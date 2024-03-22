Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process

Given how horrible President Biden's judicial picks have been (see: Garland, Merrick and Rollins, Rachael), anything that can stop Biden from putting more judges on the bench is a welcome development.

BIDEN’S JUDGE PICKS: Sen. Joe Manchin said he will not support President Biden's judicial picks who don't have any Republican support. MORE: https://t.co/72o8YmYbrn pic.twitter.com/JRnmfxImGj — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 22, 2024

More from Newsmax:

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he will not support President Joe Biden's judicial picks who don't have any Republican support. Manchin, who's not seeking reelection this fall and will retire from the Senate, spoke to Politico after voting against several judicial picks this week. "Just one Republican. That's all I'm asking for. Give me something bipartisan. This is my own little filibuster," Manchin said. "If they can't get one Republican, I vote for none. I've told [Democrats] that. I said, 'I'm sick and tired of it, I can't take it anymore.'"

Kudos to Manchin.

I’m glad because he voted to confirm Brown and she doesn’t believe in the 1st amendment — Whip 🇺🇸 (@WhipkeyWayne) March 22, 2024

Live and learn.

Next Joe Manchin raided by FBI coming soon — crashnburn (@vincent10171905) March 22, 2024

Honestly, would we be surprised?

No, not really.

Ouch, indeed.

Yes, thank you!

That's not a strong stance. It will be easy for Manchin to find spineless & feckless Republicans. — Mr. Kite (@MisterKiteShow) March 22, 2024

Sadly, this is probably accurate. And Mr. Kite is not alone in his assessment:

Sure it’s doomed. I can almost guarantee that a couple “republicans” will step in to “save the day.” https://t.co/S2wDn7QWbo — William Shakespeare (@notanewsedII) March 22, 2024

Ugh.

Article is so biased towards the White House. — Bruce is Based (@Based_Bruce_) March 22, 2024

Of course it is.

Good for him! — Monica Garvin (@MJG4gk) March 21, 2024

We may not always agree with Manchin, but he takes principled stances and sticks to them.

Of course, some people don't like that.

You forgot to put “democratic” in quotes https://t.co/DwXtF7W7sC — 🇺🇦Dr. Ironman "I stand with Ukraine" Bruce (@BruceDouglass) March 21, 2024

It's always funny how 'democracy' and 'democratic' mean 'VOTE THE WAY I WANT YOU TO' to the Left.

Sen. Joe Manchin (https://t.co/waPScvSVml) said he would not vote for one of President Biden’s judicial nominees, becoming the second Democratic senator to do so and likely dooming the nomination. https://t.co/wyig2xwNrk — The Hill (@thehill) March 22, 2024

The nominee in question is Adeel Mangi, who has ties to some questionable groups (and that's us being kind).

Voting NO on Adeel Mangi’s nomination should be the easiest vote ever.



How could anyone even consider voting for someone with ties to groups supporting cop killers and promoting antisemitism?https://t.co/q5WXTERTcG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2024

An easy 'no' vote if there ever was one.

***

