The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets SMACKED DOWN Instead

Amy Curtis  |  10:15 AM on March 27, 2024
Twitter

What rot is infesting religion these days? The woke and racist nonsense masquerading as the Gospel is really something to behold.

Meet Dr. Kevin Young, a pastor and personal trainer who thinks if you object to the inherently racist concepts of DEI, wokeness, or critical race theory (CRT), you're the racist.

Sure. Whatever you say.

This is the same guy who lectured 'majority white churches' on the fact that Jesus was 'non-white.'

Christians know this.

But because the good pastor knows his comments are indefensible, he's limited replies. But not before he got dragged.

Exactly.

Hahahahaha. This writer knows the person he's replying to, so calling her a racist is so off base it's laughable.

Also, it's adorable he thinks Twitter/X likes mean people support his post.

Clown.

No, it doesn't.

When you say everything is racist, nothing is. And people stop paying attention to you.

Remember the boy who cried wolf.

He's not capable of doing better.

Dr. Young is the entire three-ring circus.

Exactly. Those concepts are blatantly, unabashedly racist. So they should be pejoratives, because racism is wrong.

Exactly.

Grifter and racist.

Absurd indeed. And you can never go wrong with a Nic Cage meme.

Grifter, racist, and dummy. He's reached the trifecta!

It really is the definition of racism.

So, so adorable.

Almost makes us want to pinch his cheeks.

Only people with advanced degrees come up with such garbage. The hardworking people he calls racist don't have time to think of new ways to be offended.

Because the Left has used this accusation so much, and against things and people who are demonstrably not racist it's lost all meaning. And then they endorse actual racist policies. People see this and respond accordingly.

Hahahahaha.

Yep.

Seeing as he's blocking anyone who replies to him, that's all he'll be doing.

***

