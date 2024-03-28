WATCH: As Boston Ponders Reparations, Black Churches Tell White Churches They're 'Coming for Our Check'

It's been a banner week for religion and allegations of racism. Whether it was an archdeacon in the Church of England calling for 'anti-whiteness' or 'smashing the patriarchy' or a pastor saying critics of the very racist DEI nonsense are, well, racist there is something rotten in the churches.

Now it's reparations. Watch:

“We are coming to get our check.”



Black churches demand reparations from White churches.



It’s all so tiresome. pic.twitter.com/fDUn66hSve — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) March 25, 2024

So, so tiresome. $15 billion dollars is what they're asking for. Fifteen. Billion. Dollars.

If they really cared about being "Christians", there'd be no such thing as a "White church" or a "Black church"🙄 — Stuart Clarke (@Stucashx) March 25, 2024

There is just the church. Or that's how it should be.

They should demand reparations from the people who did not abolish slavery yet. Looking at you, Asia, Arab world, and Africa. — Lionidas (@JR98726272) March 25, 2024

But 'white supremacy' and 'confederates'. Or something.

Reparations were made between 1861 and 1865. pic.twitter.com/WiZVHZJrPo — C. Paul Paskewic (@PaskewicC45668) March 25, 2024

Harsh, but true.

They need to demand reparations from the Democrat party . — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) March 26, 2024

Yes, they do.

People are so keen to keep racism alive, it's so sad. — CroTweet (@crotweet) March 25, 2024

It gives people power and control, and that's a hard thing to let go of.

B-b-b-but white churches were mostly always abolitionists. Why not go after Democrats, who fought a war to keep slavery? Or go after the British and Portuguese, who trafficked black human flesh? Or go after black African tribesmen who kidnapped your ancestors and then sold them? — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) March 26, 2024

This little bit of history seems to be lost: lots of churches were abolitionist.

Also, no one alive today was a slave or owned a slave.

I'm waiting on reparations for my NYC Irish ancestors that died in Gettysburg, in the Civil war to free slaves. https://t.co/uqaKF29Uvj — Dieter Shprockets (@shprockets) March 25, 2024

Don't hold your breath.

Every single one of these people are dishonest grifters.

Everyone of them!

And the Democrat Party is egging them on.

Its DISGRACEFUL that this is even being considered. https://t.co/GcpUp7v4Mx — SoonersBigRed (@soonersbigred) March 25, 2024

The Democrat party thrives on this division.

200 years, and we're still barking up the wrong tree. https://t.co/aGza8LIgLw — MrBill (@mrbr3c) March 25, 2024

Yep.

Boycott ANY church black or white that supports this nonsense... https://t.co/FyJxIA5mSL — Both/Fists/Swinging (@SLHunter20) March 26, 2024

Solid advice.

Isn't this embarrassing at this point? https://t.co/6viwIbPRjM — Denver Software Dev Guy (@WhoshotyaCo) March 25, 2024

Yes, it is.

They want billions of dollars. $15 billion.

Ephesians 4:31 ESV

Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. https://t.co/DEvSSAuhaV — ⚡️Pat's Buttered Dog⚡ (@PatheadFarmKid) March 25, 2024

Just saying.

***

