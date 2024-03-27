The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets SMACKED DOWN Instead

What rot is infesting religion these days? The woke and racist nonsense masquerading as the Gospel is really something to behold.

Meet Dr. Kevin Young, a pastor and personal trainer who thinks if you object to the inherently racist concepts of DEI, wokeness, or critical race theory (CRT), you're the racist.

Advertisement

If you use DEI, WOKE, or CRT as a pejorative, then you are probably the racist in the room. — Dr. Kevin M. Young (@kevinmyoung) March 26, 2024

Sure. Whatever you say.

This is the same guy who lectured 'majority white churches' on the fact that Jesus was 'non-white.'

Christians know this.

But because the good pastor knows his comments are indefensible, he's limited replies. But not before he got dragged.

If I posted something, and not a single person agreed with me, it would give me pause.



Maybe, just maybe, people have had a very different experience and you should be open to listening. — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) March 27, 2024

Exactly.

Hahahahaha. This writer knows the person he's replying to, so calling her a racist is so off base it's laughable.

Also, it's adorable he thinks Twitter/X likes mean people support his post.

Clown.

I regret (maybe) to inform you that your silly magic word no longer has any effect on the sane and aware people. — BG Apustaja 🇺🇬 (@btgolz) March 27, 2024

No, it doesn't.

When you say everything is racist, nothing is. And people stop paying attention to you.

Remember the boy who cried wolf.

This may be the most irrational of all takes. If you don't agree, you're guilty? Seriously? Do better. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 27, 2024

He's not capable of doing better.

Cue the calliope music for the clown. https://t.co/RlqEielz9y — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 27, 2024

Dr. Young is the entire three-ring circus.

DEI, “woke” ideology, and CRT are all racist



so of course those terms have become pejoratives



🤷‍♂️



maybe if you stop aligning with evil ideas, you’ll be less worried about the ideas you’re aligned with becoming pejoratives — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) March 27, 2024

Exactly. Those concepts are blatantly, unabashedly racist. So they should be pejoratives, because racism is wrong.

If you support the racist evils of DEI, WOKE and/or CRT then you are the racist in the conversation.



It's the 21st century, stop being a racist.#PeopleArePeople — William Keane (@largebill68) March 27, 2024

Exactly.

If you think DEI, WOKE, or CRT have merit, you are the grifter in the room. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 27, 2024

Grifter and racist.

Absurd indeed. And you can never go wrong with a Nic Cage meme.

If you're not bright enough to see how ugly, divisive, and yes RACIST, DEI, WOKE, or CRT really are then you are probably the dummy in the room. https://t.co/LTcV4oxg6n — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 27, 2024

Grifter, racist, and dummy. He's reached the trifecta!

Advertisement

DEI, "woke," and CRT all endorse rewarding people solely on the basis of skin color, not qualifications. That is the literal definition of racism. https://t.co/iiiNd23M51 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 27, 2024

It really is the definition of racism.

It's adorable when they think they can simply deflect criticism of their ridiculous social justice policies by claiming its racist. https://t.co/SObsO8Ecy2 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 27, 2024

So, so adorable.

Almost makes us want to pinch his cheeks.

In case you needed any proof at all that having an advanced degree does not mean you’re not a total idiot. https://t.co/27hLoBYMMY — tony Conservador Ciego (@tonytypesalot) March 27, 2024

Only people with advanced degrees come up with such garbage. The hardworking people he calls racist don't have time to think of new ways to be offended.

It’s striking how quickly we’ve gotten to the point where almost no one cares about accusations like this. https://t.co/xrZ3KnYJaj — Nate Fischer (@NateAFischer) March 27, 2024

Because the Left has used this accusation so much, and against things and people who are demonstrably not racist it's lost all meaning. And then they endorse actual racist policies. People see this and respond accordingly.

Be respectfully silent, comrades. The Commissar is about to speak. https://t.co/IL5M0PcH47 — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) March 27, 2024

Advertisement

Hahahahaha.

So the Marxist “pastor” supports Marxist ideology. Color me shocked.



If you push ideologies anathema to the Gospel, then you’re probably the one being discussed here. https://t.co/kQ3A46t9Qb pic.twitter.com/PTHl0nfeV7 — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) March 27, 2024

Yep.

Using 'racist' for everyone who disagrees with you is no longer effective. People have woken up and see through the BS. But keep screaming into the void. https://t.co/7sQi0rMgXQ — Mark (@UncoverFacts) March 27, 2024

Seeing as he's blocking anyone who replies to him, that's all he'll be doing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!