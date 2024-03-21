Blame Canada: Globe & Mail Gets Ratio'd BIG TIME for Complaining About 'Excessive Free Speech'

Oh, Canada. Not only is our neighbor to the north seeking to pass 'hate speech' legislation that's straight out of 'Minority Report' (including life in prison for 'hate speech'), they're warning that 'excessive free speech' is a problem:

They write:

There was a bit of good news about the future of public discourse this week. The United States Supreme Court, even though stacked with right-wingers, sounded like it was ready to give the Biden administration the go-ahead to try to persuade social-media platforms not to put out content promoting nonsense about the presidential election, conspiracy theories about the pandemic and other assorted bilge and crackpottery.

The states of Missouri and Louisiana accused the government of stifling their speech by pressuring platforms to downgrade or drop their posts. But the justices, including conservatives Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, didn’t sound like they were buying it.

Good. Hopefully the court’s final decision will tell the complainants where to get off. It would be a victory for regulation of the internet. But no one should get too excited. The genie is already out of the bottle and there is little likelihood of getting it back in. The greater likelihood is that extremes of free speech will continue to be tolerated, creating a pathway for more Donald Trumps.