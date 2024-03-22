So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped for 'Compromise' on Dobbs Ruling

Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 22, 2024
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Prior to the release of the Dobbs ruling, Justice Alito's opinion was leaked (and he had to leave his house for safety reasons because of it). After months of investigation, the leaker was never found, although the justices themselves and their spouses were not investigated. 

Recently, Former Justice Breyer gave an interview and said the following about the Dobbs ruling. Watch:

Hm.

Interesting.

More from NBC News:

Former Justice Stephen Breyer described the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as “unfortunate” and sidestepped questions about whether justices had been working on a compromise ruling behind the scenes.

In an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," Breyer didn't say he was upset about the leak while noting that in general he tried to "avoid getting angry" when he was on the bench.


"You try to avoid getting angry or that — you try in the job — you try to remain as calm, reasonable and serious as possible. I think it was unfortunate," he said of the publication of the draft decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

Asked directly whether the justices had discussed a potential compromise to limit access to abortion at 15 weeks, Breyer told "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, "Well, you know as much about that as I do."

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Yes, it was the compromise. 

This interview certainly did nothing to dispel that notion.

And lots of people agree.

We have no idea.

A recurring theme.

Might say.

Mystery solved, it seems.

You called it, it seems.

'Sidestepped' questions.

The justices also weren't investigated, so interpret that as you will.

Apparently not.

