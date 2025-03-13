Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't Shutdowns in 2023

Senate Democrats, including Chris Murphy, Cory Booker and others took to social media today to announce that they would be voting "no" on the spending bill tomorrow, so a "Schumer shutdown" is looking increasingly likely.

Advertisement

The Associated Press seems concerned on behalf of the Democrats:

A day before a shutdown deadline, Senate Democrats are mounting a last-ditch protest over a Republican-led government funding bill that already passed the House but failed to slap any limits on President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s efforts to gut federal operations. Senate Democrats are under intense pressure to do whatever they can to stop the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is taking a wrecking ball to long-established government agencies and purging thousands of federal workers from jobs.

Yeah, AP, that's what people overwhelmingly voted for. Need a tissue?

Here's what a House Dem just texted me: "If we cave here, we might as well pack up and go home" — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 13, 2025

The Dems could save a lot of time by just packing up and going home now.

We'll see where this all ends up tomorrow because something could change.

They're holding a pair of 2's and talking like they have four aces.



Nothing they say is credible. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 13, 2025

The Dems will talk a tough game but will that hold? Stay tuned.

In the meantime, there's one more Senate Democrat who announced that he'll be essentially voting in favor of a government shutdown. Ruben Gallego posted this on X a little while ago:

I’m voting NO on the Republican spending bill pic.twitter.com/6VxW7yqEyz — Senator Ruben Gallego (@SenRubenGallego) March 13, 2025

Yet another Senate Dem will vote for a shutdown, which makes it awkward for Gallego considering what Rapid Response 47 dug up from about a year and a half ago:

According to your own words, voting to shut down the government means denying food to thousands of kids in your state. https://t.co/vvfthMXy7o pic.twitter.com/Bq2j10WKYD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 13, 2025

Why is Sen. Gallego now going to support denying food to kids and babies in his state?

Extremist Republicans are just a few days away from forcing a government shutdown.



This would be a disaster for Arizona families - potentially denying food to 110,886 AZ kids and babies.



We cannot let far-right Republicans harm our children and families. — Senator Ruben Gallego (@SenRubenGallego) September 27, 2023

Apparently now he'd rather let radical Democrats harm children and families.

It's "D"ifferent this time.