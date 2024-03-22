Priorities: $1.2 TRILLION Spending Bill Funds LGBTQ Group That Pushes Teens to Transition
KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal...
John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious...
SHAMELESS: KJP Stomps on Another Rake Deflecting Blame for Illegals Overrunning TX Nat'l...
OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread...
Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do...
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video
LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for...
Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's...
Kate Middleton Settles Rumors About Her Whereabouts...but It's Not Good News
Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls...
Biden Proposal for Home Buyers Helps Explain Why Gov't Should NEVER Be Your...
Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Cr...

Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Given how horrible President Biden's judicial picks have been (see: Garland, Merrick and Rollins, Rachael), anything that can stop Biden from putting more judges on the bench is a welcome development.

Advertisement

More from Newsmax:

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he will not support President Joe Biden's judicial picks who don't have any Republican support.

Manchin, who's not seeking reelection this fall and will retire from the Senate, spoke to Politico after voting against several judicial picks this week.

"Just one Republican. That's all I'm asking for. Give me something bipartisan. This is my own little filibuster," Manchin said. "If they can't get one Republican, I vote for none. I've told [Democrats] that. I said, 'I'm sick and tired of it, I can't take it anymore.'"

Kudos to Manchin.

Live and learn.

Honestly, would we be surprised?

No, not really.

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ouch, indeed.

Yes, thank you!

Sadly, this is probably accurate. And Mr. Kite is not alone in his assessment:

Ugh.

Of course it is.

We may not always agree with Manchin, but he takes principled stances and sticks to them. 

Of course, some people don't like that.

It's always funny how 'democracy' and 'democratic' mean 'VOTE THE WAY I WANT YOU TO' to the Left.

Advertisement

The nominee in question is Adeel Mangi, who has ties to some questionable groups (and that's us being kind).

An easy 'no' vote if there ever was one.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRAT JOE MANCHIN JUDGES MANCHIN REPUBLICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal Family Cancer News
justmindy
John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious Words
Amy Curtis
Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do No Harm
Grateful Calvin
OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread and It's PAINFULLY Glorious
Sam J.
SHAMELESS: KJP Stomps on Another Rake Deflecting Blame for Illegals Overrunning TX Nat'l Guard
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement