PRIORITIES: Having Solved All Our Problems, Feds Crack Down on Broken McDonald's Ice Cream Machines

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

Having solved all our other problems, the feds are tackling the most pressing issues of the day.

Sleep well knowing this is what they're wasting our tax dollars on:

More from Fox News:

The U.S. government is demanding that constantly broken-down soft serve ice cream machines at McDonald’s and other fast-food restaurants be more easily fixable. 

In a letter to the U.S. Copyright Office this week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust division called for exemptions for "commercial soft serve machines" from the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, a law that makes it difficult for franchise owners to do their own repairs or hire a third-party repair technician. 

Currently, only technicians licensed by the company that makes McDonald’s soft serve ice cream machines are allowed to do digital repairs.

The joint letter to the Copyright Office said, "In the Agencies’ view, renewing and expanding repair-related exemptions would promote competition in markets for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance services, as well as facilitate competition in markets for repairable products."

We are in the best of hands.

Never mind that there are bigger issues with the ice cream/shake machines -- like massive amounts of bacteria and poor maintenance, but we digress.

Biden likes his ice cream, though.

No, they can't.

It's always easier to go after pointless, trivial things like this -- which are not in any way in the purview of the federal government -- than actual, serious issues.

Our point exactly.

C'mon man, indeed.

Yep. 

This is also a possibility.

But the question remains: WHY is government involved in this?


