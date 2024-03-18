WOW: Biden's Rules on Gas-Powered Vehicles Sure Sound Like That 'Bloodbath' Trump Predicted

Connecticut Is Looking to Make Most of the State a ‘Gun-Free Zone’
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As the media smears Trump for his 'bloodbath' comments -- comments he made about what will happen to the auto industry and economy under a second Biden term, by the way -- the Biden administration is going to make that bloodbath a reality, it seems:

Advertisement

Fox News reports:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is slated to issue the final rulemaking — which officials have boasted will incentivize greater adoption of electric vehicles (EV), but which opponents have criticized as a de facto mandate — as soon as Wednesday, industry sources told Fox News Digital. The regulations, a key part of President Biden's climate agenda, would ultimately force automakers to more rapidly expand electric options in their fleets beginning in a matter of years.

"It certainly won't do anything to improve human health. It won't do anything to reduce pollution," American Energy Institute president and CEO Jason Isaac, who has researched the EV market, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "We've proven in this country that we're already a world leader in clean air. All it's going to continue to do is push the costs of electric vehicles on to purchasers of internal combustion engine vehicles."

That's what people struggling to make ends meet need: more expenses.

No, they cannot be.

Yes. LOTS of issues.

They don't want average folks to drive. Making it cost prohibitive with an unreliable grid ensures that happens.

After a weekend of getting dragged for lying about Trump's 'bloodbath' comments, the Biden administration goes and makes his comments reality. 

You can't make this up.

You will own nothing, and like it.

Don't forget that.

Inquiring minds want to know.

They. Don't. Care.

They always do.

Yep.

Yes it is. A major gift.

