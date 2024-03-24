Chutzpah: Congressman Jamaal Bowman DRAGGED for Purim Tweet

We're going to give some friendly advice to members of Congress, free of charge: if you're on record defending people like Rashida Tlaib, you should probably not tweet out Purim wishes.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman will hopefully keep this in mind in the future.

Chag Purim sameach to all of those in the Jewish community! Let today be filled with joy, hamantashen, and costumes.



As the Megillah is reread, let's remind ourselves of the incredible bravery of Esther and the resilience of the Jewish community. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 24, 2024

Bowman defended Tlaib against the richly deserved censure, and he's on record as criticizing Israel's 'extreme far-right' government, so forgive us if we find his well wishes less than sincere.

Trying to con Jews into believing you care? The fickle finger of fate awaits you Blowman. pic.twitter.com/Y1XdyzB4tT — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 24, 2024

Should've stuck to pulling fire alarms, Congressman.

You should probably actually keep reading... — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) March 24, 2024

Probably.

Yeah they never pull the fire alarm — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) March 24, 2024

Heh.

You’re in for a fun surprise when you get the the 9th chapter — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) March 24, 2024

Yes he is.

You certainly have some chutzpah … and complete lack of self-awareness of what Purim is all about. — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) March 24, 2024

His lack of self-awareness is astonishing.

So is the chutzpah.

Who was the villian? Oh, that's right, Haman.



In other words, Hamas = Haman.



Did you ever read what was the fate of Haman at the end? Hamas will meet the same fate. — Mr. Zombie Reagan #Meteor2024 or bust! (@tattooedsaint1) March 24, 2024

Yes they will.

You don’t get to rally for Haman for 5 months and then pretend to stand with Mordechai and Esther. https://t.co/unkxF7D2mk — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) March 24, 2024

No, you don't.

You don’t get to stand with Hamas and then talk to the Jewish people about anything except your atonement. Call us on Yom Kippur when we and God will consider whether to forgive you. https://t.co/sFake510ME — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) March 24, 2024

Smacked. Down.

Jamaal gets his well deserved ratio. https://t.co/WIUiNp9Q0G — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 24, 2024

Yes, he did.

This is the last Purim you’ll be gaslighting the Jews as an American congressman. Haman simps get voted out. https://t.co/PB1i5Xoc5c — AdinaZ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🤌🏼 🪬⚖️ (@lackboys3) March 24, 2024

We hope he's voted out.

Congressman Bowman went straight from his fundraiser, where he and AOC spent the evening bashing Israel, to sending out a Purim holiday greeting to the Jewish community.



He talks about hamentashen, the Megillah, and Esther.



Let's talk about Haman and how the Jews defeated him. https://t.co/J9rL0auLSG pic.twitter.com/tFbT9lMzSY — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 24, 2024

Spoiler alert: it doesn't go well for Haman.

The precise halachic requirement on Purim is to drink until you are able to read this tweet without it prompting anger or laughter https://t.co/QJpxwPrTV4 — Gharqad Appreciator Reince Niebuhr🎗️ (@ReinceNiebuhr) March 24, 2024

Good luck with that.

***

