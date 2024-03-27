Bad Faith: Church of England Archdeacon Calls for 'Anti-Whiteness' and 'Smashing' the Patriarchy

Racism done in the name of religion is still racism. Someone should get this memo to the Church of England, where an archdeacon calls for 'anti-whiteness' (which is just a far-woke term for acceptable racism).

Church Of England Archdeacon Openly Calls For "Anti-Whiteness" https://t.co/S8GmNGA351 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 26, 2024

More from ZeroHedge:

The Ven Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, Archdeacon of Liverpool wrote on X “I went to a conference on whiteness last autumn. It was very good, very interesting and made me realise: whiteness is to race as patriarchy is to gender.” Threlfall-Holmes, who is white, added “So yes, let’s have anti-whiteness, and let’s smash the patriarchy. That’s not anti-white, or anti-men, it’s anti-oppression.”

We'd share the original tweet, but Threlfall-Holmes protected her account. Can't imagine why.

This is going to be a great meme.

More proof that the Church of England is an illegitimate religion. Founded because some guy wanted a divorce pathetic — Brian Royce (@Brianmroyce) March 26, 2024

Founded by Henry VIII, who would probably be appalled at what it has become.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

Can you imagine this being said about any other racial group or anyone but men? The outrage would last for weeks.

They always look the same way — frogabide (@frogabide) March 26, 2024

Invariably.

Why is the Church of England not opposing genocide? — Ken Lovegrove (@ken_lovegrove) March 26, 2024

Because it's for the 'right' reasons.

Absolutely.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

The church recently announced it would be hiring a “deconstructing whiteness” officer to form part of a “racial justice unit” being set up by the Diocese of Birmingham. https://t.co/WHNh4ZPDVy — Tara Forbes (@feisty_forbes) March 26, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

They will hollow out your religion and wear its skin as a suit. https://t.co/meaRmkgdd8 — Sovereign Alien (@SovereignAlien) March 26, 2024

Yes they will.

Tsar Nicholas daughters wore red ribbons in support of the Bolsheviks right until they wre taken to the basement... https://t.co/AjuUGNyPb5 — JedoBako (@JedoBak) March 26, 2024

There's a lesson to be learned here.

Does that mean the church will refuse money from white people? https://t.co/1yBJ6QokTM — Liz_Scenicroute (@Liz_Scenicroute) March 26, 2024

Hahahahahaha. No.

Can you imagine the absolute horror if, from the pulpit, a preacher openly called for anti-[literally_any_other_race]ness? https://t.co/LuVXShDR4C — Snicker (@PillPicnic) March 26, 2024

Exactly what we said.

I will take "who hates herself" for $100, Alex. https://t.co/ihghugWZ1n — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 26, 2024

We don't understand this self-loathing. We really don't.

Insanity, that's what.

And racism. And sexism.

