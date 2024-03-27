Bad Faith: Church of England Archdeacon Calls for 'Anti-Whiteness' and 'Smashing' the Patriarchy

Jordan Peterson vs Destiny, KJP's Ragequit
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

Racism done in the name of religion is still racism. Someone should get this memo to the Church of England, where an archdeacon calls for 'anti-whiteness' (which is just a far-woke term for acceptable racism).

More from ZeroHedge:

The Ven Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, Archdeacon of Liverpool wrote on X “I went to a conference on whiteness last autumn. It was very good, very interesting and made me realise: whiteness is to race as patriarchy is to gender.”

Threlfall-Holmes, who is white, added “So yes, let’s have anti-whiteness, and let’s smash the patriarchy. That’s not anti-white, or anti-men, it’s anti-oppression.”

We'd share the original tweet, but Threlfall-Holmes protected her account. Can't imagine why.

This is going to be a great meme.

Founded by Henry VIII, who would probably be appalled at what it has become.

Can you imagine this being said about any other racial group or anyone but men? The outrage would last for weeks.

Invariably.

Because it's for the 'right' reasons.

Absolutely.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

What could possibly go wrong?

Yes they will.

There's a lesson to be learned here.

Hahahahahaha. No.

Exactly what we said.

We don't understand this self-loathing. We really don't.

Insanity, that's what.

And racism. And sexism.

***

CHURCH ENGLAND RACISM RELIGION WHITE WHITENESS

