Not a Shocker: Take Two Guesses What Squad Member Cori Bush Blames for Problems With Power Grid

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on March 18, 2024
AngieArtist

Cori Bush is one of the worst members of Congress, which is quite the accomplishment. Whether openly supporting Hamas at the State of the Union, or being under investigation for misusing federal funds, she's making quite the name for herself. And not in a good way.

Advertisement

So it doesn't surprise us when she says nonsense like this:

Everything is the fault of white supremacists and climate change in Cori's world.

Just the News reports:

While reliability assessments regularly find that increased reliance on wind and solar, increased demand from electrification, an underbuilt electrical delivery network, and rapid retirements of on-demand generators are creating an increased risk of blackouts, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., ranking member of the subcommittee, instead blamed other sources of the problem, namely, white supremacy. She also threw in "climate change" for good measure.

“For years, law enforcement and researchers have been monitoring violent white supremacist groups and their targeting of our country's power grid,” said Bush. She also claimed that impacts of increasing extreme weather from climate change was another factor impacting the nation’s grid reliability.

“It's unacceptable for our children and for our grandchildren who will inherit this mess if we don't address the horrors of climate change,” Bush said.

Make it make sense.

That's the Left in a nutshell.

Advertisement

Weird, huh?

Much easier to blame 'white supremacy' and 'climate change' instead of actually addressing the issues.

Like the sun rising in the east, it's so predictable.

Heh. Sure it was.

Well, yes.

The 'Squad' are all sorts of special, aren't they?

EVERYTHING is racist!

Which means Bush is accusing the Democrat party of white supremacy, essentially.

We're so here for this. Let's make popcorn.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

So would we.

Long past tiresome. The whole Squad is.

***

