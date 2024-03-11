'Immune to Irony': Jonathan Glazer Dragged for HORRIBLE Antisemitic Oscars Speech

Last night the 96th Academy Awards took place; you may have missed it. Viewership for the Oscars has plummeted in the last decade, from 40 million in 2014 to less than 11 million in 2021.

Advertisement

This is probably part of why. Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest' won for Best International Feature and the director couldn't resist condemning the 'occupation' of Gaza in his acceptance speech.

WATCH:

BREAKING: JONATHAN GLAZER ACCEPTS OSCAR FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM AND CONDEMNS ATROCITIES IN GAZA❤️🇵🇸

pic.twitter.com/XYSsEsTwSd — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) March 11, 2024

Total mystery as to why people don't watch this.

But the reaction on Twitter/X was big, and not in Glazer's favor:

Jonathan Glazer made a movie about a man who builds his own professional success on his ability to ignore the suffering of the Jews around him.



The man is immune to irony. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 11, 2024

And, yes, 'The Zone of Interest' is about a man who lives near a Nazi concentration camp and hears the atrocities taking place.

In Jonathan Glazer's "Zone of Interest," you don't see one Jew. Those are the best Jews, according to Glazer: the faceless victims screaming in the distance. Ironically, he's the villain: picking up awards from the bodies of those anonymous dead Jews while ignoring the living… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2024

This is accurate. Harsh, but accurate.

Jonathan Glazer is not a Kapo.



The Kapos had to choose between being killed or taking orders from Nazis.



Glazer lives a very comfortable life and his safety is not at risk.



He’s doing it only for personal gain. pic.twitter.com/1iVOatSVPI — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 11, 2024

It's very easy to make these statements when Hamas isn't actively trying to kill you.

Jonathan Glazer is a kapo scum that took advantage of our holocaust to make money but learned nothing from it. It's a joke that he calls himself a Jew; he is Jew like pork is Kosher. Hollywood is a disgrace. https://t.co/yTYO6oEoca — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 11, 2024

Leftism is rampant in Hollywood.

Translation for the disgraceful speech by "The Jew" Jonathan Glazer at the Oscars last night: "How dare you Jews fight back against the good people who burned your babies, raped your girls and slaughtered many of you medieval style, you should die on your knees like a good weak… — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 11, 2024

Yep.

What a disgusting, morally obscene and self loathing speech at the #Oscars by Jonathan Glazer!pic.twitter.com/AYnN01uOuB — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) March 11, 2024

Very much so.

Memo for Jonathan Glazer



This is how to give a speech after winning an Oscar for a Holocaust film pic.twitter.com/cMrbS00BQV — Ittay Flescher (@ittay78) March 11, 2024

This is how it's done.

Can you imagine a person of any other faith or ethnicity renounce their identity and be applauded at the Oscars?



That’s the price Jews think they have to pay to fit in. Thousands of Jewish kids were taught a terrible lesson last night.



To Jonathan Glazer and all those kids -… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 11, 2024

Advertisement

It was a terrible lesson.

Jonathan Glazer for some reason: pic.twitter.com/SADtgY3Fxr — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 11, 2024

Okay, we laughed.

Jonathan Glazer’s true achievement tonight may be uniting every Jew in my timeline, from political left to right, against him.



Two Jews, one opinion. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) March 11, 2024

The silver lining here.

Jonathan Glazer, kapo par excellence.



Gai kaken ofn yahm, you loathsome weasel. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) March 11, 2024

'Loathsome weasel' is about right.

Jonathan Glazer - you hijacked the Oscars for your naive, selfish and vile narrative blaming the victim. Gaza was not occupied on October 7 when Hamas savages butchered your brothers and sisters. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/VmRq6REOOR — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) March 11, 2024

If he's capable of feeling shame.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!