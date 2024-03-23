Least Surprising News EVER: NY AG Letitia James Is Exposed As a MAJOR HYPOCRITE

Letitia James is making a political name for herself going after Trump. A couple of days ago, we told you about her plan to seize Donald Trump's property in New York.

But when the big, bad Orange Man isn't involved, James is suddenly disinterested in taking that property.

HYPOCRISY: A NYC company fraudulently overvalued its building to obtain a mortgage and has defaulted. NY AG Letitia James is taking the side of the company preventing the lender from foreclosing on the building. The borrower is a political ally of James. https://t.co/PONGuwM656 — @amuse (@amuse) March 21, 2024

More from the NY Post:

The AG appointed an interim board of directors and Doyle was persuaded not to try to collect his money or foreclose on the mortgage before July 2023. But by August 2023, he still hadn’t been repaid, so he initiated foreclosure proceedings — and promptly was blocked by the AG, who claimed the mortgage was invalid because he was a board member. On Friday, Doyle launched a lawsuit against the society and requested a subpoena be issued against James requiring her to produce a raft of documents, including anything relating to campaign events hosted at the townhouse or any contributions to her political campaigns from the society or any of its members or directors. Doyle’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, alleges that James’ enthusiastic involvement in the Doyle case may be driven by “connections with the Defendant.”

'Rule for thee, but not for me' should be James's campaign slogan.

At this point, I hope Leticia James’ hands are clean when it comes to money, because I’m all in favor of seizing her assets and throwing her on the streets with the criminals and migrants she seems to love so much. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 21, 2024

It's adorable you think she'd face any consequences.

DA's who apply the law unevenly should be imprisoned for life, and all their cases should be ruled moot. — The Real Belmont (@ThoBelmont) March 21, 2024

If only the rules were consistently, evenly applied.

A girl can dream.

They just don't care anymore as there is no one to stop this blatant corruption. — dcnh (@dcnh42) March 21, 2024

They certainly aren't hiding it anymore.

Power is about rewarding friends and punishing enemies. — Peter Orem (@PeterMOrem) March 21, 2024

Yep.

For the jackpot;



What is SELECTIVE PROSECUTION? — 🤐The Silenced Majority 🤐 (@DsCorrupt) March 21, 2024

This. This is selective prosecution.

Rules for thee, not for me, is the practice of all Democrats today. — John Weerts (@HomeChef_NC) March 21, 2024

Yes it is.

There is no end to the hypocrisy for Democrats. https://t.co/WdfKBIOaUW — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 22, 2024

No end.

Donald Trump is the only person @TishJames believes should be punished. https://t.co/orKmGOImIG — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 22, 2024

The only person right now.

There will be others.

You can’t make this stuff up.. https://t.co/XJ2lL9e4oz — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) March 21, 2024

No, you can't.

#TwoTieredJustice Leticia James should be immediately forced to resign!! https://t.co/6qbYHj6QZn — Kim Henry (@khenry657) March 21, 2024

She'll never resign. Her sights are on higher office.

James is acting like a tyrant. Hopefully an upper court will correct her illegal actions. Likely the voters of NY will not, they seem to be equally corrupt. https://t.co/CD3meAxgo3 — Steve Hartkopf (@srobhartkopf) March 22, 2024

The corruption runs so deep.

***

