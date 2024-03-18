PRIORITIES: Having Solved All Our Problems, Feds Crack Down on Broken McDonald's Ice Cream Machines

Having solved all our other problems, the feds are tackling the most pressing issues of the day.

Sleep well knowing this is what they're wasting our tax dollars on:

NOT LOVIN' IT: The feds are demanding that the constantly broken-down ice cream machines at McDonald’s and other fast-food chains be more easily fixable. https://t.co/s9xwMvYbbi pic.twitter.com/w4vzNLuqEU — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 16, 2024

More from Fox News:

The U.S. government is demanding that constantly broken-down soft serve ice cream machines at McDonald’s and other fast-food restaurants be more easily fixable. In a letter to the U.S. Copyright Office this week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust division called for exemptions for "commercial soft serve machines" from the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, a law that makes it difficult for franchise owners to do their own repairs or hire a third-party repair technician. Currently, only technicians licensed by the company that makes McDonald’s soft serve ice cream machines are allowed to do digital repairs. The joint letter to the Copyright Office said, "In the Agencies’ view, renewing and expanding repair-related exemptions would promote competition in markets for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance services, as well as facilitate competition in markets for repairable products."

We are in the best of hands.

Never mind that there are bigger issues with the ice cream/shake machines -- like massive amounts of bacteria and poor maintenance, but we digress.

We have rampant crime from Biden’s open border policies and rampant inflation from his economic policies and he’s focused on fixing the McFlurry Machine. #JoeBidenIsTheWorstPresidentEver — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 17, 2024

Biden likes his ice cream, though.

Nobody can afford to go there anymore, anyway. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 17, 2024

No, they can't.

This is something they had even a second for? Fundamentally unserious governance — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) March 17, 2024

It's always easier to go after pointless, trivial things like this -- which are not in any way in the purview of the federal government -- than actual, serious issues.

Why bother fixing trivial things like border security and the economy when they can concentrate on controlling every aspect of the "free" market? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 17, 2024

Our point exactly.

Nothing to see at the southern border, inflation/economy, crime, etc. Focus on the ice cream machines at McDonalds ... c'mon man! — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) March 16, 2024

C'mon man, indeed.

Yep.

I don't believe they're broken. I think the workers clean them before their shift ends and won't serve ice cream.



Also, why on earth is government involved in this. https://t.co/gSBed5YPSX — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 17, 2024

This is also a possibility.

But the question remains: WHY is government involved in this?





***

