hundreds of thousands in taxes.
Genius!
But college will be free!
By the way, each individual American's share of the national debt was $102,984 as of March 1.
Think of all the college tuition that would cover.
I bet that Gavin Newsom will pay you double if you abort that baby, because that's what Democrats do.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 4, 2024
Eventually, they will have to disincentivize having kids, so would not surprise us.
Every what born? Did you say baby? Interesting.— Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) April 3, 2024
Just like 'women' become a thing when the Left needs votes, 'babies' are suddenly a thing when they're spending taxpayer money.
I'm sure your tax payers love this plan. https://t.co/f7QrrnxxmB— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 4, 2024
What's a few thousand dollars more in taxes?
"But we'd rather your mother murder you in the womb before it comes to that." https://t.co/IeV1kDCm59— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 4, 2024
Yep.
Sane people:— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 4, 2024
"But Governor, how can California afford this with a $1.6 trillion debt and $222 billion deficit?"
Governor Brylcreem:
"That's easy. We actually kill as many of the babies as we can before they're eligible." https://t.co/C8LC7YzlmC
This will happen. Bank on it.
The pandering is impressive. https://t.co/kR4mWdfEJr— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 4, 2024
Breathtakingly so.
