'Stop Lying About It': TN Democrat Gets Ratio'd Into Next Week Over Post Praising Biden's Faith

We've heard so much about how Joe Biden is a 'devout' Catholic. Never mind he unabashedly supports abortion (a mortal sin in Catholicism), his support of gay marriage and transgenderism (also no-nos in Catholicism), or his insistence he also went to black churches and synagogues too.

So, so devout.

So when Chris Jackson, a Democrat from TN, asks why Christian conservatives support Trump over Biden despite Biden being so 'devout' -- hoo boy -- did Twitter/X give him the answer.

🚨 President Joe Biden just quietly attended Mass in Delaware. According to historic records, President Biden has attended church more while in office than any president in at least 70 years.



Christian Conservatives, however, still overwhelmingly support Donald Trump, who has… pic.twitter.com/LaJFUa6MMn — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 23, 2024

The entire post reads:

Christian Conservatives, however, still overwhelmingly support Donald Trump, who has been married 3 times, cheated on his pregnant wife with a porn star, was found liable for rape, and is facing 91 felony counts. I'll never understand it. In 2020, President Biden wrote the following about his faith and it still applies today:



"My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us. My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends. My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger, while President Trump tears families apart. My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op."

What a load of hooey.

Remember those 'peaceful' protesters in DC? We do. They were not peaceful.

As for loving his neighbor, Joe Biden is more divisive and exclusionary than any president in history.

Nothing says being a Catholic like cheerleading for abortion on a daily basis — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) March 24, 2024

Nope.

Something he wants to codify at the federal level.

This means nothing. Many prominent longtime Democrats attend church. Outside church, he never misses an opportunity to turn Christians into perpetrators even when they are the victims of a gun attack. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 24, 2024

Yep. It means precisely nothing. Because Biden's actions and policies reveal the truth about his character and faith. It's all for show.

You don't know anything about Catholicism. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 24, 2024

Not a thing.

The first step in understanding it is to stop lying about it. — Dusty (@dustopian) March 24, 2024

Yes. But they're incapable of not lying.

He killed enough people with his open borders there is not church in world he can go for forgiveness. — GUS BROSE (@GusBrose) March 24, 2024

Harsh, but not a lie.

Biden’s quote is just TOO perfect to demonstrate what a complete fraud he is. (Mathew 7:3-5)



Most Christians have more patience with a flawed human being than with a pontificating hypocrite. https://t.co/AEnymE83Os — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 24, 2024

He's a complete fraud.

It’s a miracle he didn’t catch on fire, the demented old pervert. https://t.co/bttBh02BGC — Gwen of the North Ice, ⭐️ 🐭 Bureau of Akabol (@GwenNorth14) March 24, 2024

Lightning didn't strike. God is merciful.

President Biden seems to believe religious rights don't extend past the church pews. https://t.co/cRyxBaVLXL — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 24, 2024

No, he doesn't. Remember -- this is the administration that classifies traditional Catholics as 'domestic terrorists.'

Entering a building to pretend you have Christian beliefs while you promote abortion and tell lies every day isn't being a Catholic. It's being a hypocrite.

Cheers! https://t.co/edp07ry0zn — Classified (OG) ™️ - (@classiflied77) March 24, 2024

Just showing up to the meetings doesn't mean a darned thing.

Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than going to the garage makes you a car. https://t.co/dQLaOfKrsj — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) March 24, 2024

No, it does not.

Too bad it’s not reflective Monday thru Saturday. https://t.co/R7cvOyDFDU — Vicky Beal (@BealVicky85736) March 24, 2024

Pity, really.

"Quietly", and yet you were instructed to tweet about it. To @joebiden, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is a publicity stunt. https://t.co/p81hMsZWPH — vote bleu no matter who (@BleuNoMatterWho) March 24, 2024

A fair point.

This may be the most laughable post I’ve ever read.. https://t.co/NPxG6W8BPI — HTown jfp (@jfptalkin) March 24, 2024

It really is.

Biden can claim he's a devout Catholic all he wants. He vocally and unapologetically supports things that stand in direct contradiction to Catholicism: abortion, gay marriage, transgender issues.

He could go to church daily and that wouldn't change a thing.

The reason Christian conservatives support Trump is he may not be as devout, and a very flawed man, but he doesn't openly disdain them or their faith the way Biden and the Democrat party do on a daily basis.

***

