Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black Catholic synagogues

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:24 AM on September 15, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Joe Biden has a history of providing formerly unknown details about his life, usually when trying to connect to a particular audience.

Lying. Joe Biden has a history of lying.

That's right, Joe Biden, while living in a middle class suburban Irish Italian Greek Polish Puerto Rican black community, prayed fervently for healing for those afflicted with oil-company-induced cancers from driving with their car windows down, at his Irish Catholic church … er … black church … umm … synagogue.

Yes, he did.

Biden's mother would have likely slapped him silly for such fabrications. She would have waited, of course, until after the gospel choir's energetic rendition of Amazing Grace and the reading of the Tora during mass.

Biden has come as close to doing this meme as one can without uttering the precise words.

He likes to pretend he was a simple middle class boy, but hasn't gone so far as to say he was poor … yet. When speaking to black voters in Iowa, Biden once said:

I have a lot of black support because that’s where I come from. I was raised in the black church, politically, not a joke.

A victory for parental rights over transgender 'rights' … in California?!
Aaron Walker
'Not a joke', he assures us.

Every time Joe Biden assures you that something is 'not a joke', 'not hyperbole', or that he's 'not kidding', he's lying.

Every. Single. Time.

The man literally had to bow out of his 1988 presidential campaign for stealing words about a British politician's life and speaking as though they were his own.

It really is getting absurd.

Well, it's rather simple.

This is the type of thing in the Trump era that would have had Glenn Kessler of WaPo gleefully dumping in a hundred fresh lies into his database of the over 30,000 'Trump lies' captured during President Trump's 4-year presidency.

Joe Biden gets the 'exaggerated' or 'embellished' treatment from the media.

He's lying, guys. You've watched him do it for 50 years now. You know he's lying, which means you're lying too.

Yep, it's like that.

It's quite common for those suffering from mental decline to forget things that happened in their lives.

Joe Biden has an odd habit of remembering things that never happened in his life.

LOLOLOL!

He's not joking.

It was wrong of Biden to call him Esther Williams when Corn Pop was getting rowdy near the menorah, but Corn Pop still deserved it.

Maybe Biden's fake family history stories will improve when the writer's strike ends?

Wow. So much of this joke is based on things Joe Biden actually said that it's scary.

Shalom shalom, Mr. President.

***

