Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't Shutdowns in 2023

Doug P. | 4:46 PM on March 13, 2025

Senate Democrats, including Chris Murphy, Cory Booker and others took to social media today to announce that they would be voting "no" on the spending bill tomorrow, so a "Schumer shutdown" is looking increasingly likely. 

The Associated Press seems concerned on behalf of the Democrats:

A day before a shutdown deadline, Senate Democrats are mounting a last-ditch protest over a Republican-led government funding bill that already passed the House but failed to slap any limits on President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s efforts to gut federal operations. 

Senate Democrats are under intense pressure to do whatever they can to stop the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is taking a wrecking ball to long-established government agencies and purging thousands of federal workers from jobs.

Yeah, AP, that's what people overwhelmingly voted for. Need a tissue?

The Dems could save a lot of time by just packing up and going home now.

We'll see where this all ends up tomorrow because something could change.

The Dems will talk a tough game but will that hold? Stay tuned.

In the meantime, there's one more Senate Democrat who announced that he'll be essentially voting in favor of a government shutdown. Ruben Gallego posted this on X a little while ago:

Yet another Senate Dem will vote for a shutdown, which makes it awkward for Gallego considering what Rapid Response 47 dug up from about a year and a half ago: 

Why is Sen. Gallego now going to support denying food to kids and babies in his state?

Apparently now he'd rather let radical Democrats harm children and families.

It's "D"ifferent this time.

