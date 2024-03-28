Here's a Poll Listing Biden's Positive Accomplishments and We CAN'T Disagree With the...
WATCH: As Boston Ponders Reparations, Black Churches Tell White Churches They're 'Coming for Our Check'

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 28, 2024
Meme

It's been a banner week for religion and allegations of racism. Whether it was an archdeacon in the Church of England calling for 'anti-whiteness' or 'smashing the patriarchy' or a pastor saying critics of the very racist DEI nonsense are, well, racist there is something rotten in the churches.

Advertisement

Now it's reparations. Watch:

So, so tiresome. $15 billion dollars is what they're asking for. Fifteen. Billion. Dollars.

There is just the church. Or that's how it should be.

But 'white supremacy' and 'confederates'. Or something.

Harsh, but true.

Yes, they do.

It gives people power and control, and that's a hard thing to let go of.

This little bit of history seems to be lost: lots of churches were abolitionist.

Also, no one alive today was a slave or owned a slave.

Don't hold your breath.

The Democrat party thrives on this division.

Yep.

Solid advice.

Yes, it is.

They want billions of dollars. $15 billion.

Just saying.

***

