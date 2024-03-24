That Means Nothing. Top 5 Hakeem Jeffries Political Posts That Mean Absolutely Nothing
Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiar...
'The Lady Doth Protest Too Much, Methinks': Telegraph Writer's HOT Take on Shakespeare...
'Isn't That Illegal?' Buzz Patterson Exposes CA Rep Eric Swalwell Apparently Breaking 'No...
Oh, Honey: Kamala Harris Dances in Puerto Rico ... to a Protest Song...
The Point Being Made by Rep. Chip Roy Is a Major Reason Why...
Twitter Offers Hilarious Responses When NYP Asks What Would Happen if DC Got...
Chutzpah: Congressman Jamaal Bowman DRAGGED for Purim Tweet
Bigotry in the Windy City: Jewish Hip-Hop Artist Alleges Chicago POLITICIANS Shut Down...
Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging...
Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill...
Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even...
Gosh, I Feel SHOCKED! Study Shows OVER 50% of Crazy White Woke Leftist...
Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and...

'Stop Lying About It': TN Democrat Gets Ratio'd Into Next Week Over Post Praising Biden's Faith

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We've heard so much about how Joe Biden is a 'devout' Catholic. Never mind he unabashedly supports abortion (a mortal sin in Catholicism), his support of gay marriage and transgenderism (also no-nos in Catholicism), or his insistence he also went to black churches and synagogues too.

Advertisement

So, so devout.

So when Chris Jackson, a Democrat from TN, asks why Christian conservatives support Trump over Biden despite Biden being so 'devout' -- hoo boy -- did Twitter/X give him the answer.

The entire post reads:

Christian Conservatives, however, still overwhelmingly support Donald Trump, who has been married 3 times, cheated on his pregnant wife with a porn star, was found liable for rape, and is facing 91 felony counts. I'll never understand it.  In 2020, President Biden wrote the following about his faith and it still applies today:

"My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us. My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends. My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger, while President Trump tears families apart. My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op."

Recommended

Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiarism Scandals
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

What a load of hooey. 

Remember those 'peaceful' protesters in DC? We do. They were not peaceful.

As for loving his neighbor, Joe Biden is more divisive and exclusionary than any president in history.

Nope.

Something he wants to codify at the federal level.

Yep. It means precisely nothing. Because Biden's actions and policies reveal the truth about his character and faith. It's all for show.

Not a thing.

Yes. But they're incapable of not lying.

Harsh, but not a lie.

Advertisement

He's a complete fraud.

Lightning didn't strike. God is merciful.

No, he doesn't. Remember -- this is the administration that classifies traditional Catholics as 'domestic terrorists.'

Just showing up to the meetings doesn't mean a darned thing.

No, it does not.

Pity, really.

Advertisement

A fair point.

It really is.

Biden can claim he's a devout Catholic all he wants. He vocally and unapologetically supports things that stand in direct contradiction to Catholicism: abortion, gay marriage, transgender issues.

He could go to church daily and that wouldn't change a thing.

The reason Christian conservatives support Trump is he may not be as devout, and a very flawed man, but he doesn't openly disdain them or their faith the way Biden and the Democrat party do on a daily basis.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiarism Scandals
Chad Felix Greene
Twitter Offers Hilarious Responses When NYP Asks What Would Happen if DC Got Nuked
Grateful Calvin
Oh, Honey: Kamala Harris Dances in Puerto Rico ... to a Protest Song Directed at HER (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
'Isn't That Illegal?' Buzz Patterson Exposes CA Rep Eric Swalwell Apparently Breaking 'No Block' Rule
Chad Felix Greene
'The Lady Doth Protest Too Much, Methinks': Telegraph Writer's HOT Take on Shakespeare Gets Skewered
Amy Curtis
Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiarism Scandals Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement