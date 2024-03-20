'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible Oscars Speech

Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 20, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

Early last week, we told you about Hollywood director Jonathan Glazer, and his awful, bitterly ironic Oscars acceptance speech. He was soundly, and justifiably, criticized for it at the time, and now an open letter signed by hundreds of Hollywood professionals is taking Glazer to task for what he said.

More from Variety:

More than 1,000 Jewish creatives, executives and Hollywood professionals have signed an open letter denouncing Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” Oscar speech.

The list of co-signees provided to Variety Monday morning covers a broad swath of the industry including actors (Debra Messing, Tovah Feldshuh), executives (Gary Barber, Gail Berman), creators (Amy Sherman-Palladino), directors (Eli Roth, Rod Lurie), producers (Lawrence Bender, Amy Pascal, Hawk Koch, Sherry Lansing) and representatives (UTA’s Jake Fenton, Gersh’s Jeffrey Greenberg, attorney Craig Emmanuel). About 500 more individuals have added their names to the nearly 500 who signed on when the open letter was first published.

The group’s statement says: “We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination.”

Glazer declined to comment.

Good for them. Glazer should not get to hide behind the fact he's Jewish to excuse what he said.

There are a lot of people mad that they're standing up for themselves.

Yeah, good luck with that.

They keep saying 'genocide', but we all know the only ones engaged in genocide are Hamas.

Oh, the UN. That totally upstanding, not at all corrupt governing body? That's changed our minds!

Not.

After winning an Oscar for a film about a man who ignores the suffering of Jews in his own neighborhood during the Holocaust. You can't make this stuff up.

Yes it is.

There's quite the list of names there. Jennifer Jason Leigh was fantastic in the last season of 'Fargo', by the way.

But we digress.

A very strong response.

Hell yes, indeed.

***

Tags: ACADEMY AWARDS ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL JEWISH JEWS OSCARS

