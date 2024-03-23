Least Surprising News EVER: NY AG Letitia James Is Exposed As a MAJOR HYPOCRITE

What a Coincidence! DOJ Moves to Drop Lawsuit After CEO Donated Big $$$...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Letitia James is making a political name for herself going after Trump. A couple of days ago, we told you about her plan to seize Donald Trump's property in New York

But when the big, bad Orange Man isn't involved, James is suddenly disinterested in taking that property.

More from the NY Post:

The AG appointed an interim board of directors and Doyle was persuaded not to try to collect his money or foreclose on the mortgage before July 2023. 

But by August 2023, he still hadn’t been repaid, so he initiated foreclosure proceedings — and promptly was blocked by the AG, who claimed the mortgage was invalid because he was a board member.

On Friday, Doyle launched a lawsuit against the society and requested a subpoena be issued against James requiring her to produce a raft of documents, including anything relating to campaign events hosted at the townhouse or any contributions to her political campaigns from the society or any of its members or directors. 

Doyle’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, alleges that James’ enthusiastic involvement in the Doyle case may be driven by “connections with the Defendant.”

'Rule for thee, but not for me' should be James's campaign slogan.

It's adorable you think she'd face any consequences.

If only the rules were consistently, evenly applied.

A girl can dream.

They certainly aren't hiding it anymore.

Yep.

This. This is selective prosecution.

Yes it is.

No end.

The only person right now.

There will be others.

No, you can't.

She'll never resign. Her sights are on higher office.

The corruption runs so deep.

***
Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL DONALD TRUMP HYPOCRISY HYPOCRITE LAW LAWSUIT

