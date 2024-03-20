'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible Oscars Speech

Early last week, we told you about Hollywood director Jonathan Glazer, and his awful, bitterly ironic Oscars acceptance speech. He was soundly, and justifiably, criticized for it at the time, and now an open letter signed by hundreds of Hollywood professionals is taking Glazer to task for what he said.

More than 450 Jewish creatives, executives and Hollywood professionals have signed an open letter denouncing Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” Oscar speech. https://t.co/nA5zDAk9N0 — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2024

More from Variety:

More than 1,000 Jewish creatives, executives and Hollywood professionals have signed an open letter denouncing Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” Oscar speech. The list of co-signees provided to Variety Monday morning covers a broad swath of the industry including actors (Debra Messing, Tovah Feldshuh), executives (Gary Barber, Gail Berman), creators (Amy Sherman-Palladino), directors (Eli Roth, Rod Lurie), producers (Lawrence Bender, Amy Pascal, Hawk Koch, Sherry Lansing) and representatives (UTA’s Jake Fenton, Gersh’s Jeffrey Greenberg, attorney Craig Emmanuel). About 500 more individuals have added their names to the nearly 500 who signed on when the open letter was first published. The group’s statement says: “We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination.” Glazer declined to comment.

Good for them. Glazer should not get to hide behind the fact he's Jewish to excuse what he said.

There are a lot of people mad that they're standing up for themselves.

do you have a list of signees? I’m sure they may work again but nobody will see their movies. We will make sure of it. — Cheryl Benson (@cherylbenson) March 18, 2024

Yeah, good luck with that.

I would simply not choose, in March 2024(!), to add myself to a list of known defenders of genocide. But maybe I’m built differently. — Joe Catron (@jncatron) March 18, 2024

They keep saying 'genocide', but we all know the only ones engaged in genocide are Hamas.

What on earth are these people talking about? There is a literal occupation, even the UN recognizes it as such. https://t.co/EGvK63OWLS pic.twitter.com/X8PkJZwUxw — jasper (@infinite__jaz) March 19, 2024

Oh, the UN. That totally upstanding, not at all corrupt governing body? That's changed our minds!

Not.

Jonathan Glazer chosen to appease antisemites in the cost of betraying his own community. Now his community is responding; pic.twitter.com/H7GqOsb8Wi — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 18, 2024

After winning an Oscar for a film about a man who ignores the suffering of Jews in his own neighborhood during the Holocaust. You can't make this stuff up.

Nice to see—Jewish members of Hollywood with a spine:



“We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination.” https://t.co/DzaWbvCOb3 pic.twitter.com/9n4ReDNwas — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 18, 2024

Yes it is.

Including Jennifer Jason Leigh ! I love her more now ! She’s a terrific actress and person . We both share a bday on February 5th 😊🇮🇱🙌 https://t.co/cBpSivxIRm — Cindi Benson 🇮🇱✡️🙏💓 🏳️‍🌈 ✝️ (@cindogg88) March 18, 2024

There's quite the list of names there. Jennifer Jason Leigh was fantastic in the last season of 'Fargo', by the way.

But we digress.

"We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, & an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination."



A strong response to Jonathan Glazer from 450 Jews in Hlywd. https://t.co/RHrN2YFsno — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 18, 2024

A very strong response.

Hell yes, indeed.

***

