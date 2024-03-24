Chutzpah: Congressman Jamaal Bowman DRAGGED for Purim Tweet

Bigotry in the Windy City: Jewish Hip-Hop Artist Alleges Chicago POLITICIANS Shut Down...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

We're going to give some friendly advice to members of Congress, free of charge: if you're on record defending people like Rashida Tlaib, you should probably not tweet out Purim wishes.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman will hopefully keep this in mind in the future.

Bowman defended Tlaib against the richly deserved censure, and he's on record as criticizing Israel's 'extreme far-right' government, so forgive us if we find his well wishes less than sincere.

Should've stuck to pulling fire alarms, Congressman.

Probably.

Heh.

Yes he is.

His lack of self-awareness is astonishing.

So is the chutzpah.

Yes they will.

No, you don't.

Smacked. Down.

Yes, he did.

We hope he's voted out.

Spoiler alert: it doesn't go well for Haman.

Good luck with that.

***

