That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls Her 'Cause Celeb'

We've written about Scott Wiener before, he's the California State Senator who thinks your kids belong to the state, decriminalized knowingly infecting someone with HIV, and is an all-around left-wing loon.

So when he calls Riley Gaines -- the athlete who is fighting for women's rights, sports, and safe spaces -- Wiener calling her, you know she's over the target.

Senator @Scott_Wiener claims @Riley_Gaines_ is just a “cause celeb” as he is pushing for girls to be subjected to injuries, loss of spots on a team, and sexual assault in locker rooms by his want for boys in girls sports.



Disgusting behavior by a 53 year old man who has no… pic.twitter.com/4QdwRzJgZJ — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) March 26, 2024

And Gaines is in no mood to tolerate Wiener's insanity or insult:

Good for her.

Wait until you hear about SB107 aka the trans child trafficking law he authored. pic.twitter.com/DGM6OhNZu4 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 27, 2024

It's awful.

Good rebut Riley! This man is creepy beyond. — Curious10665 (@curious10665) March 26, 2024

Beyond creepy.

Yep, that sounds like one of California’s worst lawmakers @Scott_Wiener. The whole country needs to know his name so he can never make it into congress — Melissa O'Connor (@Melissa_in_CA) March 27, 2024

Let's hope he doesn't make it to Congress.

you forgot he was also the main proponent for de-criminalizing loitering for the purposes of prostitution. Rest assured the state is flooded now, especially with the increase in illegal immigration, with trafficking and pimps. — Loren (@SDCLoren) March 26, 2024

Absolutely unforgivable.

California is self-destructing. — bo (@bopicco) March 27, 2024

Yes it is.

Hello police I’d like to report a https://t.co/dyWerJ9JMT pic.twitter.com/vVcqdfA0O7 — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) March 28, 2024

Yep.

Protect children at all costs. The “government” doesn’t care about your safety or that of your children. https://t.co/Yac0GL4qxY — 🙏🏼 Humanitarian✨ (@libmbr) March 27, 2024

No, they do not care.

California State Senator Scott Wiener is a threat to women & girls rights. https://t.co/IfY2PDuUXc — Anne Flaherty 🌊 (@AnneEFlaherty) March 26, 2024

Yes he is.

WTF???? God Help Us!!! https://t.co/LYTKlxZ8Wu — The Real Dawn Marie Who Loves Trump (@DawnMar02156076) March 27, 2024

Amen.

Keep the pressure on. People are taking notice and starting to wake up. https://t.co/MfgPUZOUS0 — Double B (@BuddBrazier) March 27, 2024

Yes they are.

America: never allow this man to sit in Congress. https://t.co/4TaaJ4zD0k — Melissa O'Connor (@Melissa_in_CA) March 27, 2024

Never, ever allow that.

Our country has become a joke to the rest of the world. https://t.co/s7VGSS79yD — Gray Shadow (@GrayShadows13) March 27, 2024

Sure feels that way sometimes.

