Grab the Popcorn: Watch CNN's Fareed Zakaria Call Stacey Abrams an Election Denier

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 02, 2024
Oh No Popcorn meme

Hoo boy. This may make for some popcorn-worthy Twitter drama. While on Bill Maher's show, Fareed Zakaria (not exactly a conservative, mind you) rightly pointed out Stacey Abrams is an 'election denier' when discussing NBC's firing of Ronna McDaniel.

WATCH:

He's correct. Abrams has denied the outcome of the Georgia election she lost, saying it was 'stolen' from her.

More from Fox News:

CNN host Fareed Zakaria argued Friday on HBO's "Real Time" that liberals should stop enforcing "double standards" on their platforms after the firing of former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel from NBC. 

NBC News terminated its contract with McDaniel after just four days. According to a memo and apology that NBCUniversial News Group Chairman Cesar Conde issued to staff, McDaniel's hiring was not conducive to a "cohesive and aligned" newsroom.

When asked to weigh in on the controversial decision, Zakaria pointed out that the arguments to remove McDaniel were not fair to both conservatives and liberals.

Stopped clocks are right twice a day.

Just like every major Democrat who has lost an election.

It is election denial, according to the Left's own rules.

Exactly. It's not election denial when they do it.

His point is her lies were no different than Abrams' lies. Because they aren't. Do keep up.

Feels weird, doesn't it?

Exactly. It's why we call them Leftists. They're not liberal in any sense of the word.

It shouldn't be (D)ifferent when a Democrat does it.

Hopefully.

Positively un-democratic.

***

