So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped for 'Compromise' on Dobbs Ruling

Prior to the release of the Dobbs ruling, Justice Alito's opinion was leaked (and he had to leave his house for safety reasons because of it). After months of investigation, the leaker was never found, although the justices themselves and their spouses were not investigated.

Recently, Former Justice Breyer gave an interview and said the following about the Dobbs ruling. Watch:

NEW: Former Justice Stephen Breyer reflects on how the Dobbs decision played out.@kwelkernbc: “Did you think a compromise was possible” around the abortion decision?



Breyer: “I always think it’s possible, usually up until the last minute.” pic.twitter.com/gMSS3Cccif — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 22, 2024

More from NBC News:

Former Justice Stephen Breyer described the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as “unfortunate” and sidestepped questions about whether justices had been working on a compromise ruling behind the scenes. In an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," Breyer didn't say he was upset about the leak while noting that in general he tried to "avoid getting angry" when he was on the bench.

"You try to avoid getting angry or that — you try in the job — you try to remain as calm, reasonable and serious as possible. I think it was unfortunate," he said of the publication of the draft decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Asked directly whether the justices had discussed a potential compromise to limit access to abortion at 15 weeks, Breyer told "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, "Well, you know as much about that as I do."

But the final result was the compromise. It’s a states rights issue. This ruling put the decision on abortion closer to the voters. — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 22, 2024

Yes, it was the compromise.

So he was the leaker. — Publius (@Publius215) March 22, 2024

This interview certainly did nothing to dispel that notion.

And lots of people agree.

When he leaked this, what were his expectations? — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) March 22, 2024

We have no idea.

I think we just found the leaker — lee Zeldin Stan (@bailey42900349) March 22, 2024

A recurring theme.

A leaker might say. — Sue (@SusanK1717) March 22, 2024

Might say.

Mystery solved, it seems.

It was always obvious it was him. He had nothing to lose. So him....or his staff. I said that from day one. — apocalypsecow (@sims2andrews) March 22, 2024

You called it, it seems.

'Sidestepped' questions.

One of the liberal judges leaked the memo so that is why the leaker was never named. — Ken Hatfield (@kenhat) March 22, 2024

The justices also weren't investigated, so interpret that as you will.

Shouldn’t he be reflecting on the unfortunate hospitality his fellow justices receive. — Brian T.🌻 (@Brian_C_Taylor) March 22, 2024

Apparently not.

