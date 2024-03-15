Disgraced Former US Attorney and Biden Appointee Rachael Rollins Has Law License Suspended

We've written about US Attorney Rachael Rollins, who had no problem condemning 'attacks' on Boston Children's hospital but ignored vandalism (and worse) at crisis pregnancy centers. But, then again, she's on record as not enforcing drug offenses, property crime, or immigration law, so what do you expect?

Advertisement

She was appointed to that position by Biden in 2021, after a Vice President Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

Well, back in May of 2023, Rollins resigned her position amid a report of 'legal violations and ethical lapses'

"George Soros-backed rogue prosecutor Rachael Rollins resigns right before the Justice Department’s inspector general releases a devastating report outlining her legal violations and ethical lapses." https://t.co/lhU0Y6H1N5 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 20, 2023

What were those violations and lapses?

In the letter from Henry Kerner in the Office of Special Counsel to President Joe Biden outlining some of these lapses (to put it charitably), Kerner wrote that Rollins’ violations of the Hatch Act (the law prohibiting federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity on government time or with government resources), “are among the most egregious transgressions of the Act that OSC has ever investigated.” The inspector general’s report also catalogs Rollins’ bad behavior. That report is 155 pages long and includes emails, texts, and other hard evidence of Rollins’ myriad ethical (and potentially criminal) acts throughout her tenure as the U.S. attorney.

Among the many violations noted in the report, the inspector general found that Rollins acted functionally as a campaign adviser for a Democrat running for Suffolk County district attorney while she was the sitting U.S. attorney; Rollins secretly disclosed a nonpublic DOJ letter about an ongoing DOJ civil rights matter to a Boston Herald reporter; and, in June 2022, Rollins “secretly disclosed another nonpublic DOJ letter about a different ongoing civil rights matter to a Boston Globe associate editor.”

And now things are even worse for Rollins:

Disgraced Biden-nominated US attorney who was paraded as 'national leader' has law license suspended https://t.co/txKzUGFSfc — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 14, 2024

Hahahahahahaha. We're going to need a minute. This is just *chef's kiss* levels of perfection.

More from Fox News:

According to Massachusetts Appellate Court records, Rollins — who was paraded as a rising "national leader" after Biden nominated her for U.S. attorney — had her license to practice law in the state suspended effective Feb. 20 due to the nonpayment of registration fees. Prior to the DOJ investigation that centered on her alleged unethical misconduct relating to political activities in favor of the Democrat Party, Rollins — the then-Suffolk County district attorney — was praised by liberal media outlets and Democrats in Congress over her approach to crime in the Boston area.

Just amazing. Wonder why she didn't pay her registration fees. You'd think a 'national leader' appointed by Biden would want to keep her law license, no?

Biden's house of cards is falling. — Curt D. James (@CurtDJames1) March 14, 2024

Yep it is.

Another Soros funded US Attorney. He has quite the track record. Makes you wonder if Soros seeks out & only funds the corrupt.🤔 — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) March 14, 2024

Advertisement

He seeks people who will follow the agenda. The only ones who will are corrupt. Because the agenda is inherently corrupt.

Her license was suspended because she didn't pay the fees, just like Hillary Clinton. My guess is she knew her career is ruined & over & won't be able to practice so she didn't renew it. — Melody Tucker (@RecordsPaper911) March 15, 2024

Possibly.

🤦‍♂️



Biden appointed this radical abolish-the-police Soros prosecutor.



EVERY SINGLE Dem senator voted to confirm her.



She resigned in disgrace…



…and just had her law license SUSPENDED. https://t.co/CSYPVIjyoH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2024

A prosecutor who didn't want to prosecute actual crimes is kind of pointless, anyway.

Don’t they ever vet these nominees? https://t.co/0vXF3uTKpG — Barbara Chiles (@CampNewaygo9yrs) March 14, 2024

They do.

They want people who will follow their agenda. Anything else is either meant to be ignored or considered an asset. Like corruption.

Remember this? They loved Rollins as a 'leader' of criminal justice reform.

Advertisement

Not in the least.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



