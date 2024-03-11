PRIORITIES: NYC Will Kill Off Pizza, Small Biz to Save the Environment
'Immune to Irony': Jonathan Glazer Dragged for HORRIBLE Antisemitic Oscars Speech

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 11, 2024
Twitchy

Last night the 96th Academy Awards took place; you may have missed it. Viewership for the Oscars has plummeted in the last decade, from 40 million in 2014 to less than 11 million in 2021.

This is probably part of why. Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest' won for Best International Feature and the director couldn't resist condemning the 'occupation' of Gaza in his acceptance speech.

WATCH:

Total mystery as to why people don't watch this.

But the reaction on Twitter/X was big, and not in Glazer's favor:

And, yes, 'The Zone of Interest' is about a man who lives near a Nazi concentration camp and hears the atrocities taking place.

This is accurate. Harsh, but accurate.

It's very easy to make these statements when Hamas isn't actively trying to kill you.

Leftism is rampant in Hollywood.

Yep.

Very much so.

This is how it's done.

It was a terrible lesson.

Okay, we laughed.

The silver lining here.

'Loathsome weasel' is about right.

If he's capable of feeling shame.

***

Tags: ACADEMY AWARDS HOLLYWOOD JEWISH JEWS PALESTINE PALESTINIAN

