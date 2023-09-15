Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black Catholic synagogues

Joe Biden has a history of providing formerly unknown details about his life, usually when trying to connect to a particular audience.

Lying. Joe Biden has a history of lying.

JUST IN - Biden told a group of rabbis on Thursday that he was “raised in synagogues in my state [Delaware]” — after previously claiming to have been raised by Delaware’s then-tiny Puerto Rican community, NY Post reports



pic.twitter.com/NF5xsSgFfd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 15, 2023

That's right, Joe Biden, while living in a middle class suburban Irish Italian Greek Polish Puerto Rican black community, prayed fervently for healing for those afflicted with oil-company-induced cancers from driving with their car windows down, at his Irish Catholic church … er … black church … umm … synagogue.

LOL really he did it again?! — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 15, 2023

Yes, he did.

Biden's mother would have likely slapped him silly for such fabrications. She would have waited, of course, until after the gospel choir's energetic rendition of Amazing Grace and the reading of the Tora during mass.

Biden has come as close to doing this meme as one can without uttering the precise words.

He likes to pretend he was a simple middle class boy, but hasn't gone so far as to say he was poor … yet. When speaking to black voters in Iowa, Biden once said:

I have a lot of black support because that’s where I come from. I was raised in the black church, politically, not a joke.

'Not a joke', he assures us.

Every time Joe Biden assures you that something is 'not a joke', 'not hyperbole', or that he's 'not kidding', he's lying.

Every. Single. Time.

In 1988 when Biden got booted from the presidential race for plagiarism it honestly should have been the last time anyone heard of him. WHO has been voting for this dude all these decades????? — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 15, 2023

The man literally had to bow out of his 1988 presidential campaign for stealing words about a British politician's life and speaking as though they were his own.

No contradiction: Biden was raised in synagogues by a tiny Puerto Rican community of rabbis. 😂



I cannot confirm or deny this information. — Murat Beshtoev (@CirclEdgeInc) September 15, 2023

It really is getting absurd.

How can he keep getting away with lying like this? — Life & Career Insights (@UnstuckUrCareer) September 15, 2023

Well, it's rather simple.

This is the type of thing in the Trump era that would have had Glenn Kessler of WaPo gleefully dumping in a hundred fresh lies into his database of the over 30,000 'Trump lies' captured during President Trump's 4-year presidency.

Joe Biden gets the 'exaggerated' or 'embellished' treatment from the media.

He's lying, guys. You've watched him do it for 50 years now. You know he's lying, which means you're lying too.

Yep, it's like that.

He lies habitually, and now he has dementia. It’s backbreaking work for the media at this point. https://t.co/kQFvpTcSSI — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 15, 2023

It's quite common for those suffering from mental decline to forget things that happened in their lives.

Joe Biden has an odd habit of remembering things that never happened in his life.

If you dont vote for him you are not Jewish.



What a joke — Robbie (@Robbie_Chirps) September 15, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Biden: "I was born and raised in a poor, black, baptist, Jewish, Catholic, Polish, Puerto Rican area where I was a football player..." https://t.co/G90d2MzOOy — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 15, 2023

He's not joking.

Corn Pop was a bad dude at the synagogue! — White House Snorter (@Ghost_MAGA) September 15, 2023

It was wrong of Biden to call him Esther Williams when Corn Pop was getting rowdy near the menorah, but Corn Pop still deserved it.

“My son, Beau, was a slave in Egypt, and was killed by the pharaoh for demanding freedom for the Jews.” https://t.co/4tqTLElBOn — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) September 15, 2023

Maybe Biden's fake family history stories will improve when the writer's strike ends?

Puerto Rican flankerback Jose Biden played at Star of David High in a German neighborhood of 3 cities before contracting cancer.

A house fire forced him to drive an 18 wheeler to support Jill in medical school before he finished with highest GPA ever at a Delaware black college. https://t.co/ptul7lDS09 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 15, 2023

Wow. So much of this joke is based on things Joe Biden actually said that it's scary.

Shalom shalom, Mr. President.

***

