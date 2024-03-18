WOW: Biden's Rules on Gas-Powered Vehicles Sure Sound Like That 'Bloodbath' Trump Predicted

As the media smears Trump for his 'bloodbath' comments -- comments he made about what will happen to the auto industry and economy under a second Biden term, by the way -- the Biden administration is going to make that bloodbath a reality, it seems:

Biden admin set to finalize major gas car crackdown over warnings from automakers, energy industry https://t.co/Xrv8Lv21KK — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2024

Fox News reports:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is slated to issue the final rulemaking — which officials have boasted will incentivize greater adoption of electric vehicles (EV), but which opponents have criticized as a de facto mandate — as soon as Wednesday, industry sources told Fox News Digital. The regulations, a key part of President Biden's climate agenda, would ultimately force automakers to more rapidly expand electric options in their fleets beginning in a matter of years. "It certainly won't do anything to improve human health. It won't do anything to reduce pollution," American Energy Institute president and CEO Jason Isaac, who has researched the EV market, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "We've proven in this country that we're already a world leader in clean air. All it's going to continue to do is push the costs of electric vehicles on to purchasers of internal combustion engine vehicles."

That's what people struggling to make ends meet need: more expenses.

These cranks can't be kicked out of office soon enough. — Rae A (@xrae) March 18, 2024

No, they cannot be.

There are issues that need to be resolved before electric cars are forced on a poverty culture. — Debi Bonardi (@BonardiDebi) March 18, 2024

Yes. LOTS of issues.

No surprise, Biden’s assault on the oil & gas industry knows no bounds despite the fact that U.S. vehicles are cleaner than ever before and that most people do not willing to heavily rely on EVs, especially after the disaster of frozen EVs in Chicago and grid power vulnerability. — Phil Kessack (@dilligas77) March 18, 2024

They don't want average folks to drive. Making it cost prohibitive with an unreliable grid ensures that happens.

Trump was spot on, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the automotive industry. Americans voted/rigged for it. — Europe is committing SUICIDE, unnecessarily! (@rolivier) March 18, 2024

After a weekend of getting dragged for lying about Trump's 'bloodbath' comments, the Biden administration goes and makes his comments reality.

You can't make this up.

Biden's dual goal of destroying Tesla while also destroying the gas car industry is moving along nicely. https://t.co/muZB4XYOXv — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 18, 2024

You will own nothing, and like it.

Don't forget that.

Does a backdoor ban on gas cars fall under the Major Questions Doctrine? https://t.co/U7fU1Bh8r7 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 18, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know.

Biden's handlers need to look here in CT, where the governor was about to implement a mandate for the sales of EVs... and then everyone in the state explained to him that the economy and infrastructure couldn't handle the mandate (in the 3rd-smallest state in the country). https://t.co/IfiWgofFNy — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) March 18, 2024

They. Don't. Care.

Good grief... the whole WH admin seems to be intent on pushing through anything they can before leaving office... https://t.co/on1TCyNOiM — Andrew Christiansen (@archristiansen_) March 18, 2024

They always do.

Yep.

This is a campaign gift to Trump and the GOP https://t.co/btVW9AWQuo — Pete Morrison (@PewsViews) March 18, 2024

Yes it is. A major gift.

***

