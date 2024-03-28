Politicizing the Baltimore Bridge Tragedy and Attacking Conservative Media is a New Low...
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls Her 'Cause Celeb'

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

We've written about Scott Wiener before, he's the California State Senator who thinks your kids belong to the state, decriminalized knowingly infecting someone with HIV, and is an all-around left-wing loon.

So when he calls Riley Gaines -- the athlete who is fighting for women's rights, sports, and safe spaces -- Wiener calling her, you know she's over the target.

Here's the video:

And Gaines is in no mood to tolerate Wiener's insanity or insult:

Good for her.

It's awful.

Beyond creepy.

Let's hope he doesn't make it to Congress.

Absolutely unforgivable.

Yes it is.

Yep.

No, they do not care.

Yes he is.

Amen.

Yes they are.

Never, ever allow that.

Sure feels that way sometimes.

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA SCOTT WIENER SPORTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS

