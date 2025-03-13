Reporter Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Can Be Heard Screaming Through the Doors

Trump Was RIGHT (Again)! DEI Activist Brags About Helping People Cheat on Air...
Brett T. | 5:50 PM on March 13, 2025
ImgFlip

Sen. Democrats met Thursday to discuss the "Schumer Shutdown" — the government shutdown which is inevitable if Senate Democrats spike the continuing resolution passed by the House. It seems as if tempers flared a bit. Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie said she could hear Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand screaming through the thick wood doors of the conference room.

Gillibrand is the one who pressured Joe Biden into making the Equal Rights Amendment part of the Constitution with a tweet.

But what was she screaming? We might never find out:

"Why are you reporters asking questions?"

***

