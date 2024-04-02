Grab the Popcorn: Watch CNN's Fareed Zakaria Call Stacey Abrams an Election Denier

Hoo boy. This may make for some popcorn-worthy Twitter drama. While on Bill Maher's show, Fareed Zakaria (not exactly a conservative, mind you) rightly pointed out Stacey Abrams is an 'election denier' when discussing NBC's firing of Ronna McDaniel.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Fareed Zakaria calls Stacey Abrams an 'election denier' in a debate over Ronna McDaniel's firing from NBC https://t.co/xXkz5zlU6T — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2024

He's correct. Abrams has denied the outcome of the Georgia election she lost, saying it was 'stolen' from her.

Fareed Zakaria calls Stacey Abrams an 'election denier' in a debate over Ronna McDaniel's firing from NBC https://t.co/xXkz5zlU6T — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2024

More from Fox News:

CNN host Fareed Zakaria argued Friday on HBO's "Real Time" that liberals should stop enforcing "double standards" on their platforms after the firing of former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel from NBC. NBC News terminated its contract with McDaniel after just four days. According to a memo and apology that NBCUniversial News Group Chairman Cesar Conde issued to staff, McDaniel's hiring was not conducive to a "cohesive and aligned" newsroom. When asked to weigh in on the controversial decision, Zakaria pointed out that the arguments to remove McDaniel were not fair to both conservatives and liberals.

Stopped clocks are right twice a day.

And he is right….she still says she won! 😂😂😂 — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) April 1, 2024

Just like every major Democrat who has lost an election.

I mean, she is.



She's always been an election denier. She claimed she was robbed of an election win.



How is that not election denial? https://t.co/YlTWihv2Rj — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) April 1, 2024

It is election denial, according to the Left's own rules.

I’ve watched Dems declare every race they’ve ever lost, from Humphrey to Gore to Trump, as being something that was rigged or stolen from them.

Cripes, they used to openly brag how Mayor Daley of Chicago won the 1960 election for JFK on behalf of Joe Kennedy. Bragged about it. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) March 30, 2024

Exactly. It's not election denial when they do it.

Umm. Fareed. Her lies weren't about steeling pens at work. They threatened the idea of democracy itself. — R. Eichelberg (@Left2015) March 30, 2024

His point is her lies were no different than Abrams' lies. Because they aren't. Do keep up.

I just agreed with Fareed. First time for everything — Chris Yndo (@ChrisYndo) March 30, 2024

Feels weird, doesn't it?

Zakaria on point. I don’t even call American lefties ‘liberals’ anymore because they’re not. They’re illiberal. https://t.co/IUBDOdT5pj — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) March 30, 2024

Exactly. It's why we call them Leftists. They're not liberal in any sense of the word.

Fareed is right. Stacey Abrams is an election denier, yet the media has her on with no backlash. Double standards. https://t.co/lqcb2Br2BH — Marc J. Saint-Jour (@MarcJ2327) March 31, 2024

It shouldn't be (D)ifferent when a Democrat does it.

Advertisement

To be honest I don’t even know who Fareed Zakaria is but he definitely is spot on here! Maybe it will give Bills listeners something to think about! 😏 https://t.co/AHfISUC2fU — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 30, 2024

Hopefully.

Bravo Fareed Zakaria for being honest and truthful. When Democrats cancel debates, mobilize armies of attorneys to prevent ballot access to 3rd Party candidates in the General Election, that’s facist behavior. Positively un-democratic. https://t.co/7hDnai3tJy — Human 1st above All Else (@jazza2z) March 30, 2024

Positively un-democratic.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!