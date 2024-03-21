Blame Canada: Globe & Mail Gets Ratio'd BIG TIME for Complaining About 'Excessive Free Speech'

Oh, Canada. Not only is our neighbor to the north seeking to pass 'hate speech' legislation that's straight out of 'Minority Report' (including life in prison for 'hate speech'), they're warning that 'excessive free speech' is a problem:
Opinion: Excessive free speech is a breeding ground for more Trumps https://t.co/vExvNdRKf1— The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) March 20, 2024
There was a bit of good news about the future of public discourse this week. The United States Supreme Court, even though stacked with right-wingers, sounded like it was ready to give the Biden administration the go-ahead to try to persuade social-media platforms not to put out content promoting nonsense about the presidential election, conspiracy theories about the pandemic and other assorted bilge and crackpottery.
The states of Missouri and Louisiana accused the government of stifling their speech by pressuring platforms to downgrade or drop their posts. But the justices, including conservatives Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, didn’t sound like they were buying it.
Good. Hopefully the court’s final decision will tell the complainants where to get off. It would be a victory for regulation of the internet. But no one should get too excited. The genie is already out of the bottle and there is little likelihood of getting it back in. The greater likelihood is that extremes of free speech will continue to be tolerated, creating a pathway for more Donald Trumps.
Wow.
Their opinion is trash.
“Excessive free speech” is an oxymoron you insufferable clowns.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 20, 2024
Yes it is.
Not Opinion: Canada sucks so much, you're never getting the Stanley Cup back.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 21, 2024
Ever.
They don't deserve it.
I wish that the author of this column, specifically, didn't have freedom of speech.— Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 21, 2024
We all do.
There is seriously no such thing as “excessive free speech”…..— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 21, 2024
It literally doesn't exist.
Opinion: Canuckleheads don't matter to us, so sod off.— JWF (@JammieWF) March 20, 2024
Amen.
It’s either free, or it’s not. pic.twitter.com/KWiIHQKWh0— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 21, 2024
Exactly. They'd prefer it'd not be free.
Unfortunately, Trump is the symptom. Your ilk is the problem.— Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) March 21, 2024
You just can’t accept that though.
They'll never get this part.
We know you don't have freedom of speech. Don't fk with ours.— Joel (@joelgaines) March 21, 2024
It won't end well for you.
The Media is Your Enemy https://t.co/4HqV9RUirw— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 20, 2024
Yes they are.
IOW: *The more the pleebs know, the more likely they will vote against the establishments that have been screwing them over for decades.*— sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) March 21, 2024
Unbelievae a media outlet actually wrote "excessive free speech". https://t.co/fUNdtoTEcw
Unbelievable and yet totally believable.
That’s what we’re counting on you commie scum https://t.co/wIlweOq2uE— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 21, 2024
'Commie scum' is too kind.
See, since I believe in free speech, I can tolerate you saying this.— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) March 21, 2024
Besides, it's funnier to watch you open your mouth and get ratio'd to Oblivion... https://t.co/gd4NwrQJH6
Yes it is.
That pesky free speech (#1A ) doesn’t give the media and megalomaniacs in government the results they want. Also, no one cares what foreigners in Canada think. I’m not a fan of Trump but I am all in for free speech which is clearly under attack. https://t.co/C42aZy6K7v— Joe (@JoeC1776) March 21, 2024
It is under attack.
And we must defend it.
March 21, 2024
Heh.
We have to ban free speech to thwart tyranny! https://t.co/uzRC1s15Nw pic.twitter.com/aQcisgXvJO— Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) March 21, 2024
Just like we have to bar candidates from the ballot to defend democracy!
You don't despise the media enough. You really, really don't.
