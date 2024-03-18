Not a Shocker: Take Two Guesses What Squad Member Cori Bush Blames for Problems With Power Grid

Cori Bush is one of the worst members of Congress, which is quite the accomplishment. Whether openly supporting Hamas at the State of the Union, or being under investigation for misusing federal funds, she's making quite the name for herself. And not in a good way.

So it doesn't surprise us when she says nonsense like this:

Everything is the fault of white supremacists and climate change in Cori's world.

Just the News reports:

While reliability assessments regularly find that increased reliance on wind and solar, increased demand from electrification, an underbuilt electrical delivery network, and rapid retirements of on-demand generators are creating an increased risk of blackouts, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., ranking member of the subcommittee, instead blamed other sources of the problem, namely, white supremacy. She also threw in "climate change" for good measure. “For years, law enforcement and researchers have been monitoring violent white supremacist groups and their targeting of our country's power grid,” said Bush. She also claimed that impacts of increasing extreme weather from climate change was another factor impacting the nation’s grid reliability. “It's unacceptable for our children and for our grandchildren who will inherit this mess if we don't address the horrors of climate change,” Bush said.

Make it make sense.

Bush: "Everything I do not like is caused by everything I do not like." — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 16, 2024

That's the Left in a nutshell.

Yes, let's eliminate White Supremacy from our electric power grid. South Africa has shown us the way.



We'll learn to live without electricity. pic.twitter.com/BgaRxlEzAN — Dr_Insensitive_Jerk (@DrInsensitive) March 16, 2024

Weird, huh?

According to Democrats, if not for white supremacy nothing would be wrong in the world. 🤡 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 16, 2024

Much easier to blame 'white supremacy' and 'climate change' instead of actually addressing the issues.

lol



Cori Bush is a caricature at this point.



You know exactly what she is going to say about any issue before she opens her mouth. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) March 16, 2024

Like the sun rising in the east, it's so predictable.

Yeah, I know here in California that it was climate change and the Klan that got our nuke plants shut down. 🙄 — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 17, 2024

Heh. Sure it was.

Cori Bush is a moron. https://t.co/gXhEe4gJpR — Dusty (@dustopian) March 16, 2024

Well, yes.

Another "Squad" intellectual weighs in on the unreliability of the electrical grid, and of course the sources of the problem are racism and climate change!

Who could have possibly predicted that? 🙄🙄 https://t.co/JJGO5Fi49O — LocutusOfBorg (@BattleofWolf359) March 16, 2024

The 'Squad' are all sorts of special, aren't they?

EVERYTHING is racist!

In California, grid reliability is caused by the one party progressive state and their plethora of regulations. https://t.co/AefljjLSYF — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 16, 2024

Which means Bush is accusing the Democrat party of white supremacy, essentially.

We're so here for this. Let's make popcorn.

This is CRT at work, you must look at every problem through a racial lense & you must have a victim and an oppressor. There can’t be any logical reasoning, facts be damned & there’s no need to debate the issue because the conclusion is predetermined that racism is the cause. https://t.co/bbKLwo7N7U — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) March 16, 2024

Nailed it.

I'd really like to know who these "white supremacists" are that keep getting blamed for everything. They must be the most powerful people in the world. https://t.co/g147baXkTb — GhostInTheMist (@SheepdogsGhost) March 16, 2024

So would we.

She is long past tiresome. https://t.co/KGCogRy6hu — Liberty First 1776 🇺🇸 (@PrimoLibertas76) March 16, 2024

Long past tiresome. The whole Squad is.

***

