'Talk About Tone Deaf': London Cop Tells Jewish Woman to Take Swastikas 'In Context'

There are only a few groups in the world who would be told to take an offensive symbol in 'context'. In a world where 'misgendering' and 'microaggressions' are a thing, context and nuance don't exist anymore. Unless you're a Jew in London, apparently.

London police officer sparks outrage after suggesting swastikas should be 'taken into context' to Jewish woman https://t.co/GB460SXGgd — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2024

More from Fox News:

Video of a police officer in London having a heated discussion with a woman about the offensiveness of swastikas has circulated across social media. The video was taken on Saturday during a massive pro-Palestinian rally that the Metropolitan Police were monitoring. In the video, a visibly upset woman confronted the officer about an anti-Israeli participant who allegedly showed off a swastika. The officer did not seem to agree that swastikas are offensive symbols that threaten public order. He cited the Public Order Act 2023, which he said outlines and limits what police handle at protests.

Here is the video in question:

When the @metpoliceuk refuse to arrest Hamas supporters with a swastika sign today in London one officer told a girl that swastikas disturbing public order “depends on context”



If you’re holding a sign with a swastika at an anti-Israel march — this is blatantly antisemitic. Come… pic.twitter.com/MjDNnHomnv — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) March 30, 2024

Mind you, the London police arrested a man with an anti-Hamas sign.

But a swastika requires 'context'.

The police responded to the video:

Why do we get the sneaking suspicion this wouldn't apply if the offender was, say, a white heterosexual man with a Bible?

Even if the person was already arrested, multiple officers said whether or not it’s illegal “depends on context” and refused to assist her claiming he “can’t leave his post” If there’s a 10 minute exchange, by all means share it.



In the mean time, we all heard what he said —… pic.twitter.com/x5BYZem1wO — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) March 30, 2024

We all heard it.

We all know what they're doing, too.

There is no context for swastikas. Period. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) April 1, 2024

In historical documentaries, textbooks, and movies or plays, yes there is.

At an anti-Israel rally? We know the context.

Just a bang-up job.

This represents the current education in the world by eliminating history SO it repeats itself. https://t.co/Ut7rGnAmfL — Elaine ✝️🇺🇸👫🏼 (@LarsonElaineM) April 1, 2024

Yep.

Talk about a tone-deaf.

A London officer has sparked outrage after suggesting that swastikas should be taken into context.

"Why is a swastika not immediately antisemitism?" she said.

"I don't have an in-depth knowledge of signs and symbols." he said.https://t.co/7cXaDKfNOU — Daniel Brewer (@DB_USMC2009) April 1, 2024

Tone-deaf is putting it mildly.

A swastika is a horrible take off of a rune cross. They are not the same.. I sincerely believe the gentleman in question was wearing a horrendous swastika. Every generation MUST be taught the visceral do's or don't's of a symbol. https://t.co/zyTfHnpbic — MARK O. (@markowenh) April 2, 2024

As the other poster said, history is intentionally not being taught so it can be repeated.

A Jewish woman told the officer that she was 'extremely alarmed' by the presence of swastikas at the anti-Israel rallyhttps://t.co/izAi7Z9gGx — The Conservative M. D. 🗨️ (@WarriorsForAll) April 1, 2024

'Extremely alarmed' is an understatement.

Ugh! What a disgrace.



Does this represent the @metpoliceuk ? https://t.co/lOgRsQcncf — Moral Hygiene (@AlanRabs) April 1, 2024

Yes, it does.

Police officers, sometimes it's better to say absolutely nothing. If you decide to weigh in with your opinion, you can bet many around you will take offense. Know your role, solve problems, don't create them.https://t.co/HVodeT509B — Police Super Powers (@policesuprpwr) April 2, 2024

They know their role: to enforce woke, politically correct Orwellian laws that protect preferred groups, while harassing, arresting, and punishing groups that aren't prefered.

It's a two-tiered justice system, by design.

